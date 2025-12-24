iifl-logo

NTPC to Set Up Plasma Gasification Based Green Hydrogen Plant in Uttar Pradesh

24 Dec 2025 , 12:06 PM

NTPC has announced plans to set up a green hydrogen project with a production capacity of one tonne per day at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, marking another step in its clean energy transition.

The project will be implemented through NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance, which functions as the research and development arm of the state owned power utility. The green hydrogen facility will be established at the NETRA campus in Greater Noida and will be based on advanced plasma gasification technology.

According to the company, the plant is designed to produce one tonne of green hydrogen per day once fully operational. The plasma gasification process will convert waste materials into tar free syngas, improving efficiency and reducing harmful by products. The syngas generated through this process will be further processed to produce hydrogen using pressure swing adsorption or membrane based technology.

NTPC stated that the project aligns with its broader strategy to explore innovative and sustainable energy solutions while supporting India’s green hydrogen mission.

The company operates under the Ministry of Power and currently contributes nearly one fourth of India’s total electricity generation capacity. NTPC’s installed power generation capacity stands at over 85 gigawatts, with an additional 30.90 gigawatts currently under construction.

Of the capacity under construction, around 13.3 gigawatts is accounted for by renewable energy projects. The company has set a target to reach 149 gigawatts of total installed capacity by 2032, including 60 gigawatts from renewable energy sources. NTPC also plans to expand its overall generation capacity further to 244 gigawatts by 2037, reflecting its long term growth and clean energy ambitions.

