Nifty Midcap 50

Nifty Midcap 50 SHARE PRICE

16,181.59

(-60.35)negative-bottom arrow(-0.37%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

16,265.25

Prev. Close

16,241.95

Market Cap.

35,55,758.23

Div Yield

0.76

PE

50.84

PB

50.84

16,155.45

16,299.29

Performance

One Week (%)

1.74

One Month (%)

1.99

One Year (%)

23.06

YTD (%)

17.92

Nifty Midcap 50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

ACC Ltd

2,054.95

2,078

2,050.45

1,12,894

Ashok Leyland Ltd

234.13

236.5

232.35

58,11,886

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,296.15

1,322

1,291

18,16,366

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,821.25

2,833.5

2,781.15

6,69,796

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

736.75

753.7

732.55

11,12,144

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

872.45

879.8

868.15

27,31,538

Cummins India Ltd

3,216.9

3,299

3,200

7,20,211

MRF Ltd

1,26,362.5

1,29,800

1,25,125.8

8,710

SRF Ltd

2,284.9

2,290

2,216.05

5,04,485

Sundaram Finance Ltd

4,687.2

4,877.2

4,600

11,16,139

Supreme Industries Ltd

4,615.15

4,817.95

4,576.5

3,40,151

Voltas Ltd

1,824.7

1,859.4

1,813.05

10,36,388

Tata Communications Ltd

1,736.55

1,759.65

1,731

1,32,643

Steel Authority of India Ltd

114.17

115.9

113.5

94,53,150

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

413.05

417.1

407.7

40,37,155

UPL Ltd

529.55

533.25

508.5

28,87,878

P I Industries Ltd

3,668.4

3,734.05

3,626.05

4,51,527

Lupin Ltd

2,368.85

2,394.75

2,347.35

10,33,952

Mphasis Ltd

2,869.25

2,909

2,832

5,17,773

Federal Bank Ltd

205.25

207.23

204.69

54,82,505

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

1,319.45

1,350

1,313.65

9,31,788

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,574.4

1,622

1,566.5

2,71,530

NMDC Ltd

67.66

68.59

67.45

1,99,58,548

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

1,616.75

1,624.95

1,590

5,67,480

Marico Ltd

660.95

663.65

647.65

17,51,987

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

785.8

795.4

783

7,19,778

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,518.05

12,798.85

12,430.25

1,12,992

Suzlon Energy Ltd

61.95

63.25

61.8

4,26,11,404

Godrej Properties Ltd

2,734.1

2,830.6

2,724

5,29,284

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,405.95

6,527.85

6,311.7

2,46,176

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

5,502.65

5,610

5,486.05

63,705

Petronet LNG Ltd

329.45

334.25

329

61,57,029

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

723.55

728.7

698.05

15,02,025

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,224.65

4,310

4,160.8

4,76,488

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

1,178.35

1,188.35

1,154.9

23,01,591

GMR Airports Ltd

78.68

79.92

78.26

62,18,397

Vodafone Idea Ltd

8.27

8.4

8.12

46,38,93,706

Muthoot Finance Ltd

2,237.25

2,275

2,228.15

16,61,048

Yes Bank Ltd

19.96

20.19

19.6

9,95,24,039

Polycab India Ltd

7,208

7,438

7,169.7

2,09,814

Astral Ltd

1,621.6

1,654.95

1,616

5,79,966

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

573.55

585

568.3

24,03,117

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18,397.65

18,584.65

18,270

2,57,981

Oberoi Realty Ltd

2,255.2

2,293.6

2,245

3,13,241

Indus Towers Ltd

344

352.5

342.55

41,28,049

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

184.45

186.39

183.61

24,54,393

L&T Finance Ltd

143.44

144.22

141.65

48,66,672

PB Fintech Ltd

2,215.85

2,246.9

2,175

7,30,233

IDFC First Bank Ltd

65.08

65.84

64.2

2,07,99,194

KPIT Technologies Ltd

1,449.95

1,493.95

1,444

8,54,926

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
