SectorRealty
Open₹2,270
Prev. Close₹2,255.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,028.32
Day's High₹2,296.8
Day's Low₹2,188.05
52 Week's High₹2,343.65
52 Week's Low₹1,268.15
Book Value₹383.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79,990.67
P/E43.68
EPS51.57
Divi. Yield0.18
In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to ₹813.8 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 61.7%, up from 52.4% the year before.Read More
Oberoi Realty announced last week that its board of directors has authorised a proposal to raise up to ₹6,000 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
In a meeting on Thursday, the board approved this fundraising initiative, which will include the issuing of equity shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
363.6
363.6
363.6
363.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,647.77
11,462.63
6,710.85
6,329.29
Net Worth
13,011.37
11,826.23
7,074.45
6,692.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,012.47
849.67
619.66
974.19
yoy growth (%)
19.16
37.11
-36.39
9.38
Raw materials
529.79
-84.21
1,080.85
59.76
As % of sales
52.32
9.91
174.42
6.13
Employee costs
-47.19
-39.74
-55.05
-57.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
498.49
508.51
418.91
590.93
Depreciation
-26.13
-27.46
-30.83
-39.63
Tax paid
-116.62
-91.89
-104.06
-173.77
Working capital
155.65
45.96
1,522.4
1,096.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.16
37.11
-36.39
9.38
Op profit growth
-0.74
46.7
-35.6
13.44
EBIT growth
1.63
20.48
-27.41
24.08
Net profit growth
-8.33
32.32
-24.52
30.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,495.79
4,192.58
2,693.97
2,052.58
2,237.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,495.79
4,192.58
2,693.97
2,052.58
2,237.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
331.83
321.03
298.05
41.26
54.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vikas Oberoi
Non Executive Director
Bindu Oberoi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhaskar Kshirsagar
Non Executive Director
Saumil Daru
Independent Director
Karamjit Singh Kalsi
Independent Director
Tina Trikha
Independent Director
Anil Harish
Independent Director
PRAFULLA PREMSUKH CHHAJED
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oberoi Realty Ltd
Summary
Oberoi Realty Ltd is a Mumbai based Real Estate Development Company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure projects. In the real estate space, Oberoi Realty is an established brand with an impeccable track record. Its primary aim is to build aspirational developments for its customers with distinctive designs, functional aesthetics and quality finishes that translate into landmark projects through its mixed-use and single-segment developments. Oberoi Realty Ltd was incorporated on May 8, 1998 as a private limited company with the name Kingston Properties Pvt Ltd. In February 20, 2002, the company acquired the land at Goregaon, Mumbai from Ciba Specialty Chemicals (India) Ltd. Also, they acquired the land at Goregaon, Mumbai from Novartis India Ltd. In April 8, 2003, Oberoi Mall Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. In February 10, 2005, the company acquired the development rights at Andheri (West), Mumbai from Excel Industries Ltd and Shroff Family Charitable Trust for the development of property. In March 31, 2005, the company entered into Master Asset Purchase Agreement with Tulip Hospitality Services Ltd, Tulip Hotels Pvt Ltd, Dr. Ajit Kerkar and SRPL for acquisition of Hotel Tulip Star at Juhu, Mumbai from Tulip Hospitality Services Ltd.In September 26, 2005, the company acquired a land at Mulund, Mumbai from GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. In October 18, 2005, they acq
Read More
The Oberoi Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2199.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oberoi Realty Ltd is ₹79990.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oberoi Realty Ltd is 43.68 and 5.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oberoi Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oberoi Realty Ltd is ₹1268.15 and ₹2343.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oberoi Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.80%, 3 Years at 36.42%, 1 Year at 54.57%, 6 Month at 25.43%, 3 Month at 22.22% and 1 Month at 9.46%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.