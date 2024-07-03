iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oberoi Realty Ltd Share Price

2,199.95
(-2.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,270
  • Day's High2,296.8
  • 52 Wk High2,343.65
  • Prev. Close2,255.2
  • Day's Low2,188.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,268.15
  • Turnover (lac)8,028.32
  • P/E43.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value383.23
  • EPS51.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79,990.67
  • Div. Yield0.18
View All Historical Data
Loading...
View More Futures

Oberoi Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

2,270

Prev. Close

2,255.2

Turnover(Lac.)

8,028.32

Day's High

2,296.8

Day's Low

2,188.05

52 Week's High

2,343.65

52 Week's Low

1,268.15

Book Value

383.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79,990.67

P/E

43.68

EPS

51.57

Divi. Yield

0.18

Oberoi Realty Ltd Corporate Action

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 04 Nov, 2024

arrow

Oberoi Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Oberoi Realty’s project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

Oberoi Realty’s project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to ₹813.8 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 61.7%, up from 52.4% the year before.

Read More
Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Oct 2024|09:19 AM

Oberoi Realty announced last week that its board of directors has authorised a proposal to raise up to ₹6,000 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Read More
Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|11:52 AM

In a meeting on Thursday, the board approved this fundraising initiative, which will include the issuing of equity shares.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Oberoi Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.70%

Non-Promoter- 30.35%

Institutions: 30.35%

Non-Institutions: 1.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Oberoi Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

363.6

363.6

363.6

363.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12,647.77

11,462.63

6,710.85

6,329.29

Net Worth

13,011.37

11,826.23

7,074.45

6,692.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,012.47

849.67

619.66

974.19

yoy growth (%)

19.16

37.11

-36.39

9.38

Raw materials

529.79

-84.21

1,080.85

59.76

As % of sales

52.32

9.91

174.42

6.13

Employee costs

-47.19

-39.74

-55.05

-57.99

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

498.49

508.51

418.91

590.93

Depreciation

-26.13

-27.46

-30.83

-39.63

Tax paid

-116.62

-91.89

-104.06

-173.77

Working capital

155.65

45.96

1,522.4

1,096.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.16

37.11

-36.39

9.38

Op profit growth

-0.74

46.7

-35.6

13.44

EBIT growth

1.63

20.48

-27.41

24.08

Net profit growth

-8.33

32.32

-24.52

30.1

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,495.79

4,192.58

2,693.97

2,052.58

2,237.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,495.79

4,192.58

2,693.97

2,052.58

2,237.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

331.83

321.03

298.05

41.26

54.26

View Annually Results

Oberoi Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Oberoi Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vikas Oberoi

Non Executive Director

Bindu Oberoi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhaskar Kshirsagar

Non Executive Director

Saumil Daru

Independent Director

Karamjit Singh Kalsi

Independent Director

Tina Trikha

Independent Director

Anil Harish

Independent Director

PRAFULLA PREMSUKH CHHAJED

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oberoi Realty Ltd

Summary

Oberoi Realty Ltd is a Mumbai based Real Estate Development Company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure projects. In the real estate space, Oberoi Realty is an established brand with an impeccable track record. Its primary aim is to build aspirational developments for its customers with distinctive designs, functional aesthetics and quality finishes that translate into landmark projects through its mixed-use and single-segment developments. Oberoi Realty Ltd was incorporated on May 8, 1998 as a private limited company with the name Kingston Properties Pvt Ltd. In February 20, 2002, the company acquired the land at Goregaon, Mumbai from Ciba Specialty Chemicals (India) Ltd. Also, they acquired the land at Goregaon, Mumbai from Novartis India Ltd. In April 8, 2003, Oberoi Mall Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. In February 10, 2005, the company acquired the development rights at Andheri (West), Mumbai from Excel Industries Ltd and Shroff Family Charitable Trust for the development of property. In March 31, 2005, the company entered into Master Asset Purchase Agreement with Tulip Hospitality Services Ltd, Tulip Hotels Pvt Ltd, Dr. Ajit Kerkar and SRPL for acquisition of Hotel Tulip Star at Juhu, Mumbai from Tulip Hospitality Services Ltd.In September 26, 2005, the company acquired a land at Mulund, Mumbai from GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. In October 18, 2005, they acq
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Oberoi Realty Ltd share price today?

The Oberoi Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2199.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oberoi Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oberoi Realty Ltd is ₹79990.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oberoi Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oberoi Realty Ltd is 43.68 and 5.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oberoi Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oberoi Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oberoi Realty Ltd is ₹1268.15 and ₹2343.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oberoi Realty Ltd?

Oberoi Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.80%, 3 Years at 36.42%, 1 Year at 54.57%, 6 Month at 25.43%, 3 Month at 22.22% and 1 Month at 9.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oberoi Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oberoi Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.70 %
Institutions - 30.36 %
Public - 1.94 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Oberoi Realty Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.