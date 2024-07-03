Summary

Oberoi Realty Ltd is a Mumbai based Real Estate Development Company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure projects. In the real estate space, Oberoi Realty is an established brand with an impeccable track record. Its primary aim is to build aspirational developments for its customers with distinctive designs, functional aesthetics and quality finishes that translate into landmark projects through its mixed-use and single-segment developments. Oberoi Realty Ltd was incorporated on May 8, 1998 as a private limited company with the name Kingston Properties Pvt Ltd. In February 20, 2002, the company acquired the land at Goregaon, Mumbai from Ciba Specialty Chemicals (India) Ltd. Also, they acquired the land at Goregaon, Mumbai from Novartis India Ltd. In April 8, 2003, Oberoi Mall Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. In February 10, 2005, the company acquired the development rights at Andheri (West), Mumbai from Excel Industries Ltd and Shroff Family Charitable Trust for the development of property. In March 31, 2005, the company entered into Master Asset Purchase Agreement with Tulip Hospitality Services Ltd, Tulip Hotels Pvt Ltd, Dr. Ajit Kerkar and SRPL for acquisition of Hotel Tulip Star at Juhu, Mumbai from Tulip Hospitality Services Ltd.In September 26, 2005, the company acquired a land at Mulund, Mumbai from GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. In October 18, 2005, they acq

Read More