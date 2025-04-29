iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 29th April 2025

29 Apr 2025 , 06:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Gensol Engineering: The company informed that India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted search and seizure operations at the premises of Gensol Engineering Limited. The raid has been conducted in company’s units in Ahmedabad and Gurgaon. The ED has seized documents, electronic devices, and financial records in its probe conducted on April 27, 2025.

Oberoi Realty: The real estate business stated that its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 slipped as much as 45% on a year-on-year basis. The net profit came in at ₹433.20 Crore as compared to ₹788 Crore in the previous comparable period. The company’s revenue slipped 12.5% to ₹1,150 Crore against ₹1,315 Crore.

TVS Motor Company: The company posted a robust performance during the quarter ended March 2025 with a 75.70% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹852 Crore. The company reported a net profit of ₹485 Crore in the previous corresponding period. The company registered a 17% jump in its revenue for the quarter at ₹9,550 Crore.

UCO Bank: The bank reported a total business growth of 14.12% year-on-year to ₹5,13,527 Crore in the quarter ended March 2025. Its gross advances registered a growth of 17.72% YoY to ₹2,19,985 Crore. The lender’s total deposits jumped 11.56% to ₹2,93,542 Crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma business reported a 21% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit of ₹190 Crore, as compared to ₹157 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company said that its revenue increased to ₹18,230 Crore.

