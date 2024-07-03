iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TVS Motor Company Ltd Share Price

2,437.8
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,488
  • Day's High2,495
  • 52 Wk High2,958
  • Prev. Close2,482.95
  • Day's Low2,427.5
  • 52 Wk Low 1,873
  • Turnover (lac)7,871.87
  • P/E50.87
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value188.82
  • EPS48.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,15,819.88
  • Div. Yield0.32
View All Historical Data
Loading...
View More Futures

TVS Motor Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

2,488

Prev. Close

2,482.95

Turnover(Lac.)

7,871.87

Day's High

2,495

Day's Low

2,427.5

52 Week's High

2,958

52 Week's Low

1,873

Book Value

188.82

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,15,819.88

P/E

50.87

EPS

48.8

Divi. Yield

0.32

TVS Motor Company Ltd Corporate Action

11 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

Record Date: 19 Mar, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

arrow

TVS Motor Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TVS Motor Expands Stake in DriveX to 87.38%

TVS Motor Expands Stake in DriveX to 87.38%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2024|01:00 PM

To seal the deal, TVS bought 7,914 shares from existing owners at ₹10 per share.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Read More
TVS Motor Posts 10% Sales Growth in November, EV Sales Soar 57%

TVS Motor Posts 10% Sales Growth in November, EV Sales Soar 57%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2024|01:30 PM

Domestic two-wheeler sales saw a modest growth of 6%, reaching 3,05,323 units in November 2024, up from 2,87,017 units in November 2023.

Read More
TVS Motor Acquires Additional 39.11% in DriveX Mobility

TVS Motor Acquires Additional 39.11% in DriveX Mobility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Dec 2024|02:29 AM

The company is buying 7,914 equity shares at ₹10 each from existing shareholders. After the deal is consummated, DriveX will become a subsidiary of TVS Motor.

Read More
TVS Mobility plans Rs 2,000 crore fundraising

TVS Mobility plans Rs 2,000 crore fundraising

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Nov 2024|11:46 AM

Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

TVS Motor Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.26%

Non-Promoter- 41.34%

Institutions: 41.33%

Non-Institutions: 8.32%

Custodian: 0.07%

Read More
Share Price

TVS Motor Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.51

47.51

47.51

47.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,683.53

6,000.34

4,774.53

4,123.44

Net Worth

7,731.04

6,047.85

4,822.04

4,170.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

20,790.51

16,750.54

16,423.34

15,129.66

yoy growth (%)

24.11

1.99

8.55

24.67

Raw materials

-15,808.17

-12,723.85

-12,135.93

-11,132.99

As % of sales

76.03

75.96

73.89

73.58

Employee costs

-1,136.36

-948.47

-938.41

-868.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,243.37

826.24

786.74

878.64

Depreciation

-611.44

-493.68

-489.03

-338.73

Tax paid

-319.65

-214.2

-162.16

-216.05

Working capital

-416.48

-906.72

223.33

-328.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.11

1.99

8.55

24.67

Op profit growth

37.32

6.14

19.18

31.75

EBIT growth

41.47

8.87

-4.95

25.93

Net profit growth

45.99

3.34

-10.61

18.72

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

39,144.74

31,973.99

24,355.31

19,420.82

18,849.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39,144.74

31,973.99

24,355.31

19,420.82

18,849.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

105.82

138

35.36

47.22

51.83

View Annually Results

TVS Motor Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TVS Motor Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Venu Srinivasan

Independent Director

C R Dua

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K S Srinivasan

Independent Director

Hemant Krishan Singh

Managing Director

Sudarshan Venu

Non Executive Director

Lakshmi Venu

Director & Chief Executive Off

K N Radhakrishnan

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sir Ralf Dieter Speth

Independent Director

Kuock Meng Xiong

Independent Director

B Sriram

Independent Director

Deepali Pant Joshi

Independent Director

Vijay Sankar

Independent Director

Shailesh V Haribhakti

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TVS Motor Company Ltd

Summary

TVS Motor Company, the flagship company of TVS Group, is the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The Company manufactures two wheelers, three wheelers, parts and accessories thereof. It has an annual production capacity of 4 million 2 wheelers & 120,000 three wheelers. It is one of the leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler exporters from India, distributing to over 60 countries. It operate manufacturing plants located at Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Mysore in Karnataka and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. It also has one manufacturing unit located at Karawang in Indonesia.In the year 1979, TVS Group company Sundaram-Clayton Ltd started Moped Division at Hosur to manufacture TVS 50 mopeds. In the year 1982, the Company entered into a technical know-how and assistance agreement with Suzuki Motor Co Ltd of Japan and in the year 1985, they incorporated a new company, Lakshmi Auto Components Pvt Ltd for manufacture of critical engines and transmission parts.In the year 1986, the company acquired the assets of the moped division from Sundaram Clayton Ltd. Also, the name of the company was changed from Indo Suzuki Motorcycles Ltd to TVS Suzuki Ltd. In the year 1992, they launched two modes of motor cycles namely, Samurai and Shogun and in the year 1993, they launched TVS Scooty.During 1999-2000, TVS Suzuki Ltd was amalgamated with Sundaram Auto Engineers Ltd, an unlisted group company which was incorporated in the year 1992. As per the scheme, all the assets and liabilities of ers
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the TVS Motor Company Ltd share price today?

The TVS Motor Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2437.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Motor Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TVS Motor Company Ltd is ₹115819.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TVS Motor Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TVS Motor Company Ltd is 50.87 and 13.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TVS Motor Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TVS Motor Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TVS Motor Company Ltd is ₹1873 and ₹2958 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TVS Motor Company Ltd?

TVS Motor Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.56%, 3 Years at 58.02%, 1 Year at 24.28%, 6 Month at 7.27%, 3 Month at -8.90% and 1 Month at -2.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TVS Motor Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TVS Motor Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.27 %
Institutions - 41.34 %
Public - 8.32 %

QUICKLINKS FOR TVS Motor Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.