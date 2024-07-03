Summary

TVS Motor Company, the flagship company of TVS Group, is the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The Company manufactures two wheelers, three wheelers, parts and accessories thereof. It has an annual production capacity of 4 million 2 wheelers & 120,000 three wheelers. It is one of the leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler exporters from India, distributing to over 60 countries. It operate manufacturing plants located at Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Mysore in Karnataka and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. It also has one manufacturing unit located at Karawang in Indonesia.In the year 1979, TVS Group company Sundaram-Clayton Ltd started Moped Division at Hosur to manufacture TVS 50 mopeds. In the year 1982, the Company entered into a technical know-how and assistance agreement with Suzuki Motor Co Ltd of Japan and in the year 1985, they incorporated a new company, Lakshmi Auto Components Pvt Ltd for manufacture of critical engines and transmission parts.In the year 1986, the company acquired the assets of the moped division from Sundaram Clayton Ltd. Also, the name of the company was changed from Indo Suzuki Motorcycles Ltd to TVS Suzuki Ltd. In the year 1992, they launched two modes of motor cycles namely, Samurai and Shogun and in the year 1993, they launched TVS Scooty.During 1999-2000, TVS Suzuki Ltd was amalgamated with Sundaram Auto Engineers Ltd, an unlisted group company which was incorporated in the year 1992. As per the scheme, all the assets and liabilities of ers

