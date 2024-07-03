Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAutomobile
Open₹2,488
Prev. Close₹2,482.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,871.87
Day's High₹2,495
Day's Low₹2,427.5
52 Week's High₹2,958
52 Week's Low₹1,873
Book Value₹188.82
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,15,819.88
P/E50.87
EPS48.8
Divi. Yield0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.51
47.51
47.51
47.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,683.53
6,000.34
4,774.53
4,123.44
Net Worth
7,731.04
6,047.85
4,822.04
4,170.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20,790.51
16,750.54
16,423.34
15,129.66
yoy growth (%)
24.11
1.99
8.55
24.67
Raw materials
-15,808.17
-12,723.85
-12,135.93
-11,132.99
As % of sales
76.03
75.96
73.89
73.58
Employee costs
-1,136.36
-948.47
-938.41
-868.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,243.37
826.24
786.74
878.64
Depreciation
-611.44
-493.68
-489.03
-338.73
Tax paid
-319.65
-214.2
-162.16
-216.05
Working capital
-416.48
-906.72
223.33
-328.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.11
1.99
8.55
24.67
Op profit growth
37.32
6.14
19.18
31.75
EBIT growth
41.47
8.87
-4.95
25.93
Net profit growth
45.99
3.34
-10.61
18.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
39,144.74
31,973.99
24,355.31
19,420.82
18,849.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39,144.74
31,973.99
24,355.31
19,420.82
18,849.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
105.82
138
35.36
47.22
51.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Venu Srinivasan
Independent Director
C R Dua
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K S Srinivasan
Independent Director
Hemant Krishan Singh
Managing Director
Sudarshan Venu
Non Executive Director
Lakshmi Venu
Director & Chief Executive Off
K N Radhakrishnan
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sir Ralf Dieter Speth
Independent Director
Kuock Meng Xiong
Independent Director
B Sriram
Independent Director
Deepali Pant Joshi
Independent Director
Vijay Sankar
Independent Director
Shailesh V Haribhakti
Reports by TVS Motor Company Ltd
Summary
TVS Motor Company, the flagship company of TVS Group, is the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The Company manufactures two wheelers, three wheelers, parts and accessories thereof. It has an annual production capacity of 4 million 2 wheelers & 120,000 three wheelers. It is one of the leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler exporters from India, distributing to over 60 countries. It operate manufacturing plants located at Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Mysore in Karnataka and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. It also has one manufacturing unit located at Karawang in Indonesia.In the year 1979, TVS Group company Sundaram-Clayton Ltd started Moped Division at Hosur to manufacture TVS 50 mopeds. In the year 1982, the Company entered into a technical know-how and assistance agreement with Suzuki Motor Co Ltd of Japan and in the year 1985, they incorporated a new company, Lakshmi Auto Components Pvt Ltd for manufacture of critical engines and transmission parts.In the year 1986, the company acquired the assets of the moped division from Sundaram Clayton Ltd. Also, the name of the company was changed from Indo Suzuki Motorcycles Ltd to TVS Suzuki Ltd. In the year 1992, they launched two modes of motor cycles namely, Samurai and Shogun and in the year 1993, they launched TVS Scooty.During 1999-2000, TVS Suzuki Ltd was amalgamated with Sundaram Auto Engineers Ltd, an unlisted group company which was incorporated in the year 1992. As per the scheme, all the assets and liabilities of ers
Read More
The TVS Motor Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2437.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TVS Motor Company Ltd is ₹115819.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TVS Motor Company Ltd is 50.87 and 13.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TVS Motor Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TVS Motor Company Ltd is ₹1873 and ₹2958 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TVS Motor Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.56%, 3 Years at 58.02%, 1 Year at 24.28%, 6 Month at 7.27%, 3 Month at -8.90% and 1 Month at -2.87%.
