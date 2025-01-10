for the year ended 31st March 2024

To the members of TVS Motor Company Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of TVS Motor Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters:

Key Audit Matter Principal Audit Procedures

Key Audit matter Principal Audit Procedure 1. Government Grants Government has announced various Grants to manufacturers of automobiles. The company in turn is availing the said grants on fulfilling the conditions attached to that. Determined the appropriateness of the accounting policy for government grants as per the relevant accounting standard; The recognition of Government grants is considered to be key audit matter because of significance of amount of grants and management judgements involved in fulfilling the conditions to receive the grant. Examined the Companys key internal financial controls over recognition of government grants with regard to its design and implementation. Tested the operating effectiveness of such controls for the transactions selected. The management periodically reviews, during the year, compliance of relevant conditions attached to each grant whether there is a reasonable assurance that the grants will be received, in order to determine the timing and amounts of grants to be recognized in the financial statements. Verified documents, on sample basis, submitted to the various government authorities relating to the grants received and receivable and checked the compliance of conditions attached to the respective grants. Considered the basis of managements judgement towards fulfilment of conditions attached to the grants and evaluated the reasonable assurance that grants will be received. Reviewed the appropriateness of the disclosures made in accordance with the relevant accounting standards. 2. Investments The Company has significant investments in its subsidiaries and associates. Obtained and read the valuation report used by the management for determining the fair value (recoverable amount) of its material investments. Management reviews regularly whether there are any indicators of impairment of the investments by reference to the requirements under Ind AS 36 "Impairment of Assets". Considered the independence, competence and objectivity of the management specialist involved in determination of valuation. For investments where impairment indicators exist, significant judgments are required to determine the key assumptions used in the valuation model and methodology, such as revenue growth, discount rates, etc. Tested the fair value of the investment as mentioned in the valuation report to the carrying value in books. Considering, the impairment assessment which involves significant assumptions and judgement of the management and the same has been considered as key audit matter. Made inquiries with management to understand key drivers of the cash flow forecasts, discount rates, etc. Assessed the disclosures made in the financial statements regarding such investments to comply with the requirements of Standards. 3. Evaluation of Uncertain Direct tax and Indirect Tax positions: The Company has material uncertain tax positions, including matters under dispute relating Excise, Customs Duty, Value Added Tax (Indirect Taxes) and Income Tax (Direct Tax). We obtained details of demands relating to Direct Tax and indirect tax, as on 31st March 2024. These matters involve significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes We considered legal precedence and other rulings, obtained external opinions and discussed with companys internal legal team in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Satisfied ourselves that it is not probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required and disclosed such obligation as a contingent liability

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and analysis, Boards Report including annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. The remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act and the same is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note No. 40 (a) to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses - refer Note 30 (D) to the Standalone financial statements.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts (refer note no 42 (xii), no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts (refer note no 42 (xiii)), no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and

c. Based on the audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the management under sub clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividends declared and paid by the Company during the year are in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Sundaram and Srinivasan

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 004207S

S. USHA

Partner Place: Chennai Membership No.: 211785 Date: 8th May 2024 UDIN: 24211785BKCSLO3839

Annexure A

to Independent Auditors Report - 31st March 2024

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of the Independent Auditors report to the members of TVS Motor Company Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

i. a. A) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular program of physically verifying all the Property, Plant and Equipment at its plants/ offices in a phased manner over a period of 3 years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies as compared to book records were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. As informed to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies arising out of such physical verification did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and they have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company.

The quarterly returns and statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. a. (A) The Company had provided guarantee to its Subsidiaries in earlier years.

(B) The balance outstanding as on 31st March 2024 is Rs 83.41 crores.

No guarantee was provided during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the investments made, and guarantee provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. The company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, and security to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the requirement to report under clauses (iii) (d) to (f) of para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of Investments made and Guarantee provided .

v. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Therefore, the clause (v) of para 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of products manufactured by the Company.

We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records u/s 148 (1) of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues payable including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs duty, duty of excise and Cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, details of disputed taxes not deposited are as follows:

Rupees in Crores

Name of the Statute / (Nature of dues) Period of dues Amount in K Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 (Cenvat / Excise Duty) 1999-00 to 2004-05, 2011-12 and 2015-16 23.61 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai/ Bangalore Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) 2002-2014 0.91 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai / Bangalore Sales Tax / VAT Laws (Sales Tax) 1998 to 2016 0.26 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal - Madhya Pradesh & Jharkand 0.79 Assessing officer - Tamilnadu, Jharkhand & Delhi 0.37 Assistant/Joint Commissioner (Appeals) - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal Goods and Service Tax Act 2017-18 to 2020-21 7.21 Commissioner (Appeals) - GST - Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya pradesh, Delhi, Chattisgarh, Bihar & Andhra pradesh Income Tax AY 2016-17 3.58 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. On the basis of verification of records, the procedures performed by us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us,

a. the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any Lender.

c. the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. the Company has not utilized funds raised on short-term basis for long-term purposes.

e. the Company has not taken funds from any entities and persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates.

f. the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

x. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year.

xi. a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out based upon the generally accepted audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone financial statements, to the best of our knowledge and belief and as per the information and explanations given to us by the Management, and the representations obtained from the Management, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company have been noticed or reported during the year.

b. During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under Clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, based on verification of the records and approvals of the Audit Committee, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. I n our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with the directors during the year and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the information given to us and records verified by us,

a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities, accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. The Group does not have more than one Core Investment Company, as defined under Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note no. 32 to the Standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of Section 135 of the Act.

There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of Section 135 of Companies Act.

xxi. On the basis of review of Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the Companies incorporated in India and included in the consolidated financial statement, we report that there are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in their CARO reports.

Annexure B

to the Independent Auditors Report - 31st March 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of our "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TVS Motor Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial Control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls

over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.