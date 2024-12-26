Invest wise with Expert advice
To seal the deal, TVS bought 7,914 shares from existing owners at ₹10 per share.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.
Domestic two-wheeler sales saw a modest growth of 6%, reaching 3,05,323 units in November 2024, up from 2,87,017 units in November 2023.
The company is buying 7,914 equity shares at ₹10 each from existing shareholders. After the deal is consummated, DriveX will become a subsidiary of TVS Motor.
Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.
TVS Motor Company stock has gained a total of 60% in the last one year, and 24% since the beginning of the year.
Operational revenue increased 13.3% to Rs 9228 crore, although it was less than the Rs 9421 crore analysts had predicted.
Retail sales data from the Vahan portal for the period of September 1 to 29 show that Ola Electric sold 22,821 units, while Bajaj Auto sold 17,507 units
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.
Ather Energy was an exception to the general decline, experiencing a 7% increase in sales with 10,830 units sold in August.
