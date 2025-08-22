TVS Motor Launches King Kargo HD EV, Priced at ₹3.86 Lakh in India

TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS King Kargo HD EV, an electric cargo three-wheeler priced at ₹3.86 lakh. The company said the vehicle is the first in India’s cargo three-wheeler segment to feature Bluetooth connectivity. In the initial rollout, it will be available in Delhi NCR, Rajasthan and Bengaluru, according to news sources.

The King Kargo HD EV measures 3,565 mm in length, 1,530 mm in width and 2,310 mm in height. TVS claims it offers the highest load capacity in its class. Customers will have the choice of two colour options, Pristine White and Neptune Blue. The model comes in four variants: Fixed Side Deck (FSD), PF Platform, CBC-Cab Chassis and Container.

Speaking at the launch event in Delhi, Rajat Gupta, Business Head Commercial Mobility at TVS Motor Company, said the vehicle would play a pivotal role in reshaping the cargo mobility market.

“This three-wheeler will set new benchmarks by offering smart features, high load capability, comfort, ergonomics and safety. With the support of the TVS Connect Fleet platform, it will help businesses improve efficiency and enhance the day-to-day experience of operators,” he said.

The vehicle is equipped with an 8.9 kWh battery pack, which delivers a driving range of up to 156 kilometres on a single charge. It also includes LED headlamps and tail lamps for improved visibility, a spacious cabin with rolling windows, premium door trims and a Power Gear Mode that boosts torque for heavy-duty operations.

TVS Motor is positioning the King Kargo HD EV as a durable and technology-driven option for small businesses looking for cost-efficient and sustainable cargo solutions in urban and semi-urban markets.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com