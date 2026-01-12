ITC Hotels Receives Land Allotment at Yashobhoomi for Premium Hotel Project

ITC Hotels Ltd said on Friday, January 9, that it has received an allotment of leasehold land from India International Convention and Exhibition Centre Limited, a Government of India enterprise, for the development and operation of a hotel at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi. The allotment includes land with a ground coverage of about 3,648 square metres and a permissible floor area ratio of roughly 26,179 square metres.

The land has been granted on a long-term lease for a period of around 91 years, with a total lease premium of ₹326.50 crore. ITC Hotels said a sub-lease cum development agreement will be executed with IICC for the project. The company clarified that the transaction is domestic in nature and does not fall under related party transactions, adding that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in IICC.

The proposed development will be a premium five-star hotel featuring contemporary banqueting facilities and signature cuisine offerings. ITC Hotels said the hotel is expected to support and enhance Yashobhoomi’s positioning as an international destination for conventions, conferences, exhibitions, and large-scale events.

Commenting on the development, Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels Ltd, said Yashobhoomi has already emerged as a key hub for the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions segment, having hosted several large trade shows and conventions. He added that ITC Hotels aims to create one of its finest hospitality offerings at the site, showcasing the company’s culinary and service excellence to global guests.

ITC Hotels currently has a strong footprint across the Delhi NCR region, with 10 properties and 1,599 keys across its ITC Hotels, Welcomhotel, and Fortune brands.

