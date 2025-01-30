iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ITC Hotels Ltd Share Price

163.25
(-5.00%)
Jan 30, 2025|03:31:26 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open168
  • Day's High175.8
  • 52 Wk High180
  • Prev. Close171.85
  • Day's Low163.25
  • 52 Wk Low 171
  • Turnover (lac)37,128.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33,975.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ITC Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

168

Prev. Close

171.85

Turnover(Lac.)

37,128.21

Day's High

175.8

Day's Low

163.25

52 Week's High

180

52 Week's Low

171

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33,975.12

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

ITC Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

ITC Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ITC Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

31 Jan, 2025|08:30 AM
Jan-2025Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.88%

Non-Promoter- 51.08%

Institutions: 51.07%

Non-Institutions: 9.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ITC Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

83

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

1.11

Net Worth

84.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

ITC Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

761.2

81.391,08,437.07468.770.231,473.6172.95

ITC Hotels Ltd

ITCHOTELS

163.25

035,317.470.74001

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

361.05

37.4522,625.68114.430.33520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

753.35

180.3716,468.36101.920433.74129.85

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

VENTIVE

698.6

99.0116,347.9110.94069.88195.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ITC Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ITC Hotels Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ITC Hotels Ltd share price today?

The ITC Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹163.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of ITC Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ITC Hotels Ltd is ₹33975.12 Cr. as of 30 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ITC Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ITC Hotels Ltd is 0 and 177.66 as of 30 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ITC Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ITC Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ITC Hotels Ltd is ₹171 and ₹180 as of 30 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ITC Hotels Ltd?

ITC Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ITC Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ITC Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.88 %
Institutions - 51.07 %
Public - 9.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ITC Hotels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.