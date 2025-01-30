SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹168
Prev. Close₹171.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹37,128.21
Day's High₹175.8
Day's Low₹163.25
52 Week's High₹180
52 Week's Low₹171
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33,975.12
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
83
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
1.11
Net Worth
84.11
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
761.2
|81.39
|1,08,437.07
|468.77
|0.23
|1,473.61
|72.95
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
163.25
|0
|35,317.47
|0.74
|0
|0
|1
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
361.05
|37.45
|22,625.68
|114.43
|0.33
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
753.35
|180.37
|16,468.36
|101.92
|0
|433.74
|129.85
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
698.6
|99.01
|16,347.91
|10.94
|0
|69.88
|195.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ITC Hotels Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The ITC Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹163.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ITC Hotels Ltd is ₹33975.12 Cr. as of 30 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ITC Hotels Ltd is 0 and 177.66 as of 30 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ITC Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ITC Hotels Ltd is ₹171 and ₹180 as of 30 Jan ‘25
ITC Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.