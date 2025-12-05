iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

BAT entities likely to pare stake worth ₹2,998 Crore in ITC Hotels

5 Dec 2025 , 08:59 AM

British American Tobacco (BAT)-linked shareholders are planning to sell up to 7% stake in hospitality major ITC Hotels. The transaction will take place through a block deal worth ₹2,998 Crore. The company has fixed the floor price for the transaction at ₹205.65 per share. This is a discount of about 1% to the previous closing price, the sources added.

Among the selling entities are Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Limited, Myddleton Investment Company Limited and Rothmans International Enterprises Limited. These shareholders are part of the BAT Group. It currently holds about 15.30% stake in ITC Hotels.

The transaction will have a 60-day lock-in period for the sellers and their affiliates. The company said that it plans to use the proceeds of this issue to progress within the target 2-2.5x adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA leverage corridor (adjusted for Canada) by the end of 2026.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business reported a 74% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹133 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹77 Crore. Revenue for the quarter came in at ₹839.50 Crore. This was a growth of 8% on a year-on-year basis against ₹778 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • ITC hotels
  • ITC Hotels News
  • ITC Hotels Stak
  • ITC Hotels Stake
  • ITC Hotels Stake Sale
  • ITC Hotels Stake Sale News
  • ITC Hotels Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Zen Tech secures ₹120 Crore from Defence Ministry

Zen Tech secures ₹120 Crore from Defence Ministry

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|02:13 PM
PTC Industries’ Aerolloy Inks Multi Year Supply Pact With Honeywell for Aerospace Castings

PTC Industries’ Aerolloy Inks Multi Year Supply Pact With Honeywell for Aerospace Castings

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|01:43 PM
InterGlobe Aviation Shares Fall as IndiGo Cancels Over 1,000 Flights Across India

InterGlobe Aviation Shares Fall as IndiGo Cancels Over 1,000 Flights Across India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|01:32 PM
Waaree Energies’ US Arm Secures 288 MW Solar Module Deal

Waaree Energies’ US Arm Secures 288 MW Solar Module Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|01:05 PM
Deepak Nitrite unit commences operations at nitric acid plant

Deepak Nitrite unit commences operations at nitric acid plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|12:13 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.