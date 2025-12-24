Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

GAIL (India): The company said that it has entered into an agreement with the Chhattisgarh government to explore greenfield gas-based fertiliser projects in the state. The company will be responsible for conducting feasibility studies for a 12.70 Lakh tonnes-per-annum urea plant over the Mumbai–Nagpur–Jharsuguda gas pipeline corridor.

Adani Ports and SEZ: The business said that it has completed the acquisition of North Queensland Export Terminal, Australia. The company has upgraded its FY26 guidance with EBITDA now estimated at ₹22,350-23,350 Crore. Cargo volumes guidance came in at 545-555 MMT.

Spandana Sphoorty: The business announced that it has received the approval from its board for private placement of non-convertible debentures worth ₹415 Crore. The microfinance lender has allotted 41,500 listed, rated, senior, and secured NCDs of ₹1 Lakh each for funding its base.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The company announced that it has received a ‘No Action Indicated’ classification from the US FDA for its Gujarat manufacturing facility. This development came after a surveillance inspection conducted in October 2025. It has not raised any observations.

Tata Steel: The steel maker has received approval of the Competition Commission for acquisition of the balance stake in Tata BlueScope Steel. Following this acquisition, the company will gain entire control of Tata BlueScope.

