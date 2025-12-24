iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2025

24 Dec 2025 , 06:32 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

GAIL (India): The company said that it has entered into an agreement with the Chhattisgarh government to explore greenfield gas-based fertiliser projects in the state. The company will be responsible for conducting feasibility studies for a 12.70 Lakh tonnes-per-annum urea plant over the Mumbai–Nagpur–Jharsuguda gas pipeline corridor.

Adani Ports and SEZ: The business said that it has completed the acquisition of North Queensland Export Terminal, Australia. The company has upgraded its FY26 guidance with EBITDA now estimated at ₹22,350-23,350 Crore. Cargo volumes guidance came in at 545-555 MMT.

Spandana Sphoorty: The business announced that it has received the approval from its board for private placement of non-convertible debentures worth ₹415 Crore. The microfinance lender has allotted 41,500 listed, rated, senior, and secured NCDs of ₹1 Lakh each for funding its base.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The company announced that it has received a ‘No Action Indicated’ classification from the US FDA for its Gujarat manufacturing facility. This development came after a surveillance inspection conducted in October 2025. It has not raised any observations.

Tata Steel: The steel maker has received approval of the Competition Commission for acquisition of the balance stake in Tata BlueScope Steel. Following this acquisition, the company will gain entire control of Tata BlueScope.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2025|06:32 AM
Aurobindo Pharma Raises Luoxin Aurovitas Stake to 50% With $5.12 Million Deal

Aurobindo Pharma Raises Luoxin Aurovitas Stake to 50% With $5.12 Million Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2025|03:39 PM
HCLTech’s HCLSoftware to Acquire Belgium Based AI Startup Wobby

HCLTech’s HCLSoftware to Acquire Belgium Based AI Startup Wobby

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2025|02:29 PM
Ramco Cements Sells Non Core Assets Worth ₹514.9 Crore to Prestige Estates

Ramco Cements Sells Non Core Assets Worth ₹514.9 Crore to Prestige Estates

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2025|01:43 PM
Saatvik Green unit secures ₹486-Crore order for solar PV modules

Saatvik Green unit secures ₹486-Crore order for solar PV modules

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2025|01:41 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.