Open₹341.3
Prev. Close₹341.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,207.12
Day's High₹347
Day's Low₹326.05
52 Week's High₹1,243.2
52 Week's Low₹305.2
Book Value₹477.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,384.44
P/E27.67
EPS12.32
Divi. Yield0
The MFI's gross NPA ratio increased to 4.86% from 2.6% the prior quarter. The net NPA ratio also jumped to 0.99% from 0.53% year on year.
The transaction will be made using Security Receipts (SRs). The ARC will subscribe to 91.50% of the Security Receipts.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
71.3
70.98
144.1
64.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,484.69
2,972.19
2,887.44
2,651.59
Net Worth
3,555.99
3,043.17
3,031.54
2,715.91
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,423.71
1,400.75
1,462.79
1,482.63
1,435.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,423.71
1,400.75
1,462.79
1,482.63
1,435.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
110.24
76.28
17.24
22.99
34.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Deepak Calian Vaidya
Chairperson
Abanti Mitra
Nominee
Ramchandra Kasargod Kamath
Nominee
Sunish Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ramesh Periasamy
Managing Director & CEO
Shalabh Saxena
Independent Director
Animesh Chauhan
Independent Director
Dipali Sheth
Independent Director
VINAYAK PRASAD
Non Executive Director
NEERAJ SWAROOP
Nominee
Saakshi Gera
Reports by Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
Summary
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name Spandana Sphoorty Innovative Financial Services Limited on March 10, 2003 at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India. A Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued to Spandana Sphoorty Innovative Financial Services Limited on November 11, 2003 by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Hyderabad. On October 16, 2004, the Reserve Bank of India granted a Certificate of Registration to the Company as a Non-Deposit accepting Non Banking Financial Company. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited. Pursuant to a letter dated December 26, 2007, the RBI granted its no objection to the Change of Name of the Company to Spandana Sphoorty on January 3, 2008. The Company was granted NBFC - Microfinance Institution (NBFC-MFI) status by the RBI with effect from April 13, 2015. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of micro finance providing small value unsecured loans to low-income customers in semi-urban and rural areas. The tenure of these loans is generally spread over one to two years..The Company has developed an in-depth understanding of the borrowing requirements of the low-income client segment. This business model involves regular client meeting processes through their employees, who maintain contact with clients across the districts that it covers. Through their loan products and client-centric approach, the c
Read More
The Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹334.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd is ₹2384.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd is 27.67 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd is ₹305.2 and ₹1243.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.91%, 3 Years at -9.12%, 1 Year at -69.06%, 6 Month at -54.03%, 3 Month at -40.17% and 1 Month at -14.73%.
