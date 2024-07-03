iifl-logo-icon 1
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Share Price

334.4
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

  • Open341.3
  • Day's High347
  • 52 Wk High1,243.2
  • Prev. Close341.25
  • Day's Low326.05
  • 52 Wk Low 305.2
  • Turnover (lac)1,207.12
  • P/E27.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value477.29
  • EPS12.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,384.44
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

341.3

Prev. Close

341.25

Turnover(Lac.)

1,207.12

Day's High

347

Day's Low

326.05

52 Week's High

1,243.2

52 Week's Low

305.2

Book Value

477.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,384.44

P/E

27.67

EPS

12.32

Divi. Yield

0

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Spandana Sphoorty reports net loss of ₹204 Crore in Q2

Spandana Sphoorty reports net loss of ₹204 Crore in Q2

29 Oct 2024|10:26 AM

The MFI's gross NPA ratio increased to 4.86% from 2.6% the prior quarter. The net NPA ratio also jumped to 0.99% from 0.53% year on year.

Spandana Sphoorty sells ₹304.41 Crore stressed loan portfolio

Spandana Sphoorty sells ₹304.41 Crore stressed loan portfolio

24 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The transaction will be made using Security Receipts (SRs). The ARC will subscribe to 91.50% of the Security Receipts.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.09%

Foreign: 41.09%

Indian: 14.73%

Non-Promoter- 29.97%

Institutions: 29.97%

Non-Institutions: 14.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

71.3

70.98

144.1

64.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,484.69

2,972.19

2,887.44

2,651.59

Net Worth

3,555.99

3,043.17

3,031.54

2,715.91

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,423.71

1,400.75

1,462.79

1,482.63

1,435.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,423.71

1,400.75

1,462.79

1,482.63

1,435.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

110.24

76.28

17.24

22.99

34.21

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Deepak Calian Vaidya

Chairperson

Abanti Mitra

Nominee

Ramchandra Kasargod Kamath

Nominee

Sunish Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ramesh Periasamy

Managing Director & CEO

Shalabh Saxena

Independent Director

Animesh Chauhan

Independent Director

Dipali Sheth

Independent Director

VINAYAK PRASAD

Non Executive Director

NEERAJ SWAROOP

Nominee

Saakshi Gera

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd

Summary

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name Spandana Sphoorty Innovative Financial Services Limited on March 10, 2003 at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India. A Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued to Spandana Sphoorty Innovative Financial Services Limited on November 11, 2003 by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Hyderabad. On October 16, 2004, the Reserve Bank of India granted a Certificate of Registration to the Company as a Non-Deposit accepting Non Banking Financial Company. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited. Pursuant to a letter dated December 26, 2007, the RBI granted its no objection to the Change of Name of the Company to Spandana Sphoorty on January 3, 2008. The Company was granted NBFC - Microfinance Institution (NBFC-MFI) status by the RBI with effect from April 13, 2015. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of micro finance providing small value unsecured loans to low-income customers in semi-urban and rural areas. The tenure of these loans is generally spread over one to two years..The Company has developed an in-depth understanding of the borrowing requirements of the low-income client segment. This business model involves regular client meeting processes through their employees, who maintain contact with clients across the districts that it covers. Through their loan products and client-centric approach, the c
Company FAQs

What is the Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd share price today?

The Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹334.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd is ₹2384.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd is 27.67 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd is ₹305.2 and ₹1243.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd?

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.91%, 3 Years at -9.12%, 1 Year at -69.06%, 6 Month at -54.03%, 3 Month at -40.17% and 1 Month at -14.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.83 %
Institutions - 29.98 %
Public - 14.19 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

