Summary

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name Spandana Sphoorty Innovative Financial Services Limited on March 10, 2003 at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India. A Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued to Spandana Sphoorty Innovative Financial Services Limited on November 11, 2003 by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Hyderabad. On October 16, 2004, the Reserve Bank of India granted a Certificate of Registration to the Company as a Non-Deposit accepting Non Banking Financial Company. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited. Pursuant to a letter dated December 26, 2007, the RBI granted its no objection to the Change of Name of the Company to Spandana Sphoorty on January 3, 2008. The Company was granted NBFC - Microfinance Institution (NBFC-MFI) status by the RBI with effect from April 13, 2015. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of micro finance providing small value unsecured loans to low-income customers in semi-urban and rural areas. The tenure of these loans is generally spread over one to two years..The Company has developed an in-depth understanding of the borrowing requirements of the low-income client segment. This business model involves regular client meeting processes through their employees, who maintain contact with clients across the districts that it covers. Through their loan products and client-centric approach, the c

Read More