Top Stocks for Today - 24th April 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

LTIMindtree: The IT business reported a net profit of ₹1,128.50 Crore in the quarter and financial year ended March 2025. In the same quarter of previous year, the company reported a net profit of ₹1,086.70 Crore. The company’s revenue in rupee terms came in at ₹9,771.70 Crore, registering a growth of 1.1% on a sequential basis.

Bajaj Housing Finance: The company announced that the Net Interest Income registered an upside of 31% against ₹823 Crore in the previous corresponding period. Bajaj Housing Finance reported gross NPA of 0.29% at the end of the current quarter under review. In the same quarter, the company registered a gross NPA of 0.27%.

Biocon: The pharma business announced that its board has approved raising up to ₹4,500 Crore.The company shall raise funds via issue of methods including qualified institutional placement (QIP), rights issue, or any other permissible method. This shall be subject to necessary approvals from shareholders and regulators.

Spandana Sphoorty: The company announced that its managing director and chief executive officer, Shalabh Saxena, has resigned from his position. His resignation is effective immediately. Saxena said that he is resigning to pursue other opportunities outside the organization.

Dalmia Bharat: The cement business announced a net profit of ₹439 Crore, against an estimate of ₹295 Crore. The company registered a growth of 37.2% on a year-on-year basis. The company’s numbers were supported by cost efficiency and improved margins.

