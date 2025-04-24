iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 24th April 2025

24 Apr 2025 , 06:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

LTIMindtree: The IT business reported a net profit of ₹1,128.50 Crore in the quarter and financial year ended March 2025. In the same quarter of previous year, the company reported a net profit of ₹1,086.70 Crore. The company’s revenue in rupee terms came in at ₹9,771.70 Crore, registering a growth of 1.1% on a sequential basis.

Bajaj Housing Finance: The company announced that the Net Interest Income registered an upside of 31% against ₹823 Crore in the previous corresponding period. Bajaj Housing Finance reported gross NPA of 0.29% at the end of the current quarter under review. In the same quarter, the company registered a gross NPA of 0.27%.

Biocon: The pharma business announced that its board has approved raising up to ₹4,500 Crore.The company shall raise funds via issue of methods including qualified institutional placement (QIP), rights issue, or any other permissible method. This shall be subject to necessary approvals from shareholders and regulators.

Spandana Sphoorty: The company announced that its managing director and chief executive officer, Shalabh Saxena, has resigned from his position. His resignation is effective immediately. Saxena said that he is resigning to pursue other opportunities outside the organization.

Dalmia Bharat: The cement business announced a net profit of ₹439 Crore, against an estimate of ₹295 Crore. The company registered a growth of 37.2% on a year-on-year basis. The company’s numbers were supported by cost efficiency and improved margins.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Lupin Secures USFDA Approval for Tolvaptan Tablets

Lupin Secures USFDA Approval for Tolvaptan Tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|09:39 PM
Can Fin Homes Q4 Profit Rises 12% YoY

Can Fin Homes Q4 Profit Rises 12% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|09:16 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 24, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 24, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|01:38 PM
Syngene Reports ₹1,018 Crore Revenue in Q4 FY25

Syngene Reports ₹1,018 Crore Revenue in Q4 FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|01:21 PM
Tata Teleservices Reduces Q4 Loss to ₹306 Crore

Tata Teleservices Reduces Q4 Loss to ₹306 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|01:01 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.