LIC Q1 Results: New Business Premium jumps 5% y-o-y

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025. The new business premium came in at ₹60,262 Crore. This was marginally higher than the street estimate of ₹59,411 Crore. The business reported a total annualised premium equivalent (APE) of ₹12,652 Crore.
Additionally, the company announced that its Retail APE was reported at ₹7,061 Crore. This came in higher than street estimates of ₹6,919 Crore.
The insurance behemoth announced that its new business value (VNB) was reported at ₹1,944 Crore. The company announced that its VNB margin stood at 15.40%.
New Business Premium registered a 4.90% on a year-on-year basis to ₹60,262 Crore as compared to ₹57,441 Crore in the previous corresponding period.
The Public sector insurance logged a 5.02% increase in net profit on a year-on-year basis at ₹10,986 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. In the previous corresponding period, the business reported a net profit of ₹10,461 Crore.
The company’s total premium income for the quarter was reported at ₹1,19,200 Crore, registering a 4.77% growth against ₹1,13,770 Crore. Total individual business premium was reported 6.37% higher at ₹71,474 Crore as compared to ₹67,192 Crore in the year-ago period.
Gross business premium income witnessed a growth of 2.46% at ₹47,726 Crore. In the year-ago period, it logged gross business premium income of ₹46,578 Crore.
