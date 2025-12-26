iifl-logo

Bondada Engineering Wins ₹391 Crore NTPC Green Energy Solar EPC Order

26 Dec 2025 , 03:00 PM

Bondada Engineering Ltd has announced that it has secured an engineering, procurement and construction order valued at ₹391 crore from NTPC Green Energy Limited for a 300 MW solar photovoltaic project at Lalitpur.

The order includes balance of system works for the solar project and is scheduled to be completed within a period of 15 months, as per the company’s disclosure. This contract marks Bondada Engineering’s first EPC order from NTPC Green Energy Limited, representing a significant milestone in the company’s renewable energy portfolio.

Following this order, Bondada Engineering’s total EPC order book stands at around 3.3 GW, reflecting strong execution visibility in the solar power segment. The scope of work covers project execution under the EPC mode along with operations and maintenance services for a period of three years.

Bondada Engineering will be responsible for end to end project execution, including design, engineering, site development, manufacturing coordination, inspection at supplier facilities, supply and insurance.

The company will also handle transportation, storage, erection, installation and testing activities related to the solar power project to ensure timely commissioning. The latest order win comes shortly after Bondada Engineering secured another major contract worth ₹945.1 crore from NLC India Limited.

The NLC India order involves balance of system works for setting up an 810 MW solar power project at the RVUNL Solar Park in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The cumulative value of the recent large orders is significant, with the NLC India contract alone accounting for nearly one fifth of Bondada Engineering’s overall market capitalisation of over ₹4,000 crore.

