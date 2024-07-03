Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹611.6
Prev. Close₹610.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,493.07
Day's High₹618
Day's Low₹570
52 Week's High₹753.98
52 Week's Low₹78.99
Book Value₹14.54
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,424.99
P/E162.38
EPS3.76
Divi. Yield0
The company has received two EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracts under the MSKVY 2.0 initiative.Read More
The order is for the procurement of materials and installation of a solar power producing plant of 130 MWp/100 MWac.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.6
15.91
0.82
0.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.46
61.32
57.77
47.55
Net Worth
157.06
77.23
58.59
48.37
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
800.72
370.59
334.11
287.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
800.72
370.59
334.11
287.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3
0.42
0.1
1.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Raghavendra Rao Bondada
Whole Time Director & CFO
Satyanarayana Baratam
Non Executive Director
Neelima Bondada
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sarveswar Reddy Sanivarapu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pasupuleti Venkata Subba Rao
Summary
Bondada Engineering Ltd (Erstwhile Bondada Engineering Private Limited) was incorporated as Private Limited Company dated March 29, 2012, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, Company has been converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company is changed to Bondada Engineering Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion dated May 31, 2023, issued by the RoC, Hyderabad. Being an integrated infrastructure company, the Company has been presently engaged in the business of providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services to customers operating in telecom and solar energy industries. The Company provide passive telecom infrastructure services which include turnkey services for cell site construction, erection, operation and maintenance of telecom towers with civil, electrical, and mechanical works; supply of poles and towers, laying and maintenance of optical fiber cables, supply of power equipment and other telecom infrastructure related services to major telecom companies and telecom tower operators in India. The existing tower manufacturing facility is located in Telangana, with an installed capacity of ~12000 MTPA for tower fabrication. As of now, out of 11,600 telecom towers and poles, the Company has so far, installed over 7,700 telecom towers and poles during last three years. In 2013-14, Company Commenced Telecom EPC Business; in 2014-15,
The Bondada Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹594.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bondada Engineering Ltd is ₹6424.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bondada Engineering Ltd is 162.38 and 41.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bondada Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bondada Engineering Ltd is ₹78.99 and ₹753.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bondada Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 652.74%, 6 Month at 10.17%, 3 Month at 11.02% and 1 Month at 1.56%.
