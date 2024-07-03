iifl-logo-icon 1
Bondada Engineering Ltd Share Price

594.85
(-2.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:51:00 PM

  • Open611.6
  • Day's High618
  • 52 Wk High753.98
  • Prev. Close610.55
  • Day's Low570
  • 52 Wk Low 78.99
  • Turnover (lac)1,493.07
  • P/E162.38
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value14.54
  • EPS3.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,424.99
  • Div. Yield0
Bondada Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Bondada Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

1 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.15

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bondada Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bondada Engg bags order worth ₹1,132 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

Bondada Engg bags order worth ₹1,132 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

11 Oct 2024|02:43 PM

The company has received two EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracts under the MSKVY 2.0 initiative.

Bondada Engg jumps ~5% on ₹468 Crore order win

Bondada Engg jumps ~5% on ₹468 Crore order win

27 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The order is for the procurement of materials and installation of a solar power producing plant of 130 MWp/100 MWac.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Bondada Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:25 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.74%

Institutions: 0.74%

Non-Institutions: 35.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bondada Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.6

15.91

0.82

0.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

135.46

61.32

57.77

47.55

Net Worth

157.06

77.23

58.59

48.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

800.72

370.59

334.11

287.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

800.72

370.59

334.11

287.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3

0.42

0.1

1.23

View Annually Results

Bondada Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bondada Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Raghavendra Rao Bondada

Whole Time Director & CFO

Satyanarayana Baratam

Non Executive Director

Neelima Bondada

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sarveswar Reddy Sanivarapu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pasupuleti Venkata Subba Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bondada Engineering Ltd

Summary

Bondada Engineering Ltd (Erstwhile Bondada Engineering Private Limited) was incorporated as Private Limited Company dated March 29, 2012, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, Company has been converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company is changed to Bondada Engineering Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion dated May 31, 2023, issued by the RoC, Hyderabad. Being an integrated infrastructure company, the Company has been presently engaged in the business of providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services to customers operating in telecom and solar energy industries. The Company provide passive telecom infrastructure services which include turnkey services for cell site construction, erection, operation and maintenance of telecom towers with civil, electrical, and mechanical works; supply of poles and towers, laying and maintenance of optical fiber cables, supply of power equipment and other telecom infrastructure related services to major telecom companies and telecom tower operators in India. The existing tower manufacturing facility is located in Telangana, with an installed capacity of ~12000 MTPA for tower fabrication. As of now, out of 11,600 telecom towers and poles, the Company has so far, installed over 7,700 telecom towers and poles during last three years. In 2013-14, Company Commenced Telecom EPC Business; in 2014-15,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bondada Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Bondada Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹594.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bondada Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bondada Engineering Ltd is ₹6424.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bondada Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bondada Engineering Ltd is 162.38 and 41.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bondada Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bondada Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bondada Engineering Ltd is ₹78.99 and ₹753.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bondada Engineering Ltd?

Bondada Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 652.74%, 6 Month at 10.17%, 3 Month at 11.02% and 1 Month at 1.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bondada Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bondada Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.33 %
Institutions - 0.80 %
Public - 35.88 %

