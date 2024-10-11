|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|7 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting Corrigendum in continuation to the notice dated 07.12.2024 and Explanatory Statement attached thereto convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Bondada Engineering Limited to be held on 30.12.2024 at 3.00 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 17.12.2024) Proceedings of the EGM held on 30th December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024) Clarification on the proceeding of the EGM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)
|EGM
|12 Jun 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|Intimation of Extra-ordinary General Meeting Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 4th July 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024)
|EGM
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Mar 2024
|EGM:06.03.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated Friday, February 09, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) Newspaper advertisement confirming dispatch of the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Outcome of the EGM held on 6th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024) Results of E-voting and Scrutinizers Report of the EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.03.2024)
The company has received two EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracts under the MSKVY 2.0 initiative.Read More
The order is for the procurement of materials and installation of a solar power producing plant of 130 MWp/100 MWac.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
