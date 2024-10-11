iifl-logo-icon 1
Bondada Engineering Ltd EGM

582.05
(1.48%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Bondada Engineer CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM7 Dec 202430 Dec 2024
Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting Corrigendum in continuation to the notice dated 07.12.2024 and Explanatory Statement attached thereto convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Bondada Engineering Limited to be held on 30.12.2024 at 3.00 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 17.12.2024) Proceedings of the EGM held on 30th December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024) Clarification on the proceeding of the EGM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)
EGM12 Jun 20244 Jul 2024
Intimation of Extra-ordinary General Meeting Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 4th July 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024)
EGM13 Feb 20246 Mar 2024
EGM:06.03.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated Friday, February 09, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) Newspaper advertisement confirming dispatch of the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Outcome of the EGM held on 6th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024) Results of E-voting and Scrutinizers Report of the EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.03.2024)

Bondada Engineer: Related News

Bondada Engg bags order worth ₹1,132 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

Bondada Engg bags order worth ₹1,132 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

11 Oct 2024|02:43 PM

The company has received two EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracts under the MSKVY 2.0 initiative.

Bondada Engg jumps ~5% on ₹468 Crore order win

Bondada Engg jumps ~5% on ₹468 Crore order win

27 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The order is for the procurement of materials and installation of a solar power producing plant of 130 MWp/100 MWac.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

