Bondada Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

582.05
(1.48%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

No Record Found

Bondada Engineer : related Articles

Bondada Engg bags order worth ₹1,132 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

Bondada Engg bags order worth ₹1,132 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

11 Oct 2024|02:43 PM

The company has received two EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracts under the MSKVY 2.0 initiative.

Bondada Engg jumps ~5% on ₹468 Crore order win

Bondada Engg jumps ~5% on ₹468 Crore order win

27 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The order is for the procurement of materials and installation of a solar power producing plant of 130 MWp/100 MWac.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

