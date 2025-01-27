iifl-logo-icon 1
Bondada Engineering to Invest ₹450 Crore in 100 MW Hybrid Renewable Plant in Assam

27 Jan 2025 , 11:57 AM

Bondada Engineering Ltd announced on Thursday, January 23rd that it has agreed upon a Memorandum of Understanding towards the establishment of a 100 MW hybrid renewable energy plant in Assam. The investment at ₹450 crore under the UNNATI Scheme marks the company’s stake in the future for Indian renewable energy development.

Dr. Bondada Raghavendra Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Bondada Engineering Ltd. & Ranoj Pegu, Assam Minister for Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes MoU Assam Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit 2025 Hyderabad. The MoU was signed on the occasion of Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit 2025 held at Hyderabad. One of the premier platforms that work for investment as well as for industrial development of Assam.

The company, in its regulatory filing, said it was eager to support Assam’s plans for renewable energy. The statement added that the hybrid renewable energy plant would be a combination of solar and wind power, a huge step forward in the green energy infrastructure in the region.

The project is headed by Bondada Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bondada Engineering Ltd. This in itself speaks to the company’s specific specialisation in renewable energy solutions.

The 100 MW plant combining solar and wind power will enhance the reliability and sustainability of Assam’s energy generation but remain in tune with the overall renewable energy targets of India. Investment of ₹450 crore will add to the state’s renewable energy infrastructure and further create employment opportunities as well as stimulate economic development in the state.

  • Assam
  • Bondada Engineering
  • Renewable Plant
