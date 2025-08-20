Patel Retail Limited - A player in diverse food verticals

Patel Retail is a diversified player in food related businesses. Its business spans food retail, manufacturing and trading. Over the past two years, it has grown its food retail and manufacturing business while reducing exposure to the trading business.

Its IPO is aimed at strengthening the balance sheet, funding its working capital requirements and providing liquidity to some of its shareholders.

Offer Details of the IPO

Total Offer Size: Upto INR 2,427 million

Fresh Issue: Up to 85,18,000 equity shares aggregating up to INR 2,172 million.

Offer for Sale: Up to 10,02,000 equity shares comprising: Dhanji Raghavji Patel: Up to 7,68,000 equity shares Bechar Raghavji Patel: Up to 2,34,000 equity shares

Price Band: Rs. 237 to Rs. 255 per Equity Share

Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs)

Fedex Securities Private Limited

Objectives of the IPO

· De-leveraging/Repayment of Debt: Repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company: INR 590 million

· Working capital requirements: Funding of working capital requirements of the company: INR1,150 million

Indian Retail Industry Overview

The Indian retail industry is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector that plays a crucial role in the country’s economy. The industry encompasses a wide range of products and services, including food and groceries, apparel, electronics, home furnishings, and more. The end customers of the industry are individuals and households who purchase these products and services for personal consumption. The industry is characterized by a mix of organized and unorganized players, with the organized segment comprising of modern retail formats such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce platforms, while the unorganized segment includes traditional retail formats such as kirana stores and street vendors.

The Indian retail industry can be broadly segmented into several key categories, including:

Food and Grocery Retailing

This segment accounts for the largest share of the retail industry in India, with a market size of over USD 850 billion. The segment includes modern retail formats such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, as well as traditional retail formats such as kirana stores and street vendors. The segment offers a wide range of products, including fresh produce, packaged foods, and beverages.

Apparel and Footwear Retailing

This segment is the second-largest segment in the Indian retail industry, with a market size of over USD 150 billion. The segment includes modern retail formats such as department stores and specialty stores, as well as traditional retail formats such as street vendors and small shops. The segment offers a wide range of products, including clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Electronics Retailing

This segment is a rapidly growing segment in the Indian retail industry, with a market size of over USD 100 billion. The segment includes modern retail formats such as electronics stores and e-commerce platforms, as well as traditional retail formats such as small shops and street vendors. The segment offers a wide range of products, including consumer electronics, home appliances, and IT products.

E-commerce

This segment is a rapidly growing segment in the Indian retail industry, with a market size of over USD 50 billion. The segment includes online retail platforms that offer a wide range of products, including food and groceries, apparel, electronics, and more. The segment is characterized by a high level of competition, with several players competing for market share.

Industry Size and Growth Trends

The Indian retail industry has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, driven by rising consumer demand, urbanization, and increasing penetration of organized retail formats. As of CY 2024, the industry size is valued at USD 1,260 billion, with a projected growth to USD 1,300 billion in CY 2025 and further to USD 2,000 billion by CY 2033, translating into a CAGR of 5.27% between CY 2024-33.

Within the industry, various segments are expected to exhibit distinct growth patterns. The organized retail segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.13%, growing from USD 186 billion in CY 2024 to USD 267 billion in CY 2033. The Indian bakery and snacks segment is expected to grow at an 11.01% CAGR, increasing from INR 129.58 billion in CY 2024 to INR 242.56 billion by CY 2030.

Key Drivers of Growth

Several factors are driving growth in the Indian retail industry. These include:

Rising Consumer Demand: Increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and a growing middle class are driving consumer demand for retail goods and services.

Growing E-commerce: The e-commerce sector is expected to continue its rapid growth, driven by increasing internet penetration, smartphone usage, and digital payments.

Expanding Organized Retail: Organized retail formats, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, are expanding their presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, driven by improving infrastructure and connectivity.

Government Initiatives: Government initiatives, such as the Union Budget 2025-26, are aimed at stimulating demand, driving investment, and ensuring inclusive development, which is expected to support industry growth.

These factors are expected to continue driving growth in the Indian retail industry, making it an attractive investment opportunity for investors.

Company Overview: Patel Retail Limited

Patel Retail Limited was incorporated in 2007 by Dhanji Raghavji Patel, Bechar Raghavji Patel, and Hiren Bechar Patel. The promoters have a long-standing relationship with each other and have been associated with various business ventures in the past.

Patel Retail Limited is a retail and manufacturing company with a focus on food and grocery products. It operates a chain of retail stores, manufactures food products and is engaged in agricultural trading. The company has a strong presence in Maharashtra and Gujarat, with a chain of retail stores and a manufacturing facility at Dudhai, Kutch, Gujarat. The company’s processed foods product portfolio includes a range of spices, pulses, and wheat flour products, as well as mango pulp. The company’s business segments can be broadly classified into:

Retail Segment

The company operates a chain of retail stores under the brand name “Patel’s R Mart” in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The retail stores offer a wide range of products, including food and grocery items, household essentials, and personal care products.

Manufacturing Segment

The company has a manufacturing facility at Dudhai, Kutch, Gujarat, where it produces a range of food products, including spices, pulses, and wheat flour.

The company also has a fruit and vegetable processing unit at the same location. Its product portfolio includes:

Spices: chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and blended spices. Pulses: whole spices, oilseeds, and ground spices. Wheat flour: whole wheat atta, refined flour (maida), tandoori atta, and semolina flour (sooji). Mango pulp: the company exports mango pulp to various countries.

Competitive Landscape

The Indian retailing space is highly competitive, with several organized and unorganized players operating in the market. The major competitors in the retail space include:

Reliance Fresh

More Retail

Avenue Supermarkets (DMart)

Max Hypermarket

Spencer’s retail

Star Bazaar

Competitive Positioning

Patel Retail’s management believes that its business model is different from its competitors. It has a higher focus on increasing the contribution of its private label goods. Also, the company relies on its strong regional brand and a loyal customer base. Management believes that the company has a strong presence in the markets where it operates, with a loyal customer base. It sees focus on private label goods and competitive pricing as a differentiator. In summary, here are the key differentiators:

Strong presence in the markets where we operate

Focus on private label goods and competitive pricing

Emphasis on quality, freshness, and customer service

Wide range of products available in our stores

Strong logistics and supply chain management

Strengths

Diversified Product Portfolio: The company has a diversified product portfolio of retail and manufacturing.

Strong Manufacturing Capabilities: The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that enable it to produce high-quality products.

Weaknesses

Dependence on Agricultural Industry: The company’s business is heavily dependent on the agricultural industry, which makes it vulnerable to fluctuations in crop yields, prices, and weather conditions.

High Competition in the Market: The company operates in a highly competitive market, which can make it challenging to maintain market share and pricing power.

Limited Geographic Presence: The company’s operations are currently limited to a few regions, which can restrict its growth and expansion opportunities.

Financial Profile:

Lacklustre revenue growth: Patel retail has witnessed a decline in overall revenue over the past two years. The decline has been mostly due to a fall in revenue at its trading business. Revenue from its retail business has increased consistently over the past two years.

The company’s retail revenue growth has been driven by several factors, including:

Expansion of Store Network: The company’s expansion into new markets and the addition of new stores have contributed significantly to its revenue growth.

Private Label Goods: The company’s focus on private label goods has helped to increase its revenue and profit margins.

Strong Profit Growth: Despite the lacklustre revenue, profits have expanded strongly on the back of improving margins. Over the past two years, its EBITDA margins have expanded by 300bps and led to a strong PAT growth. Changing revenue mix is a key reason for its PAT growth.

Peer Comparison – Valuations:

Company CMP (INR) EPS (Diluted in INR) PE Ratio RONW (%) Patel Retail Limited 255 10.3 24.76 19.02% Avenue Supermarts Limited 4257.8 41.5 102.33 12.64% Vishal Mega Mart Limited 146.62 1.36 104.73 9.87% Spencers Retail Limited 57.2 -27.37 NA -37.24% Osia Hyper Retail Limited 12.75 1.46 8.73 4.97% Aditya Consumer Marketing Limited 42.71 -2.62 NA -18.51% Sheetal Universal Limited 126.5 8.12 15.58 21.44% Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Limited 129.05 1.27 101.61 1.72% KN Agri Resources Limited 251 14.76 17.01 10.50% Madhusudhan Masala Limited 141.2 10.93 12.92 16.04%

Source: RHP

Peer Comparison – Financials

FY 23 FY 24 FY 25 CAGR Patel Retail Revenue from operations 101,855 81,419 82,069 -10.24% EBITDA 4,324 5,584 6,243 20.16% EBITDA Margin (%) 4.25% 6.86% 7.61% PAT 1,638 2,253 2,528 24.23% PAT Margin (%) 1.61% 2.77% 3.08% RoE (%) 23.66% 24.24% 19.02% RoCE (%) 12.66% 15.10% 14.43% Avenue Supermarts Revenue from operations 4,283,956 5,078,883 5,935,805 17.71% EBITDA 363,703 410,377 448,733 11.08% EBITDA Margin (%) 8.49% 8.08% 7.56% PAT 237,834 253,561 270,745 6.69% PAT Margin (%) 5.55% 4.99% 4.56% RoE (%) 14.79% 13.56% 12.64% RoCE (%) 19.48% 18.84% 17.47% Vishal Mega Mart Revenue from operations 758,604 891,195 1,071,635 18.85% EBITDA 102,052 124,860 153,018 22.45% EBITDA Margin (%) 13.00% 14.00% 14.00% PAT 32,127 46,194 63,197 40.25% PAT Margin (%) 4.24% 5.18% 5.90% RoE (%) 6.23% 8.22% 9.87% RoCE (%) 75.80% 68.76% 53.23% Spencers Retail Revenue from operations 245,258 234,503 199,520 -9.81% EBITDA 358 -1,165 -4,326 EBITDA Margin (%) 0.15% -0.50% -2.17% PAT -21,040 -26,615 -24,636 8.21% PAT Margin (%) -8.58% -11.35% -12.35% RoE (%) 139.83% 64.00% 37.24% RoCE (%) 156.24%

Source: RHP