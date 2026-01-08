RailTel bags ₹101.82 Crore order from IT Infra services

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd announced that it has received a ₹101.82 Crore work order from the Public Financial Management System (PFMS). The order underlines setting up and managing critical IT infrastructure.

At around 1.08 PM, RailTel was trading 2.86% lower at ₹358.15, against the previous close of ₹368.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹370.25, and ₹356, respectively.

In its exchange filing, RailTel stated that the order includes setting up and managing operations of IT infrastructure. This also includes disaster recovery facilities and data center (DC), along with security operations centre services (SOC) and data centre collocation.

The business also informed that this order has been received from a domestic entity. The expected completion timeline for this project is January 7, 2031.

The railway business also informed that neither the promoter or promoter group entity has any interest in the company awarding this order. Hence, does not form part of related party transactions. The order is in addition to RailTel’s expanding portfolio of large government IT and digital infrastructure projects. Hence, bolstering the company’s presence in data centre, cybersecurity, cloud, and managed services for public sector units.

