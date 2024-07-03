Summary

Adani Wilmar Limited was founded in 1999 as a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group of India and Wilmar Group of Singapore. The Company is one of the largest FMCG companies in India. The Company is a provider of Edible Oil, Vanaspati, and Specialty Fats. The Company offers soyabean oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, and coconut oil, as well as vegetable ghee. It serves households and institutional buyers. It offer products through distributors, super stockists, brokers, and other trade associates. It exports products to The Middle East countries, South East Asian countries, Africa, Ukraine, and Ghana.During the year 2003-2004, the company launched Kachhi Ghani Mustard Oil and Filtered Ground Nut Oil. The company also developed one of the largest and most penetrating distribution networks through its Fortune brand. During the year, the company initiated the process of acquiring two seed processing units with refining facility and in the same year, it implemented additional manufacturing facilities consisting of 1000 MT refinery, 200MT Vanaspati plant, Extension of packing lines and 3.8 MW coal based Co-generation power plant at Mundra.During the year 2004-2005, the company developed Specialty Fat product with different grades to meet the requirements of different market segments. During the year, the company acquired an integrated Oilseed processing complex at Mantralayam, A.P and in the same year, the company implement

Read More