SectorEdible Oil
Open₹331
Prev. Close₹328.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,682.98
Day's High₹333
Day's Low₹324
52 Week's High₹408.95
52 Week's Low₹279
Book Value₹68.64
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42,395.52
P/E40.56
EPS8.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
129.97
129.97
129.97
114.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,142.06
7,858.34
7,247.91
2,952.45
Net Worth
8,272.03
7,988.31
7,377.88
3,066.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
52,361.01
37,090.42
yoy growth (%)
41.17
Raw materials
-47,110.58
-32,489.75
As % of sales
89.97
87.59
Employee costs
-357.63
-321.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
1,084.38
757.44
Depreciation
-284.74
-267.53
Tax paid
-276.44
-102.89
Working capital
3,109.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.17
Op profit growth
29.97
EBIT growth
38.28
Net profit growth
23.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
51,261.63
58,184.81
54,154.82
37,090.42
29,657.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51,261.63
58,184.81
54,154.82
37,090.42
29,657.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
293.61
963.51
172.34
104.27
109.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman
Kuok Khoon Hong
Managing Director & CEO
ANGSHU MALLICK
Independent Director
Madhu Rao
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Dorab Erach Mistry
Independent Director
Dipali Sheth
Independent Director
Anup P Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Darshini Lakhani
Whole-time Director
Ravindra Kumar Singh
Summary
Adani Wilmar Limited was founded in 1999 as a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group of India and Wilmar Group of Singapore. The Company is one of the largest FMCG companies in India. The Company is a provider of Edible Oil, Vanaspati, and Specialty Fats. The Company offers soyabean oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, and coconut oil, as well as vegetable ghee. It serves households and institutional buyers. It offer products through distributors, super stockists, brokers, and other trade associates. It exports products to The Middle East countries, South East Asian countries, Africa, Ukraine, and Ghana.During the year 2003-2004, the company launched Kachhi Ghani Mustard Oil and Filtered Ground Nut Oil. The company also developed one of the largest and most penetrating distribution networks through its Fortune brand. During the year, the company initiated the process of acquiring two seed processing units with refining facility and in the same year, it implemented additional manufacturing facilities consisting of 1000 MT refinery, 200MT Vanaspati plant, Extension of packing lines and 3.8 MW coal based Co-generation power plant at Mundra.During the year 2004-2005, the company developed Specialty Fat product with different grades to meet the requirements of different market segments. During the year, the company acquired an integrated Oilseed processing complex at Mantralayam, A.P and in the same year, the company implement
The Adani Wilmar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹326.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adani Wilmar Ltd is ₹42395.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adani Wilmar Ltd is 40.56 and 4.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adani Wilmar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adani Wilmar Ltd is ₹279 and ₹408.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Adani Wilmar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 7.00%, 1 Year at -13.74%, 6 Month at -2.10%, 3 Month at -3.40% and 1 Month at 4.78%.
