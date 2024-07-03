iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Wilmar Ltd Share Price

326.2
(-0.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:55 AM

  • Open331
  • Day's High333
  • 52 Wk High408.95
  • Prev. Close328.6
  • Day's Low324
  • 52 Wk Low 279
  • Turnover (lac)1,682.98
  • P/E40.56
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value68.64
  • EPS8.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42,395.52
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Adani Wilmar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

331

Prev. Close

328.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1,682.98

Day's High

333

Day's Low

324

52 Week's High

408.95

52 Week's Low

279

Book Value

68.64

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42,395.52

P/E

40.56

EPS

8.1

Divi. Yield

0

Adani Wilmar Ltd Corporate Action

1 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 May, 2024

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Adani Wilmar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

31 Dec 2024|01:15 PM

AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.

Adani Wilmar Share Sale Halted Amid US Probe

Adani Wilmar Share Sale Halted Amid US Probe

26 Nov 2024|05:26 PM

The dominant owners of Adani Wilmar currently hold 86.8% of the company, which is significantly more than the 75% maximum allowed.

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Adani Wilmar acquires 67% Stake in Omkar Chemicals for ₹56.25 Crore

Adani Wilmar acquires 67% Stake in Omkar Chemicals for ₹56.25 Crore

12 Jul 2024|11:25 AM

The acquisition is part of AWL’s strategy to diversify and expand its footprint in the specialty chemicals sector.

Adani Wilmar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.93%

Foreign: 43.93%

Indian: 43.93%

Non-Promoter- 1.01%

Institutions: 1.01%

Non-Institutions: 11.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adani Wilmar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

129.97

129.97

129.97

114.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,142.06

7,858.34

7,247.91

2,952.45

Net Worth

8,272.03

7,988.31

7,377.88

3,066.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

52,361.01

37,090.42

yoy growth (%)

41.17

Raw materials

-47,110.58

-32,489.75

As % of sales

89.97

87.59

Employee costs

-357.63

-321.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

1,084.38

757.44

Depreciation

-284.74

-267.53

Tax paid

-276.44

-102.89

Working capital

3,109.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.17

Op profit growth

29.97

EBIT growth

38.28

Net profit growth

23.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

51,261.63

58,184.81

54,154.82

37,090.42

29,657.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51,261.63

58,184.81

54,154.82

37,090.42

29,657.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

293.61

963.51

172.34

104.27

109.95

Adani Wilmar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Adani Wilmar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman

Kuok Khoon Hong

Managing Director & CEO

ANGSHU MALLICK

Independent Director

Madhu Rao

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Dorab Erach Mistry

Independent Director

Dipali Sheth

Independent Director

Anup P Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Darshini Lakhani

Whole-time Director

Ravindra Kumar Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adani Wilmar Ltd

Summary

Adani Wilmar Limited was founded in 1999 as a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group of India and Wilmar Group of Singapore. The Company is one of the largest FMCG companies in India. The Company is a provider of Edible Oil, Vanaspati, and Specialty Fats. The Company offers soyabean oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, and coconut oil, as well as vegetable ghee. It serves households and institutional buyers. It offer products through distributors, super stockists, brokers, and other trade associates. It exports products to The Middle East countries, South East Asian countries, Africa, Ukraine, and Ghana.During the year 2003-2004, the company launched Kachhi Ghani Mustard Oil and Filtered Ground Nut Oil. The company also developed one of the largest and most penetrating distribution networks through its Fortune brand. During the year, the company initiated the process of acquiring two seed processing units with refining facility and in the same year, it implemented additional manufacturing facilities consisting of 1000 MT refinery, 200MT Vanaspati plant, Extension of packing lines and 3.8 MW coal based Co-generation power plant at Mundra.During the year 2004-2005, the company developed Specialty Fat product with different grades to meet the requirements of different market segments. During the year, the company acquired an integrated Oilseed processing complex at Mantralayam, A.P and in the same year, the company implement
Company FAQs

What is the Adani Wilmar Ltd share price today?

The Adani Wilmar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹326.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Wilmar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adani Wilmar Ltd is ₹42395.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adani Wilmar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adani Wilmar Ltd is 40.56 and 4.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adani Wilmar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adani Wilmar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adani Wilmar Ltd is ₹279 and ₹408.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adani Wilmar Ltd?

Adani Wilmar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 7.00%, 1 Year at -13.74%, 6 Month at -2.10%, 3 Month at -3.40% and 1 Month at 4.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adani Wilmar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adani Wilmar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 87.87 %
Institutions - 1.01 %
Public - 11.12 %

