Adani Wilmar Q3: Strong Volume Growth Drives Revenue Surge

6 Jan 2025 , 12:52 PM

Adani Wilmar shares were down nearly 1% on Monday after the business told exchanges on Saturday that its revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, increased by 33% year over year due to a 6% increase in volumes.

According to the corporate filing, the expansion was accomplished in spite of large price increases brought on by an increase in the cost of raw materials.

Despite consumer downtrading in the edible oils area, the company was able to hold onto its market share by offering a wide range of brands at different price ranges. According to the update, key-packed foods like rice, wheat flour, nuggets, legumes, poha, and sugar all had strong double-digit growth in the foods category.

Due to improvements in the company’s ability to use data and data visualization to make better decisions, the volume of sales from e-commerce, including rapid commerce, increased by 41% year over year. The business claimed that this action led to higher fulfillment rates and more effective use of advertising funds.

Over 15% YoY volume increase for branded edible oils and foods combined has been driven by the company’s sustained success in gaining a “fair share” in South India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

  • Adani wilmar
  • Q3
  • result
