iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Apollo Tyres Q1 Profit Dips 95% to ₹12.8 Crore

8 Aug 2025 , 10:36 AM

Apollo Tyres reported a steep fall in net profit for the June quarter, dragged down by exceptional costs tied to its European restructuring plans. The Gurugram-based tyre maker posted a consolidated net profit of ₹12.8 crore in Q1FY26. This is down nearly 95% from ₹253 crore in the same quarter last year.

The sharp drop in earnings was largely due to a ₹368.4 crore one-time expense booked for the planned closure of its manufacturing plant in Enschede, Netherlands. The company said it intends to wind down tyre production at the facility by the summer of 2026, with payouts expected to be made in FY27, in line with local regulations.

Revenue for the quarter rose modestly to ₹6,560 crore, a 3.6% increase over ₹6,334 crore reported a year earlier. Despite the revenue growth, the company’s operating performance weakened. EBITDA came in at ₹867.1 crore. This is compared to ₹909.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, a 4.6% decline.

Operating margins also felt the strain. This slipped to 13.2% from 14.3% over the same period, reflecting pressure on profitability amid restructuring. The subdued Q1 performance follows a weak March quarter, where Apollo Tyres had posted a 48% drop in net profit due to underwhelming sales.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Apollo Tyres
  • Apollo Tyres Q1 news
  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Q1 news
  • Q1 Profit News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GRSE Reports 30% Jump in Q1 Revenue to ₹1,309.8 Crore

GRSE Reports 30% Jump in Q1 Revenue to ₹1,309.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|03:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 8, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 8, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|02:18 PM
Reliance Infra to recover unpaid power dues worth ₹21,413 Crore

Reliance Infra to recover unpaid power dues worth ₹21,413 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|01:58 PM
Cummins India Q1 Updates: Net Profit zooms ~40% y-o-y

Cummins India Q1 Updates: Net Profit zooms ~40% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|01:17 PM
Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Profit Flat at ₹452.5 Crore

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Profit Flat at ₹452.5 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|11:55 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.