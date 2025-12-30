BEL Secures Additional Rs 569 Crore Orders, Boosts Defence Order Book

Bharat Electronics Ltd has received additional orders worth Rs 569 crore since its previous disclosure made on December 12, 2025. The latest orders span a wide range of defence and non defence products, highlighting sustained demand across multiple segments of the company’s operations.

Major orders include radars, tank overhaul systems, communication equipment, fire control systems, simulators, antenna stabilisation systems, security software, components, system upgrades, spares, and related services. The fresh order inflow enhances the company’s order book and improves revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

Bharat Electronics is a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, and focuses on the design and manufacture of advanced electronic systems for the Army, Navy, and Air Force. As of September 2025, the Government of India held a 51.14 percent stake in the company, underscoring its strategic importance in the defence sector.

On the financial front, the company delivered a strong performance in the September quarter of FY26, supported by steady execution and higher operating efficiency.

Consolidated net profit increased 17.87 percent year on year to Rs 1,287.77 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations grew 25.78 percent to Rs 5,792.09 crore during the quarter, driven by robust order execution and healthy demand for defence electronics. The continued flow of orders and solid quarterly results position Bharat Electronics as a key beneficiary of India’s defence modernisation and indigenisation initiatives.

