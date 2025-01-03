Invest wise with Expert advice
₹3211.43-51.13 (-1.57%)
₹8250.549.3 (0.6%)
₹79223.11-720.6 (-0.9%)
₹42397.27-151.95 (-0.36%)
₹42500.4102.7 (0.24%)
₹7331.61-62.15 (-0.84%)
₹8246.87-13.22 (-0.16%)
₹19938.43-86.23 (-0.43%)
₹5932.5-17.75 (-0.3%)
₹19760.28136.95 (0.7%)
₹19275.39-40.4 (-0.21%)
₹39894.54-7.17 (-0.02%)
₹24004.75-183.9 (-0.76%)
₹24060-90 (-0.37%)
₹22908.376.24 (0.33%)
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
19122.59Low
19522.87High
19122.59Low
20075.08High
19122.59Low
20209.58High
14490Low
20209.58High
Current Price
Bullish Moving Average
5
Bearish Moving Average
11
5 Day
19443.3
10 Day
19571.4
12 Day
19593.7
20 Day
19597.3
PIVOT
First Resistance
19491.31
First Support
19091.03
Second Resistance
19707.23
Second Support
18906.67
Third Resistance
19891.59
Third Support
18690.75
RSI
42.88
MACD Single Line
143.83
MFI
-
MACD
40.22
First Resistance
19491.31
Second Resistance
19707.23
Third Resistance
19891.59
First Support
19091.03
Second Support
18906.67
Third Support
18690.75
RSI
42.88
MFI
-
MACD Single Line
143.83
MACD
40.22
Indices Name
Price
Price Change (%chg.)
24,004.75
-183.90 | -0.76
43,726.55
-625.20 | -1.41
69,192.45
88.85 | 0.13
50,988.8
-616.75 | -1.20
35,894.05
178.15 | 0.50
Indices Name
Price
Price Change (%chg.)
24,004.75
-183.90 | -0.76
43,726.55
-625.20 | -1.41
69,192.45
88.85 | 0.13
50,988.8
-616.75 | -1.20
35,894.05
178.15 | 0.50
