Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

29 Jan 2026 , 07:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Larsen & Toubro: The business posted a mixed set of numbers for the third quarter ended December 2025. Company’s net profit came in at ₹3,215 Crore. This was a decline of 4.30% on a year-on-year basis against ₹3,359 Crore in the previous corresponding period. Revenue for the period jumped 10.50% on a y-o-y basis to ₹71,449 Crore. EBITDA witnessed a growth of 18.60% on a y-o-y basis to ₹7,416 Crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The business logged mixed numbers during the period under review. It reported a net profit of ₹810.40 Crore in Q3FY26. This was a decline of 9.90% on a year-on-year basis against ₹899.50 Crore in the same quarter of previous financial year. Net Interest Income for the period jumped as much as 20.60% on a y-o-y basis to ₹2,304 Crore compared to ₹1,911 Crore.

Lodha Developers: The real estate business posted a marginal growth of 1.30% on a year-on-year basis to ₹956.90 Crore. In the year-ago period, net profit came in at ₹944.40 Crore. Revenue for the period jumped about 14.40% y-o-y ₹4,672 Crore compared to ₹4,083 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. EBITDA for the period jumped to ₹1,415 Crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders: The business posted a robust set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2025. Net profit for the period jumped 73.90% on a year-on-year basis to ₹170.70 Crore as compared to ₹98.20 Crore in Q3FY25. Revenue registered a growth of 49% to ₹1,895 Crore.

Shilpa Medicare: The pharma business announced that its subsidiary Shilpa Biologicals, along with partner mAbTree Biologics, has received Orphan Drug Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). 

