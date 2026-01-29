Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Larsen & Toubro: The business posted a mixed set of numbers for the third quarter ended December 2025. Company’s net profit came in at ₹3,215 Crore. This was a decline of 4.30% on a year-on-year basis against ₹3,359 Crore in the previous corresponding period. Revenue for the period jumped 10.50% on a y-o-y basis to ₹71,449 Crore. EBITDA witnessed a growth of 18.60% on a y-o-y basis to ₹7,416 Crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The business logged mixed numbers during the period under review. It reported a net profit of ₹810.40 Crore in Q3FY26. This was a decline of 9.90% on a year-on-year basis against ₹899.50 Crore in the same quarter of previous financial year. Net Interest Income for the period jumped as much as 20.60% on a y-o-y basis to ₹2,304 Crore compared to ₹1,911 Crore.

Lodha Developers: The real estate business posted a marginal growth of 1.30% on a year-on-year basis to ₹956.90 Crore. In the year-ago period, net profit came in at ₹944.40 Crore. Revenue for the period jumped about 14.40% y-o-y ₹4,672 Crore compared to ₹4,083 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. EBITDA for the period jumped to ₹1,415 Crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders: The business posted a robust set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2025. Net profit for the period jumped 73.90% on a year-on-year basis to ₹170.70 Crore as compared to ₹98.20 Crore in Q3FY25. Revenue registered a growth of 49% to ₹1,895 Crore.

Shilpa Medicare: The pharma business announced that its subsidiary Shilpa Biologicals, along with partner mAbTree Biologics, has received Orphan Drug Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com