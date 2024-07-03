iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Share Price

276.25
(-0.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open276.3
  • Day's High283.8
  • 52 Wk High343
  • Prev. Close276.45
  • Day's Low270.25
  • 52 Wk Low 246.2
  • Turnover (lac)6,083.53
  • P/E16.62
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value154.1
  • EPS16.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34,133.11
  • Div. Yield2.28
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

276.3

Prev. Close

276.45

Turnover(Lac.)

6,083.53

Day's High

283.8

Day's Low

270.25

52 Week's High

343

52 Week's Low

246.2

Book Value

154.1

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34,133.11

P/E

16.62

EPS

16.63

Divi. Yield

2.28

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 May, 2024

arrow

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6.3

arrow

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

M&M Finance Q1 net profit up by 45% y-o-y

M&M Finance Q1 net profit up by 45% y-o-y

24 Jul 2024|02:39 PM

Mahindra Finance's balance sheet is robust, with a capital adequacy ratio of 18.5% for the period under review.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.15%

Non-Promoter- 41.76%

Institutions: 41.75%

Non-Institutions: 6.01%

Custodian: 0.07%

Share Price

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

246.88

246.72

246.6

246.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17,910.61

16,842.19

15,381.49

14,465.11

Net Worth

18,157.49

17,088.91

15,628.09

14,711.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

895.21

2,718.46

-19,204.74

1,257.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15,796.85

12,699.53

11,317.57

12,111.17

11,882.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15,796.85

12,699.53

11,317.57

12,111.17

11,882.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

229.58

176.19

148.53

327.41

159.41

View Annually Results

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rama Bijapurkar

Independent Director

C B Bhave

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anish Shah

Independent Director

Milind Sarwate

Independent Director

Rebecca Nugent

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Brijbala Batwal

Independent Director

Dhananjay Mungale

Independent Director

Diwakar Gupta

Managing Director & CEO

Raul Rebello

Non Executive Director

Ashwani Ghai

Non Executive Director

Amarjyoti Barua

Independent Director

V K Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL) is one of the leading Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) with customers primarily in the rural and semi-urban markets of India. It is part of the Mahindra Group, which is one of the largest business conglomerates in India. The Company is primarily engaged in providing financing for new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, tractors, cars and commercial vehicles. It provides housing finance, personal loans, financing to small and medium enterprises, insurance broking and mutual fund distribution services. It has a distribution network with 1,386 offices spanning across 27 States and 7 Union Territories as on 31st March 2023.MMFSLs insurance broking subsidiary, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited (MIBL), is a licensed Composite Broker providing Direct and Reinsurance broking services. Another subsidiary Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited (MRHFL) provides loans for purchase, renovation, construction of houses to individuals in the rural and semi-urban areas of the country. Mahindra Asset Management Company Private Limited (MAMCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MMFSL, is acting as the Investment Manager of Mahindra Mutual Fund. MMFSL also has a JV in US, Mahindra Finance USA LLC, in partnership with De Lage Landen, a subsidiary of Rabo Bank, for financing Mahindra tractors in US.M&M FSL was incorporated on 1st January 1991 as Maxi Motors Financial Services Limited. M&M FSL had received Certificate of Commencement of
Company FAQs

What is the Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹276.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is ₹34133.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is 16.62 and 1.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is ₹246.2 and ₹343 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd?

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.23%, 3 Years at 22.00%, 1 Year at 0.29%, 6 Month at -8.88%, 3 Month at -14.21% and 1 Month at -3.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.16 %
Institutions - 41.76 %
Public - 6.01 %

