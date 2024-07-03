Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹276.3
Prev. Close₹276.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,083.53
Day's High₹283.8
Day's Low₹270.25
52 Week's High₹343
52 Week's Low₹246.2
Book Value₹154.1
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34,133.11
P/E16.62
EPS16.63
Divi. Yield2.28
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.Read More
Mahindra Finance's balance sheet is robust, with a capital adequacy ratio of 18.5% for the period under review.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
246.88
246.72
246.6
246.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17,910.61
16,842.19
15,381.49
14,465.11
Net Worth
18,157.49
17,088.91
15,628.09
14,711.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
895.21
2,718.46
-19,204.74
1,257.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15,796.85
12,699.53
11,317.57
12,111.17
11,882.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,796.85
12,699.53
11,317.57
12,111.17
11,882.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
229.58
176.19
148.53
327.41
159.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rama Bijapurkar
Independent Director
C B Bhave
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anish Shah
Independent Director
Milind Sarwate
Independent Director
Rebecca Nugent
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Brijbala Batwal
Independent Director
Dhananjay Mungale
Independent Director
Diwakar Gupta
Managing Director & CEO
Raul Rebello
Non Executive Director
Ashwani Ghai
Non Executive Director
Amarjyoti Barua
Independent Director
V K Sharma
Summary
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL) is one of the leading Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) with customers primarily in the rural and semi-urban markets of India. It is part of the Mahindra Group, which is one of the largest business conglomerates in India. The Company is primarily engaged in providing financing for new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, tractors, cars and commercial vehicles. It provides housing finance, personal loans, financing to small and medium enterprises, insurance broking and mutual fund distribution services. It has a distribution network with 1,386 offices spanning across 27 States and 7 Union Territories as on 31st March 2023.MMFSLs insurance broking subsidiary, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited (MIBL), is a licensed Composite Broker providing Direct and Reinsurance broking services. Another subsidiary Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited (MRHFL) provides loans for purchase, renovation, construction of houses to individuals in the rural and semi-urban areas of the country. Mahindra Asset Management Company Private Limited (MAMCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MMFSL, is acting as the Investment Manager of Mahindra Mutual Fund. MMFSL also has a JV in US, Mahindra Finance USA LLC, in partnership with De Lage Landen, a subsidiary of Rabo Bank, for financing Mahindra tractors in US.M&M FSL was incorporated on 1st January 1991 as Maxi Motors Financial Services Limited. M&M FSL had received Certificate of Commencement of
The Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹276.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is ₹34133.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is 16.62 and 1.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is ₹246.2 and ₹343 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.23%, 3 Years at 22.00%, 1 Year at 0.29%, 6 Month at -8.88%, 3 Month at -14.21% and 1 Month at -3.10%.
