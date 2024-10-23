Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
246.88
246.72
246.6
246.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17,910.61
16,842.19
15,381.49
14,465.11
Net Worth
18,157.49
17,088.91
15,628.09
14,711.51
Minority Interest
Debt
92,225.17
74,945.86
55,813.92
58,576.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
197.8
224.82
243.05
216.89
Total Liabilities
1,10,580.46
92,259.59
71,685.06
73,505.08
Fixed Assets
930.82
695.55
392.87
340.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
9,650.82
9,988.62
8,440.27
11,705.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
888.88
862.06
1,079.47
1,079.25
Networking Capital
-2,774.35
-1,573.43
-2,822.88
-2,889.45
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
24.74
21.84
9.09
8.4
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1,977.46
2,586.51
1,014.75
850.41
Sundry Creditors
-1,459.47
-1,126.57
-954.88
-596.35
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3,317.08
-3,055.21
-2,891.84
-3,151.91
Cash
2,689.11
2,832.06
4,150.69
3,322.05
Total Assets
11,385.28
12,804.86
11,240.42
13,557.66
