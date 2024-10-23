iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

275.55
(-1.50%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

246.88

246.72

246.6

246.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17,910.61

16,842.19

15,381.49

14,465.11

Net Worth

18,157.49

17,088.91

15,628.09

14,711.51

Minority Interest

Debt

92,225.17

74,945.86

55,813.92

58,576.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

197.8

224.82

243.05

216.89

Total Liabilities

1,10,580.46

92,259.59

71,685.06

73,505.08

Fixed Assets

930.82

695.55

392.87

340.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

9,650.82

9,988.62

8,440.27

11,705.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

888.88

862.06

1,079.47

1,079.25

Networking Capital

-2,774.35

-1,573.43

-2,822.88

-2,889.45

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

24.74

21.84

9.09

8.4

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1,977.46

2,586.51

1,014.75

850.41

Sundry Creditors

-1,459.47

-1,126.57

-954.88

-596.35

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3,317.08

-3,055.21

-2,891.84

-3,151.91

Cash

2,689.11

2,832.06

4,150.69

3,322.05

Total Assets

11,385.28

12,804.86

11,240.42

13,557.66

M & M Fin. Serv. : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Read More
M&M Finance Q1 net profit up by 45% y-o-y

M&M Finance Q1 net profit up by 45% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|02:39 PM

Mahindra Finance's balance sheet is robust, with a capital adequacy ratio of 18.5% for the period under review.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.