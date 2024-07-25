Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|233.7
|₹0.050%
|38,0000%
|-
|-
|240
|₹0.20%
|32,0000%
|2,0000%
|₹380%
|243.7
|₹0.050%
|3,50,0000%
|8,0000%
|₹500%
|250
|₹0.10%
|16,0000%
|2,0000%
|₹35.250%
|253.7
|₹0.05-50%
|2,72,0000%
|28,0000%
|₹30.3-5.6%
|258.7
|₹0.050%
|1,22,0000%
|2,0000%
|₹35.250%
|260
|₹0.650%
|6,12,0000%
|42,0000%
|₹24.5-10.9%
|263.7
|₹0.050%
|4,52,0000%
|28,0000%
|₹32.10%
|265
|₹0.90%
|1,80,0000%
|-
|-
|266.2
|₹0.050%
|22,0000%
|18,0000%
|₹19.9-24.62%
|268.7
|₹0.10%
|86,0000%
|48,0000%
|₹25.60%
|270
|₹0.050%
|82,0000%
|-
|-
|271.2
|₹0.150%
|8,0000%
|-
|-
|272.5
|₹2.250%
|34,0000%
|90,000-10%
|₹14.3-44.35%
|273.7
|₹0.05-50%
|3,72,000-4.61%
|10,0000%
|₹20.350%
|275
|₹0.05-66.66%
|92,000-4.16%
|-
|-
|276.2
|₹0.10%
|26,0000%
|-
|-
|277.5
|₹2.80%
|44,0000%
|26,000-38.09%
|₹10.55-44.32%
|278.7
|₹0.10%
|46,000-4.16%
|18,0000%
|₹9.7-30.71%
|280
|₹0.05-50%
|1,54,000-33.04%
|-
|-
|281.2
|₹0.1-66.66%
|22,000-8.33%
|-
|-
|282.5
|₹3.60%
|58,0000%
|32,000-11.11%
|₹4.5-68.3%
|283.7
|₹0.05-50%
|1,18,000-28.91%
|88,0002.32%
|₹4.9-63.97%
|285
|₹0.050%
|1,12,000-44%
|70,0000%
|₹3.5-71.31%
|286.2
|₹1.11,000%
|1,50,000-21.05%
|00%
|₹16.50%
|287.5
|₹6.10%
|82,0000%
|1,70,000-20.56%
|₹0.25-97.6%
|288.7
|₹0.5233.33%
|1,44,000-1.36%
|1,64,000-17.17%
|₹0.55-94.02%
|290
|₹2.25650%
|74,000-66.96%
|70,0000%
|₹1.25-85.63%
|291.2
|₹2.25462.5%
|50,000-3.84%
|66,0000%
|₹13.45-1.1%
|292.5
|₹6.6-0.75%
|1,28,0000%
|3,04,000-17.83%
|₹0.05-99.19%
|293.7
|₹4.95421.05%
|1,76,000-33.33%
|54,000-51.78%
|₹0.05-98.96%
|295
|₹5.9372%
|68,000-34.61%
|1,50,000-1.31%
|₹0.45-89.53%
|296.2
|₹7.55371.87%
|1,04,0000%
|1,76,0000%
|₹10.65-1.38%
|297.5
|₹8.8-0.56%
|1,34,0000%
|1,22,000-32.22%
|₹0.05-98.07%
|298.7
|₹10.7365.21%
|50,000-41.86%
|1,32,000-40%
|₹0.15-91.42%
|300
|₹11.5283.33%
|38,000-48.64%
|1,44,000-28%
|₹0.05-96.42%
|301.2
|₹11.05190.78%
|78,00011.42%
|2,80,0000%
|₹8.2-3.52%
|302.5
|₹11.550.43%
|1,34,0000%
|4,52,000-45.01%
|₹0.05-94.44%
|303.7
|₹15.05152.94%
|1,34,0001.51%
|1,18,000-42.71%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|305
|₹7.550%
|12,0000%
|78,000-56.66%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|306.2
|-
|-
|1,92,0000%
|₹6.45-3%
|307.5
|₹15.650%
|70,0000%
|1,66,000-11.70%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|308.7
|₹11.60%
|24,0000%
|1,60,000-14.89%
|₹0.05-80%
|310
|₹10.80%
|14,0000%
|38,000-5%
|₹0.05-75%
|311.2
|-
|-
|1,06,0000%
|₹4.9-4.85%
|312.5
|-
|-
|3,90,000-25%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|313.7
|₹14.250%
|28,0000%
|54,000-6.89%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|315
|₹15.650%
|4,0000%
|38,0000%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|316.2
|-
|-
|98,0000%
|₹3.70%
|317.5
|-
|-
|1,92,000-4%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|318.7
|₹26.850%
|48,0000%
|1,08,0008%
|₹0.05-50%
|320
|₹23.80.21%
|52,0000%
|4,000-60%
|₹0.05-75%
|321.2
|-
|-
|70,0000%
|₹2.8-3.44%
|322.5
|-
|-
|4,10,000-7.65%
|₹0.05-50%
|323.7
|₹33.5-1.47%
|24,000-36.84%
|4,64,0000%
|₹2.45-3.92%
|325
|₹29.30%
|46,0000%
|26,0000%
|₹0.20%
|326.2
|₹38.650%
|2,0000%
|22,0000%
|₹1.80%
|327.5
|-
|-
|66,0000%
|₹0.05-50%
|328.7
|₹34.350%
|2,0000%
|34,0000%
|₹0.050%
|330
|₹40.050%
|8,0000%
|38,0000%
|₹1.65-2.94%
|332.5
|₹38.650%
|2,0000%
|3,68,0000%
|₹0.050%
|333.7
|₹430%
|2,0000%
|2,04,0000%
|₹1.50%
|335
|-
|-
|60,0000%
|₹0.05-50%
|338.7
|-
|-
|5,94,0000%
|₹1.05-8.69%
|340
|₹54.40%
|6,0000%
|10,42,0000%
|₹0.050%
|343.7
|₹55.050%
|2,0000%
|66,0000%
|₹0.650%
|345
|-
|-
|15,22,0000%
|₹0.650%
|350
|₹500%
|2,0000%
|38,0000%
|₹0.050%
|353.7
|-
|-
|18,0000%
|₹0.450%
|360
|-
|-
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.Read More
Mahindra Finance's balance sheet is robust, with a capital adequacy ratio of 18.5% for the period under review.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.