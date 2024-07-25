iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Option Chain

275.55
(-1.50%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--233.7₹0.050%38,0000%
--240₹0.20%32,0000%
2,0000%₹380%243.7₹0.050%3,50,0000%
8,0000%₹500%250₹0.10%16,0000%
2,0000%₹35.250%253.7₹0.05-50%2,72,0000%
28,0000%₹30.3-5.6%258.7₹0.050%1,22,0000%
2,0000%₹35.250%260₹0.650%6,12,0000%
42,0000%₹24.5-10.9%263.7₹0.050%4,52,0000%
28,0000%₹32.10%265₹0.90%1,80,0000%
--266.2₹0.050%22,0000%
18,0000%₹19.9-24.62%268.7₹0.10%86,0000%
48,0000%₹25.60%270₹0.050%82,0000%
--271.2₹0.150%8,0000%
--272.5₹2.250%34,0000%
90,000-10%₹14.3-44.35%273.7₹0.05-50%3,72,000-4.61%
10,0000%₹20.350%275₹0.05-66.66%92,000-4.16%
--276.2₹0.10%26,0000%
--277.5₹2.80%44,0000%
26,000-38.09%₹10.55-44.32%278.7₹0.10%46,000-4.16%
18,0000%₹9.7-30.71%280₹0.05-50%1,54,000-33.04%
--281.2₹0.1-66.66%22,000-8.33%
--282.5₹3.60%58,0000%
32,000-11.11%₹4.5-68.3%283.7₹0.05-50%1,18,000-28.91%
88,0002.32%₹4.9-63.97%285₹0.050%1,12,000-44%
70,0000%₹3.5-71.31%286.2₹1.11,000%1,50,000-21.05%
00%₹16.50%287.5₹6.10%82,0000%
1,70,000-20.56%₹0.25-97.6%288.7₹0.5233.33%1,44,000-1.36%
1,64,000-17.17%₹0.55-94.02%290₹2.25650%74,000-66.96%
70,0000%₹1.25-85.63%291.2₹2.25462.5%50,000-3.84%
66,0000%₹13.45-1.1%292.5₹6.6-0.75%1,28,0000%
3,04,000-17.83%₹0.05-99.19%293.7₹4.95421.05%1,76,000-33.33%
54,000-51.78%₹0.05-98.96%295₹5.9372%68,000-34.61%
1,50,000-1.31%₹0.45-89.53%296.2₹7.55371.87%1,04,0000%
1,76,0000%₹10.65-1.38%297.5₹8.8-0.56%1,34,0000%
1,22,000-32.22%₹0.05-98.07%298.7₹10.7365.21%50,000-41.86%
1,32,000-40%₹0.15-91.42%300₹11.5283.33%38,000-48.64%
1,44,000-28%₹0.05-96.42%301.2₹11.05190.78%78,00011.42%
2,80,0000%₹8.2-3.52%302.5₹11.550.43%1,34,0000%
4,52,000-45.01%₹0.05-94.44%303.7₹15.05152.94%1,34,0001.51%
1,18,000-42.71%₹0.05-92.85%305₹7.550%12,0000%
78,000-56.66%₹0.05-88.88%306.2--
1,92,0000%₹6.45-3%307.5₹15.650%70,0000%
1,66,000-11.70%₹0.05-83.33%308.7₹11.60%24,0000%
1,60,000-14.89%₹0.05-80%310₹10.80%14,0000%
38,000-5%₹0.05-75%311.2--
1,06,0000%₹4.9-4.85%312.5--
3,90,000-25%₹0.05-66.66%313.7₹14.250%28,0000%
54,000-6.89%₹0.05-66.66%315₹15.650%4,0000%
38,0000%₹0.05-66.66%316.2--
98,0000%₹3.70%317.5--
1,92,000-4%₹0.05-66.66%318.7₹26.850%48,0000%
1,08,0008%₹0.05-50%320₹23.80.21%52,0000%
4,000-60%₹0.05-75%321.2--
70,0000%₹2.8-3.44%322.5--
4,10,000-7.65%₹0.05-50%323.7₹33.5-1.47%24,000-36.84%
4,64,0000%₹2.45-3.92%325₹29.30%46,0000%
26,0000%₹0.20%326.2₹38.650%2,0000%
22,0000%₹1.80%327.5--
66,0000%₹0.05-50%328.7₹34.350%2,0000%
34,0000%₹0.050%330₹40.050%8,0000%
38,0000%₹1.65-2.94%332.5₹38.650%2,0000%
3,68,0000%₹0.050%333.7₹430%2,0000%
2,04,0000%₹1.50%335--
60,0000%₹0.05-50%338.7--
5,94,0000%₹1.05-8.69%340₹54.40%6,0000%
10,42,0000%₹0.050%343.7₹55.050%2,0000%
66,0000%₹0.650%345--
15,22,0000%₹0.650%350₹500%2,0000%
38,0000%₹0.050%353.7--
18,0000%₹0.450%360--

M & M Fin. Serv.: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Read More
M&M Finance Q1 net profit up by 45% y-o-y

M&M Finance Q1 net profit up by 45% y-o-y

24 Jul 2024|02:39 PM

Mahindra Finance's balance sheet is robust, with a capital adequacy ratio of 18.5% for the period under review.

Read More

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

