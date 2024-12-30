iifl-logo-icon 1
IPO News

Senores Stock Dips from High, Remains Above IPO Price

30 Dec 2024|04:08 PM

Senores Pharmaceuticals shares closed 6% below their listing price, although they are still up 43% from the IPO price.

Ventive Hospitality Shares Surge on Debut

30 Dec 2024|03:00 PM

Mamata Machinery Debuts with 147% Premium

27 Dec 2024|10:55 AM

Nelsoft files DRHP to raise funds via IPO

27 Dec 2024|10:25 AM

Transrail Lighting lists at ₹590 on NSE

27 Dec 2024|09:54 AM

Concord Enviro Systems Debut at 18% Premium

27 Dec 2024|09:51 AM

Indo Farm Equipment IPO: Key Details

24 Dec 2024|11:13 AM

Greaves Electric Mobility Files for IPO

24 Dec 2024|10:54 AM

Senores Stock Dips from High, Remains Above IPO Price

Senores Pharmaceuticals shares closed 6% below their listing price, although they are still up 43% from the IPO price.

30 Dec 2024|04:08 PM
Ventive Hospitality Shares Surge on Debut

The business has a track record of building and acquiring prestigious hotel properties in a variety of regions and hospitality markets.

30 Dec 2024|03:00 PM
Mamata Machinery Debuts with 147% Premium

While the allotment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed to 235.88 times

27 Dec 2024|10:55 AM
DAM Capital Advisors' Shares Debut Strongly at 39% Premium

In order to collect roughly ₹840 crore in the primary market, the offer went live for public subscription on December 19.

27 Dec 2024|10:46 AM
Indo Farm Equipment IPO: Key Details

Subscriptions for the Indo Farm Equipment IPO will be accepted starting on December 31, 2024, and will end on January 2, 2025.

24 Dec 2024|11:13 AM
Greaves Electric Mobility Files for IPO

The company's Technology Centre in Bengaluru will be upgraded, in-house battery assembly capabilities will be developed

24 Dec 2024|10:54 AM
D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
