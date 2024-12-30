Senores Pharmaceuticals shares closed 6% below their listing price, although they are still up 43% from the IPO price.Read More
Senores Pharmaceuticals shares closed 6% below their listing price, although they are still up 43% from the IPO price.
The business has a track record of building and acquiring prestigious hotel properties in a variety of regions and hospitality markets.
While the allotment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed to 235.88 times
In order to collect roughly ₹840 crore in the primary market, the offer went live for public subscription on December 19.
Subscriptions for the Indo Farm Equipment IPO will be accepted starting on December 31, 2024, and will end on January 2, 2025.
The company's Technology Centre in Bengaluru will be upgraded, in-house battery assembly capabilities will be developed
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.