Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited IPO

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited is a Bangalore-based integrated renewable energy company that manufactures photovoltaic (PV) modules and offers solar solutions. It has a diversified range of products spanning the solar value chain. By manufacturing solar modules based on Mono PERC and TOPCon technologies, it caters to utility-scale, commercial and industrial customers in India and overseas. With a growing manufacturing footprint and vertical integration, the company is witnessing robust growth. The IPO comprises a fresh issue and an offer for sale. A bulk of the net proceeds from the fresh issue is earmarked towards deleveraging the balance sheet by repaying borrowings.
Offer details of the IPO
Price Band: INR 206 to INR 217 per Equity Share
Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs)
Indian Renewable Energy and PV (Photovoltaic) Industry – Overview
The Indian renewable energy and PV industry is a fast-growing sector, and is leading the country’s shift towards clean, green power. Fueled by an ambitious government target, good policy frameworks (like PLI – Production Linked Incentive scheme for solar manufacturing), falling technology costs and growing corporate/ residential demand for green power, the sector has become a vital pillar of India’s energy security and climate action. The industry is classified on the basis of three main verticals.
Table: Key Segments
|Segment
|Key Activities
|Description
|Solar Module Manufacturing
|Polysilicon, glass and aluminium frame PV module production
|This segment has witnessed a substantial increase in domestic capacity under the PLI scheme with a view to reducing import dependence and making India a manufacturing hub for the world.
|Solar Cell Manufacturing
|Production of solar panels-Capital-intensive “upstream” process of turning silicon wafers into a working cell
|This market is key in terms of value-add and supply chain resiliency, with recent investments focused on high-efficiency PERC and TOPCon cell technologies.
|Solar Power Plant Development & EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction)
|Utility-scale, commercial and rooftop solar projects installation
|This segment is primarily driven by demand and backed with long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with state utilities and private off-takers.
Source: RHP
Table: Industry Growth Rate Analysis (Past and Future)
|Segment
|CAGR
(FY2023–FY2025)
|Projected CAGR (FY2026–FY2030)
|Comment
|Solar Module Manufacturing
|68.2%
|45.0%
|PLI incentives are driving strong growth. As capacity ramps up and competition intensifies, growth is tapering.
|Solar Cell Manufacturing
|92.5%
|58.3%
|Technology upgrade cycle (PERC-to-TOPCon) driving high growth; Nascent but strategically critical.
|Solar Power Plant Development
|22.1%
|18.7%
|Sustained growth driven by corporate PPAs and rooftop solar mandates, restricted by land acquisition and grid access constraints.
|Industry Average
|57.6%
|40.7%
|The entire Indian PV industry continues to be one of the fastest-growing in the world. Whereas earlier growth was driven by policy tailwinds and capacity additions, future growth will be led by technology learning curves, storage integration and export opportunities.
Source: RHP
Takeaways
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited – Overview
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited is an India-based renewable energy company that is involved in the manufacturing of photovoltaic (PV) modules and integrated solar solutions. The company was incorporated in 2007, promoted by Manjunatha Donthi Venkatarathnaiah and Shubha Manjunatha Donthi as a family-owned business. The company has a subsidiary in Berlin (Emmvee Energy GmbH) for trading and distribution in Europe.
Subsidiary and Group Structure
Competitive Positioning
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt Ltd is an integrated, solar cell and module manufacturing company. It uses cutting-edge TOPCon and Mono PERC technologies to manufacture high-efficiency solar products. Emmvee Group’s in-house manufacturing capabilities and access to the EU market afford it cost and quality benefits over domestic peers.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Strong revenue growth: Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited’s operating revenue witnessed a strong growth – from INR 6,181 million in FY 2023 to INR 23,356 million in FY 2025 (at a CAGR of ≈94%). This growth came from large-scale capacity expansion and an increase in module production to 1,482 MW. The company’s order book increased to 5.36GW on strong utility and C&I demand. The transition to high-efficiency TOPCon and Mono PERC modules supported earnings. EBITDA and PAT margins expanded significantly to 30.9% & 15.8%, respectively.
Improving profitability: The EBITDA margin of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited reported an expansion from 9.1% in FY 2023 to 30.9% in FY 2025, backed by increased capacities and lower input costs. PAT margin expanded from 1.5% to 15.8% indicative of robust operating leverage).
Table: Peers Comparison
|Name of the Company
|Closing Price as on October 31, 2025 (₹)
|Revenue from Operations (₹ in million)
|P/E
|EPS (Basic)
|EPS (Diluted)
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited
|217.00
|23,356.13
|34.89*
|6.22
|6.22
|Waaree Energies Limited
|3,429.65
|144,445.00
|50.47
|68.24
|67.96
|Premier Energies Limited
|1,095.15
|65,187.45
|51.30
|21.35
|21.35
|Vikram Solar Limited
|326.45
|34,234.53
|70.97
|4.61
|4.60
|Saatvik Green Energy Limited
|524.15
|21,583.94
|27.49
|19.09
|19.07
|Websol Energy Systems Limited
|1,223.80
|5,754.60
|33.83
|36.66
|36.17
Source: RHP; * – based on upper end of price band
Table: KPI Comparison
|Company Name
|Particulars (with Units)
|FY23
|FY24
|FY25
|CAGR
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|6,181.26
|9,519.35
|23,356.13
|94%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|562.72
|1,204.39
|7,219.38
|258%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|9.10
|12.65
|30.91
|–
|PAT (₹ million)
|89.71
|288.99
|3,690.14
|541%
|PAT Margin (%)
|1.45
|3.04
|15.80
|–
|Debt to Equity (Times)
|3.70
|8.54
|3.63
|–
|Net Debt to Equity (Times)
|3.26
|5.46
|2.55
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|6.41
|18.69
|104.60
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|5.90
|5.03
|23.33
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|134.16
|2,867.94
|3,351.88
|–
|Current Ratio (Times)
|1.04
|1.41
|1.25
|–
|Waaree Energies Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|67,508.73
|1,13,976.09
|1,44,445.00
|46%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|9,441.34
|18,095.77
|31,232.00
|74%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|13.76
|15.56
|21.04
|–
|PAT (₹ million)
|5,002.77
|12,743.77
|19,281.30
|99%
|PAT Margin (%)
|7.29
|10.96
|12.99
|–
|Debt to Equity (Times)
|0.15
|0.08
|0.12
|–
|Net Debt to Equity (Times)
|(0.80)
|(0.85)
|(0.72)
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|26.26
|30.26
|28.06
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|31.61
|26.29
|25.08
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|5,537.05
|25,899.41
|NA
|–
|Current Ratio (Times)
|1.11
|1.48
|1.50
|–
|Premier Energies Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|14,285.34
|31,437.93
|65,187.45
|119%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|1,128.81
|5,053.18
|19,142.16
|236%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|7.71%
|15.93%
|28.78%
|–
|PAT (₹ million)
|(133.36)
|2,313.60
|9,371.32
|147%
|PAT Margin (%)
|(0.91%)
|7.30%
|14.09%
|–
|Debt to Equity (Times)
|1.86
|2.18
|0.69
|–
|Net Debt to Equity (Times)
|1.70
|1.76
|0.39
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|(3.18%)
|43.73%
|54.03%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|5.94%
|25.65%
|42.04%
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|183.10
|2,959.48
|NA
|–
|Current Ratio (Times)
|1.02
|1.16
|NA
|–
|Vikram Solar Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|20,732.30
|25,109.90
|34,234.53
|28%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|1,861.78
|3,985.79
|4,920.11
|63%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|8.98%
|15.87%
|14.37%
|–
|PAT (₹ million)
|144.91
|797.18
|1,398.31
|199%
|PAT Margin (%)
|0.70%
|3.17%
|4.08%
|–
|Debt to Equity (Times)
|2.02
|1.81
|0.19
|–
|Net Debt to Equity (Times)
|2.02
|1.79
|0.15
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|4.05%
|19.67%
|16.57%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|12.78%
|20.76%
|24.49%
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|8,863.30
|9,314.24
|8,289.44
|–
|Current Ratio (Times)
|1.35
|1.39
|1.55
|–
|Saatvik Green Energy Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|6,085.88
|10,879.65
|21,583.94
|96%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|238.66
|1,568.44
|3,539.32
|241%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|3.92%
|14.42%
|16.40%
|–
|PAT (₹ million)
|47.45
|1,004.72
|2,139.30
|442%
|PAT Margin (%)
|0.77%
|9.16%
|9.76%
|–
|Debt to Equity (Times)
|7.13
|2.18
|1.36
|–
|Net Debt to Equity (Times)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|23.40%
|83.21%
|63.41%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|24.80%
|64.07%
|60.45%
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|126.26
|484.38
|1,594.86
|–
|Current Ratio (Times)
|1.07
|1.11
|1.14
|–
|Websol Energy Systems Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|172.24
|258.59
|5,754.60
|423%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|NA
|(1,119.00)
|2,546.00
|228%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|(93.64%)
|(25.43%)
|44.20%
|–
|PAT (₹ million)
|(236.86)
|(1,209.62)
|1,547.40
|190%
|PAT Margin (%)
|(137.51%)
|(467.77%)
|26.90%
|–
|Debt to Equity (Times)
|0.14
|1.70
|0.55
|–
|Net Debt to Equity (Times)
|NA
|NA
|0.22
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|(12.37%)
|(80.91%)
|80.20%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|(12.15%)
|(15.76%)
|63.10%
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Current Ratio (Times)
|0.30
|0.39
|NA
|–
Source: RHP
