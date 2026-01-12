Aurionpro Solutions Wins ₹150 Crore AFC Contract for Bhopal and Indore Metro

Aurionpro Solutions Limited said it has secured a fresh order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited to implement Automated Fare Collection systems for the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects in Madhya Pradesh. The order has been awarded as part of DMRC’s collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited and strengthens Aurionpro’s presence across India’s expanding metro rail network.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, January 12, the company said the multi-year contract is valued at around ₹150 crore. The scope of the project includes the supply, implementation, and maintenance of open-loop EMV card and QR code based Automated Fare Collection solutions for both metro systems.

Under the agreement, Aurionpro will deliver end-to-end AFC implementation, followed by operations and maintenance support for a period of five years. The AFC systems are designed to enhance commuter convenience, improve operational efficiency, and enable interoperability across the upcoming metro networks in Madhya Pradesh.

Aurionpro said its AFC solutions are built on both open-loop and closed-loop EMV ticketing architecture and are aligned with global payment standards. The solutions also comply with India’s National Common Mobility Card norms and are supported by the company’s in-house design and manufacturing capabilities under the Made in India framework.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Bali, President of the Tech Innovation Group at Aurionpro, said the order reinforces the company’s growing role in India’s metro ecosystem. He added that the engagement positions Aurionpro well to pursue additional opportunities in the fast-evolving smart mobility and urban transport space.

Separately, the company said that last month it secured a multi-year transaction banking contract from a leading public sector bank. The engagement involves modernising the bank’s cash management infrastructure, covering payments, collections, liquidity management, virtual accounts, reconciliation, mandates, and real-time reporting, using Aurionpro’s iCashpro platform.

