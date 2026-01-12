iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Aurionpro Solutions Wins ₹150 Crore AFC Contract for Bhopal and Indore Metro

12 Jan 2026 , 01:41 PM

Aurionpro Solutions Limited said it has secured a fresh order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited to implement Automated Fare Collection systems for the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects in Madhya Pradesh. The order has been awarded as part of DMRC’s collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited and strengthens Aurionpro’s presence across India’s expanding metro rail network.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, January 12, the company said the multi-year contract is valued at around ₹150 crore. The scope of the project includes the supply, implementation, and maintenance of open-loop EMV card and QR code based Automated Fare Collection solutions for both metro systems.

Under the agreement, Aurionpro will deliver end-to-end AFC implementation, followed by operations and maintenance support for a period of five years. The AFC systems are designed to enhance commuter convenience, improve operational efficiency, and enable interoperability across the upcoming metro networks in Madhya Pradesh.

Aurionpro said its AFC solutions are built on both open-loop and closed-loop EMV ticketing architecture and are aligned with global payment standards. The solutions also comply with India’s National Common Mobility Card norms and are supported by the company’s in-house design and manufacturing capabilities under the Made in India framework.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Bali, President of the Tech Innovation Group at Aurionpro, said the order reinforces the company’s growing role in India’s metro ecosystem. He added that the engagement positions Aurionpro well to pursue additional opportunities in the fast-evolving smart mobility and urban transport space.

Separately, the company said that last month it secured a multi-year transaction banking contract from a leading public sector bank. The engagement involves modernising the bank’s cash management infrastructure, covering payments, collections, liquidity management, virtual accounts, reconciliation, mandates, and real-time reporting, using Aurionpro’s iCashpro platform.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Aurionpro Solutions Limited
  • Automated Fare Collection systems
  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited
  • Indian Market News
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Metropolis Healthcare Launches Centre of Genomics to Expand Precision Diagnostics in India

Metropolis Healthcare Launches Centre of Genomics to Expand Precision Diagnostics in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|01:24 PM
Tata Steel secures interim relief extension on 2 demand matters

Tata Steel secures interim relief extension on 2 demand matters

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|01:22 PM
Sical Logistics secures ₹4,038 Crore order from SECL

Sical Logistics secures ₹4,038 Crore order from SECL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|12:38 PM
Krystal secures ₹275-Crore contract from VVCMC

Krystal secures ₹275-Crore contract from VVCMC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|12:08 PM
KPI Green Energy inks ₹4,000 Crore pact for RE Projects

KPI Green Energy inks ₹4,000 Crore pact for RE Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|11:55 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.