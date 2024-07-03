iifl-logo-icon 1
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Share Price

1,792
(-0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,814.75
  • Day's High1,847.95
  • 52 Wk High1,991.75
  • Prev. Close1,809.3
  • Day's Low1,771.65
  • 52 Wk Low 890.5
  • Turnover (lac)277.18
  • P/E182.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value184.17
  • EPS9.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,894.26
  • Div. Yield0.06
No Records Found

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,814.75

Prev. Close

1,809.3

Turnover(Lac.)

277.18

Day's High

1,847.95

Day's Low

1,771.65

52 Week's High

1,991.75

52 Week's Low

890.5

Book Value

184.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,894.26

P/E

182.49

EPS

9.92

Divi. Yield

0.06

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aurionpro secures multi-million dollar deal for corporate banking

Aurionpro secures multi-million dollar deal for corporate banking

24 Oct 2024|03:34 PM

The deployment of iCashpro+ will improve corporate banking services by facilitating digital payments, virtual accounts, etc.

Aurionpro Solutions launches transaction banking platform in Saudi Arabia

Aurionpro Solutions launches transaction banking platform in Saudi Arabia

11 Oct 2024|02:47 PM

The business claims that iCashpro+ improves the client experience by utilising a high level of automation with Arya.ai.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:47 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.74%

Foreign: 20.73%

Indian: 6.15%

Non-Promoter- 16.66%

Institutions: 16.65%

Non-Institutions: 56.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.72

22.8

22.8

22.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

582

248.73

216.65

191.11

Net Worth

606.72

271.53

239.45

213.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

191.7

266.3

267.85

210.96

yoy growth (%)

-28.01

-0.57

26.96

31.7

Raw materials

-3.83

-10.32

7.17

-1.2

As % of sales

1.99

3.87

2.67

0.57

Employee costs

-76.24

-83.36

-82

-80.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

19.42

16.28

17.29

18.18

Depreciation

-11.23

-14.69

-11.66

-13.29

Tax paid

-4.92

-5.99

-5.02

-8.36

Working capital

40.55

50.33

20.18

-163.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.01

-0.57

26.96

31.7

Op profit growth

15.23

7.49

2.78

1.56

EBIT growth

3.57

17.35

0.52

-5.48

Net profit growth

-338.5

-16.14

24.89

-20.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

887.47

659.33

505.01

374.02

469.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

887.47

659.33

505.01

374.02

469.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.05

4.33

5.1

2.97

10.2

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aurionpro Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Co-Chairman and Director

Amit R Sheth

Chairman & Managing Director

Paresh C Zaveri

Independent Director

Mahendra Mehta

Independent Director

Frank Osusky

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ninad Kelkar

Director

Ajay Sarupria

Independent Director

Sudha Bhushan

Director

Ashish Rai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aurionpro Solutions Ltd

Summary

Aurionpro Solutions Limited was incorporated on October 31, 1997 as Value Added Information Distribution Services Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. The Company name was changed to VAIDS Technologies Private Limited on April 30, 2001 and subsequently to Aurionpro Solutions Private Limited on September 18, 2003. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on March 9, 2005 reflecting the change in name to Aurionpro Solutions Limited.Aurionpro is a leading technology products and solutions provider accelerating Enterprise Transformation Globally and guiding Advanced Accelerated Platform-Led Transformation (ADAPT) that helps enterprises to embrace Digital Transformation across Banking, Insurance, Payments, Mobility & Transit and Digital Urban Infrastructures. The Company is organized into three primary business lines comprising of Cybersecurity, Digital Innovation and Banking Industry Solutions.The Companys leading Intellectual Property (IP) and products offers a comprehensive range of solutions for corporate banking- a digital transforming retail banking and wholesale banking with focus on Credit Risk Management, Transaction Banking, Treasury & Capital Market Operations, empowering Loan Management excellence, redefining the customer experience with self-service Kiosk, a pioneer in AI-driven operating systems, Interact DX- an advanced customer communication tool, AuroPay Biz, a cloud based payment platform and AuroPay- making payments simpler,
Company FAQs

What is the Aurionpro Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Aurionpro Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1792 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd is ₹9894.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd is 182.49 and 10.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aurionpro Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd is ₹890.5 and ₹1991.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd?

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 127.25%, 3 Years at 126.78%, 1 Year at 65.62%, 6 Month at 23.90%, 3 Month at 11.77% and 1 Month at 15.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.88 %
Institutions - 16.65 %
Public - 56.46 %

