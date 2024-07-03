Summary

Aurionpro Solutions Limited was incorporated on October 31, 1997 as Value Added Information Distribution Services Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. The Company name was changed to VAIDS Technologies Private Limited on April 30, 2001 and subsequently to Aurionpro Solutions Private Limited on September 18, 2003. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on March 9, 2005 reflecting the change in name to Aurionpro Solutions Limited.Aurionpro is a leading technology products and solutions provider accelerating Enterprise Transformation Globally and guiding Advanced Accelerated Platform-Led Transformation (ADAPT) that helps enterprises to embrace Digital Transformation across Banking, Insurance, Payments, Mobility & Transit and Digital Urban Infrastructures. The Company is organized into three primary business lines comprising of Cybersecurity, Digital Innovation and Banking Industry Solutions.The Companys leading Intellectual Property (IP) and products offers a comprehensive range of solutions for corporate banking- a digital transforming retail banking and wholesale banking with focus on Credit Risk Management, Transaction Banking, Treasury & Capital Market Operations, empowering Loan Management excellence, redefining the customer experience with self-service Kiosk, a pioneer in AI-driven operating systems, Interact DX- an advanced customer communication tool, AuroPay Biz, a cloud based payment platform and AuroPay- making payments simpler,

