SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,814.75
Prev. Close₹1,809.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹277.18
Day's High₹1,847.95
Day's Low₹1,771.65
52 Week's High₹1,991.75
52 Week's Low₹890.5
Book Value₹184.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,894.26
P/E182.49
EPS9.92
Divi. Yield0.06
The deployment of iCashpro+ will improve corporate banking services by facilitating digital payments, virtual accounts, etc.
The business claims that iCashpro+ improves the client experience by utilising a high level of automation with Arya.ai.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.72
22.8
22.8
22.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
582
248.73
216.65
191.11
Net Worth
606.72
271.53
239.45
213.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
191.7
266.3
267.85
210.96
yoy growth (%)
-28.01
-0.57
26.96
31.7
Raw materials
-3.83
-10.32
7.17
-1.2
As % of sales
1.99
3.87
2.67
0.57
Employee costs
-76.24
-83.36
-82
-80.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
19.42
16.28
17.29
18.18
Depreciation
-11.23
-14.69
-11.66
-13.29
Tax paid
-4.92
-5.99
-5.02
-8.36
Working capital
40.55
50.33
20.18
-163.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.01
-0.57
26.96
31.7
Op profit growth
15.23
7.49
2.78
1.56
EBIT growth
3.57
17.35
0.52
-5.48
Net profit growth
-338.5
-16.14
24.89
-20.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
887.47
659.33
505.01
374.02
469.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
887.47
659.33
505.01
374.02
469.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.05
4.33
5.1
2.97
10.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Co-Chairman and Director
Amit R Sheth
Chairman & Managing Director
Paresh C Zaveri
Independent Director
Mahendra Mehta
Independent Director
Frank Osusky
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ninad Kelkar
Director
Ajay Sarupria
Independent Director
Sudha Bhushan
Director
Ashish Rai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
Summary
Aurionpro Solutions Limited was incorporated on October 31, 1997 as Value Added Information Distribution Services Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. The Company name was changed to VAIDS Technologies Private Limited on April 30, 2001 and subsequently to Aurionpro Solutions Private Limited on September 18, 2003. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on March 9, 2005 reflecting the change in name to Aurionpro Solutions Limited.Aurionpro is a leading technology products and solutions provider accelerating Enterprise Transformation Globally and guiding Advanced Accelerated Platform-Led Transformation (ADAPT) that helps enterprises to embrace Digital Transformation across Banking, Insurance, Payments, Mobility & Transit and Digital Urban Infrastructures. The Company is organized into three primary business lines comprising of Cybersecurity, Digital Innovation and Banking Industry Solutions.The Companys leading Intellectual Property (IP) and products offers a comprehensive range of solutions for corporate banking- a digital transforming retail banking and wholesale banking with focus on Credit Risk Management, Transaction Banking, Treasury & Capital Market Operations, empowering Loan Management excellence, redefining the customer experience with self-service Kiosk, a pioneer in AI-driven operating systems, Interact DX- an advanced customer communication tool, AuroPay Biz, a cloud based payment platform and AuroPay- making payments simpler,
Read More
The Aurionpro Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1792 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd is ₹9894.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd is 182.49 and 10.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aurionpro Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd is ₹890.5 and ₹1991.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 127.25%, 3 Years at 126.78%, 1 Year at 65.62%, 6 Month at 23.90%, 3 Month at 11.77% and 1 Month at 15.34%.
