To the Members of Aurionpro Solutions Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion financial 1. We have audited the accompanying standalone statements of Aurionpro Solutions Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory notes for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards notified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies

(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit and the total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

2. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the

Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

3. Key Audit Matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current audit period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the KAM to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the ‘Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response (1) Revenue from Fixed Price Contracts: We have obtained understanding of the systems and processes implemented by the Company and tested the effectiveness of controls relating to recording and computing revenue and associated contract assets, unearned and deferred revenue balances. Revenue from fixed price contracts, where the obligations are satisfied over time, has been recognized using the percentage of completion method and computed as per the input method based on the Companys estimate of contract costs. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as under: Efforts or costs expended have been used to measure progress towards completion as there is a direct relationship between input and productivity. Selected random samples of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We performed procedures involving enquiryandobservation,verificationof evidence in respect of operation of these controls. The application of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" involves Key judgements relating to Assessed the IT environment in which the business systems operate and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with the said Ind AS. (1) identification of distinct performance obligations (2) determination of transaction price of the said identified performance obligations (3) allocation of transaction price to the said performance obligations (4) basis for recognition of revenue over a period. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts and performed certain procedures. Refer Note 27.1 to the Standalone Financial Statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any the process implemented by the Company significant for recording and computing revenue. (2) Net realisable value (NRV) of Inventory In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others, to obtain sufficientaudit evidence: Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policy for inventories as per relevant Indian Accounting Standards. The Company deals in information technology products, which includes hardware, software and assembling of machines which may be subject to changing customer demands and technology evolution over the time. Evaluated the design and implementation of key internal financial controls with respect to determination of NRV and tested the operating effectiveness of such controls on selected transactions. Company uses IT technology / products primarily in assembling / resale of the aboveproducts.Significantdegree of judgment is thereby required to assess the NRV of the inventories and appropriate write down of items. Verified inventory ageing report by testing samples, selected using random sampling method. Such judgment includes Companys expectations for future sale, inventory liquidation plans and future selling prices less cost to sell & modification cost. Tested the weighted average rate computation of inventory samples, selected using random sampling method. In view of the above, assessment of NRV and its consequential impact, if any on the carrying value of software & hardware including assemble machines has been identified as a key audit matter. Evaluated the judgement and assumptions taken for valuation of inventory. Refer Note 9 to the Standalone Financial Statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any significant implemented by the Company for determination of NRV of the inventories. (3) Investment impairment assessment Evaluation of impairment risk and assessing whether triggers exist for any investment based on consideration of external and internal factors affecting the value and performance of the investment. Our audit procedures included: The Company has investments in subsidiaries and associates. These investments are accounted for at cost less impairment. If an impairment exists, the recoverable amounts of the above investment are estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss, if any. Obtained an understanding from the management, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys key controls over the impairment assessment. Determination of triggers for impairment in value of these investments and recoverable amount involves significant estimates and judgements. Obtained management assessment of recoverable amount for investments where impairment risk is identified. Refer Note 5 to the Standalone Financial Statements. Evaluated the mathematical accuracy of the cash flow projection and assessed the underlying key assumptions in managements valuation models used to determine recoverable amount considering external data, including assumptions of projected EBITDA, revenue growth rate, terminal growth rates, discount rates, and assessed the sensitivity of the assumptions on the impairment assessment and assessed the forecasts against the historical performance. Assessed the appropriateness of the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed we did not identify any managements assessment in relation significant to the carrying value of unquoted instruments.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

4. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including annexures to Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements, consolidated financial statements and our auditors reports thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

5. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

6. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements, in terms of the requirements of the Act, that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use that give of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that doubt on the Companys ability maycastsignificant to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements We consider quantitative materiality and maybeinfluenced. qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing ofthe significantaudit findings, including and deficiencies in internal control that we identify anysignificant during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

9. The standalone financial statements include year ended 31.03.2023, which were audited by the then statutory auditors and had expressed unmodified opinion vide their audit report dated 16.05.2023.

Our opinion is not modified in

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

10. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

11. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone

Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other

Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS notified under

Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualifiedas on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the existence of internal financial control with reference to financial statements and its operating effectiveness on the company.

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has paid no remuneration to its directors during the year. Accordingly reporting under the provisions of section 197 of the Act not required. for the h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information of above matter. and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the standalone financial statement as at 31st March, 2024. Refer note 35 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts and hence there are no material foreseeable losses from these contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred by the Company to the Investors Education and Protection Fund.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 49 (viii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds

(which are material either individually or in aggregate), other than in normal course of business, have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 49 (ix) to the standalone financial statements, no funds

(which are material either individually or in aggregate), have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries;

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 17.2 to the standalone financial statements,

a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, has implemented accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was operational throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For C K S P AND CO LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 131228W/W100044 Debmalya Maitra Partner Place : Navi Mumbai M. No. 053897 Date : 14th May, 2024 UDIN: 24053897BKFTTZ1828

(Referred to in paragraph 10 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date, to the members of

Aurionpro Solutions Limited ("the Company"), on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 st March, 2024.)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) As explained to us, the Company has a program of to cover all the items of Property, Plant and verification

Equipment and Right-of-use assets in a phased manner to cover all the items over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, and on based on our examination of records of the company provided to us, we report that, the title deeds in respect of buildings and factory buildings (other than properties where by the Company the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included

Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies werenoticed verificationbetween the physical stocks and book record that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and movable assets (Refer notes 18.1 and 22.1 to standalone financial statements). In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. under Property, Plant and iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee and granted loans, secured or unsecured, to its related parties during the year, in respect of which necessary details are given as under: (a) The Company has provided loans and given guarantee during the year and details of which are given below:

Particular nature of loans A Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiary 7,968.74 1,668.42 - - - Joint Venture - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - - B Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiary 1,198.84 4,020.95 - - - Joint Venture 8.62 - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - -

The aforesaid aggregate amount granted as reported in A above are at gross basis.

The aforesaid outstanding amounts as reported in B above are at gross amounts (including interest accrued).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the same are repayable on demand. The interest on such loans is added to the principal and the repayments or receipts of the same have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has given loans to its related parties, the details of which are given below:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loan/advances in the nature of loans Repayable on demand (A) - - 1,207.46 Agreement does not specify any terms of period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A + B) - - 1,207.46 Percentage to the total loans granted - - 100%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans, making investments, providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any public deposits as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India in accordance with the provision of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provision of the Act and rules framed there-under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us by management, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act for any of the goods sold and service/activities rendered by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing applicable undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year. As regards reporting on balances in arrears as at the last day of the financial year for a period exceeding six months from the date they become due, there was GST input tax credit

(ITC) reversal amounting to 85.75 lakhs. Also, there was interest thereon amounting to 18.70 lakhs, which has been paid after 31st March, 2024.

(b) According to the records of the Company and representation made available to us by the Company, there are no dues of income tax or goods and service tax or wealth tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no unrecorded transactions in the books of account, surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has availed loans during the year in addition to outstanding loans at the beginning of the year, and the same were applied by the Company for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company, and have been utilised for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable

x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has raised money through preferential allotment of equity shares. The company has complied with the applicable provisions of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the funds raised have been, applied by the Company for the purposes for which it have been raised.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors

Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi) (d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. Based on the communication with the outgoing auditors, we have not come across any issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For C K S P AND CO LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 131228W/W100044 Debmalya Maitra Partner Place : Navi Mumbai M. No. 053897 Date : 14th May, 2024 UDIN: 24053897BKFTTZ1828

(Referred to in paragraph 11(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Aurionpro Solutions Limited of even date.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Aurionpro Solutions Limited (‘the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the year ended standalone on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based the transactions and on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance effectively for ensuring ofinternal the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal controlswithreferenceto audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing notified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the existence of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that-

pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, dispositions of the accuratelyandfairly reflect assets of the company;

provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, financial controls system adequateinternal with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial criteria established statements, whether due to by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.