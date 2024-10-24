iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Corporate Actions

1,557.65
(2.31%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:19:57 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aurionpro Sol.: Related News

Aurionpro secures multi-million dollar deal for corporate banking

Aurionpro secures multi-million dollar deal for corporate banking

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|03:34 PM

The deployment of iCashpro+ will improve corporate banking services by facilitating digital payments, virtual accounts, etc.

Read More
Aurionpro Solutions launches transaction banking platform in Saudi Arabia

Aurionpro Solutions launches transaction banking platform in Saudi Arabia

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|02:47 PM

The business claims that iCashpro+ improves the client experience by utilising a high level of automation with Arya.ai.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aurionpro Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.