AurionPro Solutions Partners With Sri Lanka’s DFCC Bank for AI Collaboration

AurionPro Solutions Ltd. on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Sri Lanka-based DFCC Bank PLC to collaborate on cutting-edge artificial intelligence projects. The Navi Mumbai-headquartered tech company said the tie-up will focus on Predictive AI and Generative AI (Gen AI), aimed at enhancing the bank’s digital capabilities.

According to AurionPro’s exchange filing, the initiative represents the start of a long-term, future-focused collaboration designed to co-create AI-driven solutions. The work will centre on:

Improving banking operations

Strengthening customer engagement

Enabling data-led decision-making

The company did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

The announcement comes shortly after AurionPro won a ₹250 crore order in August for automated fare collection for the Mumbai Metro, covering both ticketing and payment hardware as well as five years of maintenance and support.

In a recent interview with news sources, Ashish Rai, Global CEO of AurionPro Solutions, said the firm’s order book remains robust, supporting revenues for the next four quarters. He added that even amid wider IT sector uncertainty, AurionPro is witnessing stable demand and has maintained a 34–35% growth rate over the past four years. Following the news, AurionPro Solutions Ltd shares dipped 2.28% trading at ₹1,295 in the NSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com