iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

AurionPro Solutions Partners With Sri Lanka’s DFCC Bank for AI Collaboration

1 Sep 2025 , 01:22 PM

AurionPro Solutions Ltd. on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Sri Lanka-based DFCC Bank PLC to collaborate on cutting-edge artificial intelligence projects. The Navi Mumbai-headquartered tech company said the tie-up will focus on Predictive AI and Generative AI (Gen AI), aimed at enhancing the bank’s digital capabilities.

According to AurionPro’s exchange filing, the initiative represents the start of a long-term, future-focused collaboration designed to co-create AI-driven solutions. The work will centre on:

  • Improving banking operations
  • Strengthening customer engagement
  • Enabling data-led decision-making
  • The company did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

The announcement comes shortly after AurionPro won a ₹250 crore order in August for automated fare collection for the Mumbai Metro, covering both ticketing and payment hardware as well as five years of maintenance and support.

In a recent interview with news sources, Ashish Rai, Global CEO of AurionPro Solutions, said the firm’s order book remains robust, supporting revenues for the next four quarters. He added that even amid wider IT sector uncertainty, AurionPro is witnessing stable demand and has maintained a 34–35% growth rate over the past four years.  Following the news, AurionPro Solutions Ltd shares dipped 2.28% trading at ₹1,295 in the NSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • AI Collaboration
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Aurionpro Solutions
  • business
  • DFCC Bank
  • Sri Lanka
  • stock market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

TVS Motors logs ~30% y-o-y growth in August sales

TVS Motors logs ~30% y-o-y growth in August sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:20 PM
Hindustan Zinc Shares Rally as Silver Prices Touch Record Highs

Hindustan Zinc Shares Rally as Silver Prices Touch Record Highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:14 PM
Torrent Power Wins ₹22,000 Crore Order for 1,600 MW MP Thermal Project

Torrent Power Wins ₹22,000 Crore Order for 1,600 MW MP Thermal Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:03 PM
Premier Energies zooms ~3% as lock-in worth ₹18,000 Crore ends

Premier Energies zooms ~3% as lock-in worth ₹18,000 Crore ends

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:02 PM
Neogen Chemicals’ Subsidiary Neogen Ionics Forms JV With Morita Chemicals

Neogen Chemicals’ Subsidiary Neogen Ionics Forms JV With Morita Chemicals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.