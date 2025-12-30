Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to December 27, 2025

YEAR 2025 WAS ALL ABOUT PRECIOUS METALS

As we look back at year 2025, the one thing that stands out is gold and silver. The year has seen gold rallying by over 72% and silver rallying by nearly 170%; returns that were only bettered in 1979 in the recorded history of precious metals. There was short covering too.

The week saw data flows in the form of slightly improved core sector growth in India at 1.76%. The rupee remained stable at below ₹90/$, thanks to RBI intervention. US Q3 GDP growth flattered on the upside at 4.3% this week. Global macros were stable, but fickle.

US BOND YIELDS FALL ON RATE CUT HOPES

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 26-Dec-25 4.134 4.137 4.153 4.110 25-Dec-25 4.133 4.133 4.137 4.131 24-Dec-25 4.134 4.159 4.173 4.132 23-Dec-25 4.169 4.169 4.202 4.139 22-Dec-25 4.171 4.153 4.174 4.153 19-Dec-25 4.151 4.126 4.157 4.124

Data Source: Bloomberg

US bond yields fell from 4.151% to 4.134%. The 4.6% unemployment almost made rate cut in January a certainty, despite robust Q3 GDP. FOMC minutes next week will be critical for the rate decision. Fall in bond yields can also be ascribed to bond buying pushing up prices. For the week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.202% and low of 4.110%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY); WEAKENS DURING THE WEEK

Here is the US dollar strength index (DXY) over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 26-Dec-25 97.698 97.635 97.815 97.535 25-Dec-25 97.681 97.550 97.695 97.425 24-Dec-25 97.681 97.550 97.695 97.425 23-Dec-25 97.613 97.865 97.870 97.525 22-Dec-25 97.954 98.280 98.370 97.855 19-Dec-25 98.252 98.115 98.420 98.090

Data Source: Bloomberg

It is 4 weeks since dollar index (DXY) breached above 100 levels. That level has since become the resistance. While robust GDP growth is positive for the dollar index, the dollar weakness is likely to continue due to another possible rate cut in January 2026. US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 98.37 and a low of 97.70 this week.

INDIA BENCHMARK YIELDS ALSO EDGE LOWER

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 26-Dec-25 6.560 6.538 6.574 6.537 25-Dec-25 6.538 6.538 6.538 6.538 24-Dec-25 6.538 6.637 6.637 6.532 23-Dec-25 6.637 6.669 6.700 6.637 22-Dec-25 6.669 6.606 6.673 6.606 19-Dec-25 6.606 6.570 6.611 6.568

Data Source: RBI

For the week, the India bond yields edged lower from 6.606% to 6.560%. There has been rise in rate cut expectations after RBI MPC minutes, triggering demand for bonds. However, prospects of a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit is likely to offer support to bond yields. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.700% and a low of 6.532%.

RUPEE HOLDS STRONG; THANKS TO RBI INTERVENTION

The table captures the official USD/INR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) 26-Dec-25 89.796 89.753 89.962 89.697 25-Dec-25 89.736 89.735 89.736 89.735 24-Dec-25 89.814 89.534 89.860 89.419 23-Dec-25 89.436 89.563 89.851 89.411 22-Dec-25 89.604 89.542 89.768 89.446 19-Dec-25 89.577 90.238 90.302 89.255

Data Source: RBI

The way the RBI has been aggressively intervening in selling dollars, it looks like they are targeting yearly close for the rupee at below ₹90/$. During the week, the rupee closed on all days below ₹90/$. While NDF selling pressure and hedging demand abated, RBI defended the rupee aggressively. USDINR touched a weekly high of ₹89.411/$ and a low of ₹89.962/$.

BRENT CRUDE FALLS ON SUPPLY CONCERNS

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) 26-Dec-25 60.64 62.30 62.67 60.56 25-Dec-25 62.24 62.50 62.73 62.02 24-Dec-25 62.24 62.50 62.73 62.02 23-Dec-25 62.38 61.95 62.57 61.72 22-Dec-25 62.07 60.60 62.17 60.53 19-Dec-25 60.47 59.72 60.65 59.40

Data Source: Bloomberg

Brent prices opened the week higher at $62.07/bbl but closed almost flat at $60.64/bbl. The pressure was visible after discounts on Russian crude widened to $25-30/bbl. There is already pressure on crude prices due to expected oversupply from OPEC and US shale. Brent touched a high of $62.73/bbl and a low of $60.53/bbl during the week.

SPOT GOLD RALLIES OVER 70% IN 2025

The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 26-Dec-25 4,532.63 4,479.64 4,550.11 4,475.10 25-Dec-25 4,495.35 4,487.10 4,500.35 4,483.59 24-Dec-25 4,479.64 4,488.81 4,525.71 4,448.27 23-Dec-25 4,488.82 4,445.62 4,499.87 4,429.92 22-Dec-25 4,445.95 4,338.98 4,449.60 4,337.90 19-Dec-25 4,338.55 4,332.33 4,356.65 4,309.01

Data Source: Bloomberg

The week saw Spot Gold rallying 4.5% from $4,338.55/oz to $4,532.63/oz. In India, spot 24K gold rallied to ₹1,41,220 per 10 grams. The Fed rate cut also reduced the opportunity cost of holding gold, and now one more rate cut looks likely in January 2026. There was also short covering in gold. The weekly high for gold was $4,550.11/oz and low was $4,337.90/oz.

SPOT SILVER RALLIES 170% IN YEAR 2025

The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 26-Dec-25 79.1609 71.9650 79.3274 71.9650 25-Dec-25 73.1275 73.6405 73.8240 72.7035 24-Dec-25 71.9684 71.4550 72.7250 70.1909 23-Dec-25 71.4549 69.0681 71.5875 68.8429 22-Dec-25 69.0600 67.3860 69.4700 67.2976 19-Dec-25 67.1663 65.4383 67.4750 64.4800

Data Source: Bloomberg

For the fourth week in a row, spot silver defied gravity, gaining 17.9% in the week to $79.1609/oz. In India, silver scaled above ₹2,51,000 per KG level. Apart from undersupply in in electronics, alternate energy, and defence applications; silver also saw aggressive short covering this week. Silver continues to be leading the Gold-Silver ratio battle!