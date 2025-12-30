Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to December 27, 2025

YEAR 2025 WAS ALL ABOUT PRECIOUS METALS
As we look back at year 2025, the one thing that stands out is gold and silver. The year has seen gold rallying by over 72% and silver rallying by nearly 170%; returns that were only bettered in 1979 in the recorded history of precious metals. There was short covering too.
The week saw data flows in the form of slightly improved core sector growth in India at 1.76%. The rupee remained stable at below ₹90/$, thanks to RBI intervention. US Q3 GDP growth flattered on the upside at 4.3% this week. Global macros were stable, but fickle.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|26-Dec-25
|4.134
|4.137
|4.153
|4.110
|25-Dec-25
|4.133
|4.133
|4.137
|4.131
|24-Dec-25
|4.134
|4.159
|4.173
|4.132
|23-Dec-25
|4.169
|4.169
|4.202
|4.139
|22-Dec-25
|4.171
|4.153
|4.174
|4.153
|19-Dec-25
|4.151
|4.126
|4.157
|4.124
Data Source: Bloomberg
US bond yields fell from 4.151% to 4.134%. The 4.6% unemployment almost made rate cut in January a certainty, despite robust Q3 GDP. FOMC minutes next week will be critical for the rate decision. Fall in bond yields can also be ascribed to bond buying pushing up prices. For the week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.202% and low of 4.110%.
Here is the US dollar strength index (DXY) over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|26-Dec-25
|97.698
|97.635
|97.815
|97.535
|25-Dec-25
|97.681
|97.550
|97.695
|97.425
|24-Dec-25
|97.681
|97.550
|97.695
|97.425
|23-Dec-25
|97.613
|97.865
|97.870
|97.525
|22-Dec-25
|97.954
|98.280
|98.370
|97.855
|19-Dec-25
|98.252
|98.115
|98.420
|98.090
Data Source: Bloomberg
It is 4 weeks since dollar index (DXY) breached above 100 levels. That level has since become the resistance. While robust GDP growth is positive for the dollar index, the dollar weakness is likely to continue due to another possible rate cut in January 2026. US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 98.37 and a low of 97.70 this week.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|26-Dec-25
|6.560
|6.538
|6.574
|6.537
|25-Dec-25
|6.538
|6.538
|6.538
|6.538
|24-Dec-25
|6.538
|6.637
|6.637
|6.532
|23-Dec-25
|6.637
|6.669
|6.700
|6.637
|22-Dec-25
|6.669
|6.606
|6.673
|6.606
|19-Dec-25
|6.606
|6.570
|6.611
|6.568
Data Source: RBI
For the week, the India bond yields edged lower from 6.606% to 6.560%. There has been rise in rate cut expectations after RBI MPC minutes, triggering demand for bonds. However, prospects of a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit is likely to offer support to bond yields. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.700% and a low of 6.532%.
The table captures the official USD/INR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|26-Dec-25
|89.796
|89.753
|89.962
|89.697
|25-Dec-25
|89.736
|89.735
|89.736
|89.735
|24-Dec-25
|89.814
|89.534
|89.860
|89.419
|23-Dec-25
|89.436
|89.563
|89.851
|89.411
|22-Dec-25
|89.604
|89.542
|89.768
|89.446
|19-Dec-25
|89.577
|90.238
|90.302
|89.255
Data Source: RBI
The way the RBI has been aggressively intervening in selling dollars, it looks like they are targeting yearly close for the rupee at below ₹90/$. During the week, the rupee closed on all days below ₹90/$. While NDF selling pressure and hedging demand abated, RBI defended the rupee aggressively. USDINR touched a weekly high of ₹89.411/$ and a low of ₹89.962/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|26-Dec-25
|60.64
|62.30
|62.67
|60.56
|25-Dec-25
|62.24
|62.50
|62.73
|62.02
|24-Dec-25
|62.24
|62.50
|62.73
|62.02
|23-Dec-25
|62.38
|61.95
|62.57
|61.72
|22-Dec-25
|62.07
|60.60
|62.17
|60.53
|19-Dec-25
|60.47
|59.72
|60.65
|59.40
Data Source: Bloomberg
Brent prices opened the week higher at $62.07/bbl but closed almost flat at $60.64/bbl. The pressure was visible after discounts on Russian crude widened to $25-30/bbl. There is already pressure on crude prices due to expected oversupply from OPEC and US shale. Brent touched a high of $62.73/bbl and a low of $60.53/bbl during the week.
The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|26-Dec-25
|4,532.63
|4,479.64
|4,550.11
|4,475.10
|25-Dec-25
|4,495.35
|4,487.10
|4,500.35
|4,483.59
|24-Dec-25
|4,479.64
|4,488.81
|4,525.71
|4,448.27
|23-Dec-25
|4,488.82
|4,445.62
|4,499.87
|4,429.92
|22-Dec-25
|4,445.95
|4,338.98
|4,449.60
|4,337.90
|19-Dec-25
|4,338.55
|4,332.33
|4,356.65
|4,309.01
Data Source: Bloomberg
The week saw Spot Gold rallying 4.5% from $4,338.55/oz to $4,532.63/oz. In India, spot 24K gold rallied to ₹1,41,220 per 10 grams. The Fed rate cut also reduced the opportunity cost of holding gold, and now one more rate cut looks likely in January 2026. There was also short covering in gold. The weekly high for gold was $4,550.11/oz and low was $4,337.90/oz.
The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|26-Dec-25
|79.1609
|71.9650
|79.3274
|71.9650
|25-Dec-25
|73.1275
|73.6405
|73.8240
|72.7035
|24-Dec-25
|71.9684
|71.4550
|72.7250
|70.1909
|23-Dec-25
|71.4549
|69.0681
|71.5875
|68.8429
|22-Dec-25
|69.0600
|67.3860
|69.4700
|67.2976
|19-Dec-25
|67.1663
|65.4383
|67.4750
|64.4800
Data Source: Bloomberg
For the fourth week in a row, spot silver defied gravity, gaining 17.9% in the week to $79.1609/oz. In India, silver scaled above ₹2,51,000 per KG level. Apart from undersupply in in electronics, alternate energy, and defence applications; silver also saw aggressive short covering this week. Silver continues to be leading the Gold-Silver ratio battle!
