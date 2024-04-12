iifl-logo-icon 1
ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM

Stretched valuations in the near term, however, cap upsides while analysts of IIFL Capital Services forecast a modest Sales/PAT Cagr of 21/18% in CY23-26 with moderation in OPMs.

Image

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Image

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Image

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.