NFO Focus – HDFC Nifty India Consumption Index Fund

Summary

The HDFC Nifty India Consumption Index Fund (NFO) provides a low-cost, passive way to invest in India’s consumption growth by tracking a dedicated consumption index and eliminating active fund manager risk. However, as a thematic equity index fund, it can be volatile and is best suited as a long-term allocation within a diversified portfolio, based on the investor’s goals, time horizon, and risk appetite.

WHAT IS THE HDFC NIFTY INDIA CONSUMPTION INDEX FUND NFO?

The HDFC Nifty India Consumption Index Fund is a passive equity mutual fund launched as a New Fund Offer (NFO) by HDFC Mutual Fund. The fund aims to replicate the performance of the Nifty India Consumption Index by investing in the same stocks and in the same proportion as the index.

As a passive fund, it does not attempt to outperform the market through active stock selection or timing. Instead, it seeks to deliver returns that closely track the underlying consumption index, subject to tracking error and expenses.

Details of the NFO are displayed below

NFO Open Date – 04th February 2026

– 04th February 2026 NFO Close Date – 13th February 2026

– 13th February 2026 Min. Investment – ₹100

– ₹100 Benchmark – Nifty India Consumption Index (TRI)

– Nifty India Consumption Index (TRI) Fund Managers – Nandita Menezes and Arun Agarwal

UNDERSTANDING THE NIFTY INDIA CONSUMPTION INDEX

The Index is carved out of the Nifty 500 Index and includes consumption companies that earn at least 50% of their revenue from India. It covers consumption sectors across Auto, Telecom, Consumer Durables, FMCG, Hotels, Pharmaceuticals, Media, Entertainment etc.

The Nifty India Consumption Index comprises of 30 stocks. It is free-float based and maximum percentage cap for one company is 10%. The portfolio review is done semi-annually, while the rebalancing of weights is done quarterly.

Compared to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Consumption Index assigns higher weight to sectors like – FMCG, Auto, Consumer Services, and Consumer Durables. Lower weightage is assigned to sectors like Financial Services, Oil & Gas, Information Technology (IT), Construction, Metals etc.

Trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 40.78 times and a price-to-book value (P/BV) of 8.3 times, the Nifty India Consumption Index is currently more expensive than the Nifty 50 based on standard valuation measures.

The index offers a dividend yield of 1.05%, which is relatively modest.

At the same time, the index shows strong profitability, with a return on equity (ROE) of 21.8%, indicating that the companies in the index are efficient at generating returns from shareholder capital.

In terms of composition, the largest constituents Bharti Airtel, ITC Ltd, and Mahindra & Mahindra, each carry weights of over 9%, meaning their performance has a significant impact on overall index returns.

Nifty India Consumption Index has outperformed Nifty 50 in 12 out of last 20 years. Across different time horizons, the Nifty Consumption Index has delivered better return to risk ratio than Nifty in terms of rolling returns.

WHY TO INVEST IN CONSUMPTION AS A THEME?

There are some key reasons for investors to prefer the consumption theme, and the HDFC Nifty India Consumption Index Fund offers a passive route.

In the Indian context, consumption has always been a key theme as it is domestic consumption that drives more than 65% of the GDP. Hence, any growth in consumption is synonymous with the growth in India’s GDP and the purchasing power of its people.

Consumption in India is at an important turning point. Historically, economies see a sharp rise in consumer spending when per capita income increases from around $2,500 to $5,000. India is currently in this phase, which could support stronger consumption growth over time.

Unlike other ageing economies, India has the demographic dividend of a relatively young population. These people have a long earning life ahead of them and also have a very high propensity to consume products and services.

Rising incomes also means a case of premiumization of demand. Today, consumers are demanding premiumization in everything from everything ranging from food to apparel to housing to even telecom and broadband services. This means fatter margins.

Post the demonetization and the introduction of GST in India in 2017, there has been a visible shift to the organized sector across industries. This opens up a lot more of investment opportunities in consumption in the organized sector.

The final big trend driving consumption is digitization. Today, thanks to ecommerce and mobile commerce, the spread of goods and services that people can consume has become simpler, cheaper, and a lot more convenient.

In India, the immediate triggers to consumption will also come from GST rate cuts, income tax relief, lower interest rates, and the impact of a good monsoon.

WHO SHOULD INVEST

This NFO is suitable for investors with a high to very high risk appetite. Key risk considerations include:

Market Risk : Returns are directly linked to equity market movements.

Sector Concentration Risk : Since the index is consumption-focused, performance may be impacted if consumer demand slows or certain sectors underperform.

Tracking Error: As with any index fund, there may be small deviations between fund returns and index returns due to expenses and portfolio adjustments.

The fund is better suited for investors with a long-term investment horizon of five years or more, who are comfortable with interim volatility and thematic exposure.

TAX TREATMENT OF RETURNS ON THE FUND

HDFC Nifty India Consumption Index Fund will be classified as an equity fund for income tax purposes. Here are some unique points to understand.