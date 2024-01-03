EPF Calculator

EPF Corpus (At Retirement)
The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a retirement benefit scheme that allows salaried individuals to contribute some percentage of their basic salary and dearness allowance towards their retirement. At the time of retirement, the accumulated EPF corpus is paid out to the employee. So, the EPF contributions made during your employment years go a long way in building a retirement corpus. In the section below, we’ll discuss how to calculate EPF pension by applying the EPF pension calculation formula.
An EPF pension calculator is an online tool which helps you calculate the total amount you can accumulate in your EPF account at retirement. It factors in the monthly EPF contribution, the interest earned, the number of years of service, and the projected growth rate.
EPF or Employees’ Provident Fund is a government-backed retirement benefit scheme for salaried employees. The employee and the employer contribute 12% of the employee’s basic salary and dearness allowance (DA) towards EPF every month.
The contribution is invested in secure instruments like government bonds and securities.The interest rate on EPF is decided by the EPFO and is revised every financial year. For FY 2022-23, the interest rate is 8.1%.
The lump sum EPF corpus can be withdrawn on retirement or when changing jobs. A part of it can also be withdrawn for specific expenses like house construction, higher education, marriage, etc.
An EPF pension calculator is a tool which helps estimate the future value of your EPF contributions by factoring in:
By inputting these details, the EPF pension calculator provides the estimated corpus you can accumulate by the retirement age.
This clarifies the retirement fund’s size and helps plan other investments accordingly.Formula to Calculate EPF with Example
The formula to calculate your EPF balance is:
EPF Contribution x (1 + Interest Rate) ^Years of Service
Let’s understand this with an example:
Rohit has been working with an organisation for 5 years now. His current basic salary is ₹50,000 on which his monthly EPF contribution is 12% i.e. ₹6,000. The annual increment is 5%, and the current EPF interest rate is 8.5%. Rohit wants to know his EPF balance after 10 years.
Current monthly EPF contribution = 12% of ₹50,000
= ₹6,000
Number of years = 10 years
Interest rate = 8.5%
Estimated monthly contribution after 10 years, considering 5% annual increment:
So the estimated EPF balance after 10 years will be:
= ₹6,000 x (1+0.085)^5 + ₹6,300 x (1+0.085)^4 + ₹6,615 x (1+0.085)^3 + ₹6,946 x (1+0.085)^2+ ₹7,293 x (1+0.085) + ₹7,658 + ₹8,041 + ₹8,443 + ₹8,865 + ₹9,308
= ₹9,05,051
Therefore, the total accumulated EPF balance for Rohit after 10 years is estimated to be
₹9,05,051
Here are the simple steps to use the IIFL EPF calculator online:
The calculator also shows the year-wise breakup of the monthly EPF contribution and accumulated balance.
You can tweak the variables and assumptions to get an estimate for different scenarios. This helps assess if the EPF savings alone will suffice or if you need to supplement it with other investments.
An EPF interest calculator has the following benefits:
Here are some valuable features of the IIFL EPF calculator:
For FY 2022-23, the EPF interest rate is 8.1% p.a. as announced by EPFO.
Most EPF calculators like the IIFL calculator, do not require registration and are free for anyone to use
Your EPF account becomes dormant when you change jobs. You need to transfer it to the new employer, reflecting the accumulated balance.
Yes, you can withdraw partially from EPF after 5 years of service for expenses like housing, education, marriage etc.
No, the EPF calculator only projects the accumulation. It does not factor in income tax applicability on maturity proceeds.
The EPF interest rate is decided annually by the EPFO based on income generated from the investment of contributions.
