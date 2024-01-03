EPF Calculator

What is EPF?

EPF or Employees’ Provident Fund is a government-backed retirement benefit scheme for salaried employees. The employee and the employer contribute 12% of the employee’s basic salary and dearness allowance (DA) towards EPF every month.

The contribution is invested in secure instruments like government bonds and securities.The interest rate on EPF is decided by the EPFO and is revised every financial year. For FY 2022-23, the interest rate is 8.1%.

The lump sum EPF corpus can be withdrawn on retirement or when changing jobs. A part of it can also be withdrawn for specific expenses like house construction, higher education, marriage, etc.