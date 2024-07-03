Summary

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (formerly Maruti Udyog Ltd) is Indias largest passenger car company, accounting for over 50% of the domestic car market. The Company offers full range of cars from entry level Maruti Alto to stylish hatchback Ritz, A-star, Swift, Wagon R, Estillo and sedans DZire, SX4 and Sports Utility Vehicle, Grand Vitara. The Company became the largest subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) of Japan, which currently holds 56.48% of its equity stake. The Company is the market leader of Passenger Vehicles in India and is largest exporter of Passenger Vehicles in India. It has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, capable of producing ~1.5 million units per annum. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, purchase and sale of motor vehicles and spare parts (automobiles). The other activities of the Company include facilitation of pre-owned car sales, fleet management and car financing. The company has nine subsidiary companies, namely Maruti Insurance Business Agency Ltd, Maruti Insurance Distribution Services Ltd, Maruti Insurance Agency Solutions Ltd, Maruti Insurance Agency Network Ltd, Maruti Insurance Agency Services Ltd, Maruti Insurance Agency Logistics Ltd, True Value Solutions Ltd, Maruti Insurance Broker Ltd and J J Impex (Delhi) Pvt Ltd. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was incorporated on February 24, 1981 with the name Maruti Udyog Ltd. The Company was formed as a Government Company, with Suz

Read More