SectorAutomobile
Open₹11,929
Prev. Close₹11,934.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹45,052.23
Day's High₹11,979.9
Day's Low₹11,690.7
52 Week's High₹13,680
52 Week's Low₹9,737.65
Book Value₹2,884.87
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,69,600.66
P/E27.36
EPS436.6
Divi. Yield1.05
The company sold 1.78 lakh vehicles in December, a 29.6% increase compared to 1.37 lakh units in the same month last year, beating market expectations of 1.63 lakh units.
Mini car sales, which include S-Presso and Alto, was at 9,750 units from 9,959 units recorded last year.
The company broke the previous record of 1,91,476 units established in October 2020 with retail sales of 2,02,402 units last month
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.
Maruti Suzuki's stock closed 4.16% lower at ₹11,005 on October 29, 2024, and shares have gained 7% since the beginning of the year, and 5% in the last one year.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
157.2
151
151
151
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83,824.8
60,231
53,935
51,215.8
Net Worth
83,982
60,382
54,086
51,366.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
88,295.6
70,332.5
75,610.6
79,762.7
yoy growth (%)
25.54
-6.98
-5.2
17.23
Raw materials
-66,037.3
-50,817.2
-53,156.6
-54,975
As % of sales
74.79
72.25
70.3
68.92
Employee costs
-4,022.2
-3,402.9
-3,383.9
-2,833.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4,582.3
5,159.4
7,064.8
11,003.4
Depreciation
-2,786.5
-3,031.5
-3,525.7
-2,757.9
Tax paid
-816
-929.7
-1,414.2
-3,281.6
Working capital
2,096.1
-2,069.5
4,656.7
-2,481.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.54
-6.98
-5.2
17.23
Op profit growth
6.65
-26.8
-39.45
16.51
EBIT growth
-10.49
-26.91
-36.57
12.92
Net profit growth
-10.95
-25.14
-26.82
5.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,34,921.7
1,12,493.7
83,799.8
66,571.8
71,704.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,34,921.7
1,12,493.7
83,799.8
66,571.8
71,704.8
Other Operating Income
6,936.5
5,916.2
4,530
3,800.2
3,955.2
Other Income
4,347.6
2,442.1
1,906.6
3,105.3
3,452.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R C Bhargava
Non Executive Director
Kenichi Ayukawa
Managing Director & CEO
Hisashi Takeuchi
Director (Corporate Planning)
Kenichiro Toyofuku
Non Executive Director
O Suzuki
Non Executive Director
Toshihiro Suzuki
Non Executive Director
Kinji Saito
Independent Director
Lira Goswami
Independent Director
M S Sahu
Director (Production)
Kazunari Yamaguchi
Independent Director
Anjali Bansal
Independent Director
Ireena Vittal
Reports by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Summary
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (formerly Maruti Udyog Ltd) is Indias largest passenger car company, accounting for over 50% of the domestic car market. The Company offers full range of cars from entry level Maruti Alto to stylish hatchback Ritz, A-star, Swift, Wagon R, Estillo and sedans DZire, SX4 and Sports Utility Vehicle, Grand Vitara. The Company became the largest subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) of Japan, which currently holds 56.48% of its equity stake. The Company is the market leader of Passenger Vehicles in India and is largest exporter of Passenger Vehicles in India. It has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, capable of producing ~1.5 million units per annum. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, purchase and sale of motor vehicles and spare parts (automobiles). The other activities of the Company include facilitation of pre-owned car sales, fleet management and car financing. The company has nine subsidiary companies, namely Maruti Insurance Business Agency Ltd, Maruti Insurance Distribution Services Ltd, Maruti Insurance Agency Solutions Ltd, Maruti Insurance Agency Network Ltd, Maruti Insurance Agency Services Ltd, Maruti Insurance Agency Logistics Ltd, True Value Solutions Ltd, Maruti Insurance Broker Ltd and J J Impex (Delhi) Pvt Ltd. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was incorporated on February 24, 1981 with the name Maruti Udyog Ltd. The Company was formed as a Government Company, with Suz
Read More
The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11755.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is ₹369600.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is 27.36 and 4.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is ₹9737.65 and ₹13680 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.47%, 3 Years at 16.62%, 1 Year at 18.42%, 6 Month at -1.56%, 3 Month at -5.64% and 1 Month at 5.81%.
