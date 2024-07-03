iifl-logo-icon 1
11,755.65
(-1.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

  • Open11,929
  • Day's High11,979.9
  • 52 Wk High13,680
  • Prev. Close11,934.25
  • Day's Low11,690.7
  • 52 Wk Low 9,737.65
  • Turnover (lac)45,052.23
  • P/E27.36
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value2,884.87
  • EPS436.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,69,600.66
  • Div. Yield1.05
Loading...
  • Open12,417.1
  • Day's High12,520
  • Spot12,490
  • Prev. Close12,485.35
  • Day's Low12,402
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot50
  • OI(Chg %)15,150 (2.33%)
  • Roll Over%2.16
  • Roll Cost0.59
  • Traded Vol.8,68,850 (-42.01%)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

11,929

Prev. Close

11,934.25

Turnover(Lac.)

45,052.23

Day's High

11,979.9

Day's Low

11,690.7

52 Week's High

13,680

52 Week's Low

9,737.65

Book Value

2,884.87

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,69,600.66

P/E

27.36

EPS

436.6

Divi. Yield

1.05

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Corporate Action

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 125

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Apr, 2024

arrow

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Maruti Suzuki December Sales Surge 30%

Maruti Suzuki December Sales Surge 30%

1 Jan 2025|04:05 PM

The company sold 1.78 lakh vehicles in December, a 29.6% increase compared to 1.37 lakh units in the same month last year, beating market expectations of 1.63 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki Sales Rise 10% in November

Maruti Suzuki Sales Rise 10% in November

2 Dec 2024|01:39 PM

Mini car sales, which include S-Presso and Alto, was at 9,750 units from 9,959 units recorded last year.

Maruti Suzuki Eyes November Weddings for Sales Boost

Maruti Suzuki Eyes November Weddings for Sales Boost

4 Nov 2024|01:41 PM

The company broke the previous record of 1,91,476 units established in October 2020 with retail sales of 2,02,402 units last month

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Maruti Suzuki Unveils First EV Launch for January 2025

Maruti Suzuki Unveils First EV Launch for January 2025

29 Oct 2024|11:06 PM

Maruti Suzuki's stock closed 4.16% lower at ₹11,005 on October 29, 2024, and shares have gained 7% since the beginning of the year, and 5% in the last one year.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.19%

Foreign: 58.19%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 38.57%

Institutions: 38.57%

Non-Institutions: 3.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

157.2

151

151

151

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

83,824.8

60,231

53,935

51,215.8

Net Worth

83,982

60,382

54,086

51,366.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

88,295.6

70,332.5

75,610.6

79,762.7

yoy growth (%)

25.54

-6.98

-5.2

17.23

Raw materials

-66,037.3

-50,817.2

-53,156.6

-54,975

As % of sales

74.79

72.25

70.3

68.92

Employee costs

-4,022.2

-3,402.9

-3,383.9

-2,833.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4,582.3

5,159.4

7,064.8

11,003.4

Depreciation

-2,786.5

-3,031.5

-3,525.7

-2,757.9

Tax paid

-816

-929.7

-1,414.2

-3,281.6

Working capital

2,096.1

-2,069.5

4,656.7

-2,481.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.54

-6.98

-5.2

17.23

Op profit growth

6.65

-26.8

-39.45

16.51

EBIT growth

-10.49

-26.91

-36.57

12.92

Net profit growth

-10.95

-25.14

-26.82

5.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,34,921.7

1,12,493.7

83,799.8

66,571.8

71,704.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,34,921.7

1,12,493.7

83,799.8

66,571.8

71,704.8

Other Operating Income

6,936.5

5,916.2

4,530

3,800.2

3,955.2

Other Income

4,347.6

2,442.1

1,906.6

3,105.3

3,452.8

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R C Bhargava

Non Executive Director

Kenichi Ayukawa

Managing Director & CEO

Hisashi Takeuchi

Director (Corporate Planning)

Kenichiro Toyofuku

Non Executive Director

O Suzuki

Non Executive Director

Toshihiro Suzuki

Non Executive Director

Kinji Saito

Independent Director

Lira Goswami

Independent Director

M S Sahu

Director (Production)

Kazunari Yamaguchi

Independent Director

Anjali Bansal

Independent Director

Ireena Vittal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Summary

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (formerly Maruti Udyog Ltd) is Indias largest passenger car company, accounting for over 50% of the domestic car market. The Company offers full range of cars from entry level Maruti Alto to stylish hatchback Ritz, A-star, Swift, Wagon R, Estillo and sedans DZire, SX4 and Sports Utility Vehicle, Grand Vitara. The Company became the largest subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) of Japan, which currently holds 56.48% of its equity stake. The Company is the market leader of Passenger Vehicles in India and is largest exporter of Passenger Vehicles in India. It has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, capable of producing ~1.5 million units per annum. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, purchase and sale of motor vehicles and spare parts (automobiles). The other activities of the Company include facilitation of pre-owned car sales, fleet management and car financing. The company has nine subsidiary companies, namely Maruti Insurance Business Agency Ltd, Maruti Insurance Distribution Services Ltd, Maruti Insurance Agency Solutions Ltd, Maruti Insurance Agency Network Ltd, Maruti Insurance Agency Services Ltd, Maruti Insurance Agency Logistics Ltd, True Value Solutions Ltd, Maruti Insurance Broker Ltd and J J Impex (Delhi) Pvt Ltd. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was incorporated on February 24, 1981 with the name Maruti Udyog Ltd. The Company was formed as a Government Company, with Suz
Company FAQs

What is the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share price today?

The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11755.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is ₹369600.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is 27.36 and 4.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is ₹9737.65 and ₹13680 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd?

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.47%, 3 Years at 16.62%, 1 Year at 18.42%, 6 Month at -1.56%, 3 Month at -5.64% and 1 Month at 5.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.19 %
Institutions - 38.58 %
Public - 3.23 %

