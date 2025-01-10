To

The Members of

Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Maruti Suzuki India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Evaluation of uncertain tax positions relating to Income taxes and Excise duty Principal audit procedures performed: The Company has material uncertain tax positions relating to matters under litigations/disputes in respect of Income tax and Excise duty. These matters involve significant management judgement to estimate financial impact and to determine the possible outcome of such disputes/litigations. a) We evaluated the design and implementation of internal controls and tested the operating effectiveness of controls for estimation of the amount of financial impact and assessment of possible outcome of Income Tax and Excise duty litigations and consequent recording/disclosure in the financial statements. Refer note 2.4 and 37 (i) and (iv) of the financial statements. b) We obtained assessment orders of Income tax and Excise duty issued by relevant authorities and managements evaluation of those assessment orders and performed the following procedures: • We verified the arithmetical accuracy of the computation prepared by management based on the assessment orders to determine the financial impact of the matters under dispute and consequent recording/disclosure in the financial statements. • We involved our tax specialists to review the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the financial impact and the possible outcome of the litigations and disputes after considering legal precedence and other rulings. We assessed the accounting principles applied by the Company to measure and disclose the financial impact of these litigations in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards, applicable regulatory financial reporting framework and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Corporate Governance Report (but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon) which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, and the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Reporting which are expected to be made available to us after that date.

• Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

• When we read the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Reporting, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for not complying with the requirement of audit trail as stated in (i)(vi) below.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "ANNEXURE A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer note 37 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses – Refer note 36 to the standalone financial statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. Refer note 16 to the standalone financial statements;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 40(f) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 40(g) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. As stated in note 14.4 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Such dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 wherein the accounting software did not have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility/did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year (Refer note 39 to the financial statements).

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "ANNEXURE B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Maruti Suzuki India Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on "the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets except furniture and fixtures, office appliances and certain other property, plant and equipment having a carrying value of RS 2,640 million, were physically verified during the year by the Management which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than immovable properties under dispute and where the Company is the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed/transfer deed/conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except for the following:

As at Balance Sheet date (Rs million) Description of Property Gross carrying value as at the Balance sheet date Carrying value in the financial statements Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held since Reason for not being held in name of Company 3 residential flats in Ranchi 12 10 Excel Venture Construction Private Limited/ Jharkhand State Housing Board No April 1, 2012 There is an ongoing litigation between_Excel Venture Construction Private Limited (Builder) and Jharkhand State Housing Board (JHB) with respect to percentage ownership of the project as land is owned by JHB and construction was done by the builder. As informed to us by the management, the registration is pending on account of the aforesaid litigation. Land for factory in IMT Kharkhoda, Haryana 21,312 21,312 Government of Haryana No August 26, 2022 MSIL has been allotted the land through Regular Letter of_ Allotment (RLA) and is in possession and is an occupant of this land. As per the terms of RLA, the conveyance deed can be executed in 2 years from the date of possession and the Company intends to execute the conveyance deed within the stipulated timelines.

• With respect to immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment where title is under dispute is as given below:

As at Balance Sheet date (Rs million) Description of Property Gross carrying value as at the Balance sheet date Carrying value in the financial statements Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held since Remarks Freehold land located at Survey no. 122, 125, 146, 147, 149 and 203, Village Ughrojpura and Survey no. 501 and 497p, Village Ukardi, Gujarat of 56.63 acres 146 146 Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Refer to remarks) No June, 2, 2012 The Company has acquired lands for expansion activities which are under litigation, where there are title disputes, which are sub judice in Civil Court/ with Revenue authorities and Honble High Court of Gujarat. (Refer note 4.1 to the financial statements) Freehold land located at Survey no. 144, 145 and 159, Village Ughrojpura, Gujarat of 12.75 acres 33 33 November 18, 2013 Freehold land located at Survey no. 137, 142 and 261, Village Ughrojpura, Gujarat of 16.50 acres 43 43 March 24, 2021

• In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease (where the Company is the lessee) and disclosed in the financial statements as right-of use asset as at the balance sheet date, the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company, except for the following:

As at Balance Sheet date (Rs million) Description of Property Gross carrying value as at the Balance sheet date Carrying value in the financial statements Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in since name of Company 4 residential flats located at Mundra Port 12 9 Adani Portsand Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZL) No June The Company is in 08, 2011 possession and is an occupant of these flats, however,theleaseagreement is yet to be executed by APSEZL. As informed to us by the management, the Company is following up with APSEZL for execution of the lease agreement in respect thereof.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories except for goods-in-transit and stocks held with third parties, were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. For stocks held with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained in most of the cases and in respect of goods in transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year end or confirmation has been obtained in most of the cases. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories, when compared with the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has made investments in companies and in debt based mutual funds and granted advances in the nature of loans to other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided advances in the nature of loans during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Advances in the nature of loans (Rs million) A. Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year: Others 502 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above Others 328

The Company has not provided any loans or guarantee or security to any other entity during the year.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the above-mentioned advances in the nature of loans provided during the year are prima facie not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts are regular as per stipulation and no interest is charged based on stipulation in respect thereof.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any advance in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) (f) is not applicable.

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security, and granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties and has not granted any advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for manufacturing of engines and generation of power. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, duty of Custom, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

We have been informed that the operations of the Company did not give rise to any liability of Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Value Added Tax and duty of Excise during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount unpaid* (Rs Million) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income-tax High Court 1992-93, 1995-96 to 1996-97, 1998-99, 2004-05 to 2005-06, 2007-08 to 2010-11 @ 3,022 Income-tax Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) 2003-04, 2011-12 to 2019-20 @ 156,990 Income-tax Up to Commissioner (Appeals) 2007-08 to 2022-23 @ 4,727 Sub-total 164,739 Wealth tax Act, 1957 Wealth tax High Court 1996-97-1997-98 0 Sub-total 0 Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of Excise Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) 2002-03 to 2017-18 15,251 Sub-total 15,251 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) 2005-06 to 2017-18 4,646 Sub-total 4,646 Customs Act, 1962 Duty of Custom Commissioner (Appeals) 2018-19 to 2023-24 10 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) 2016-17 to 2020-21 4,100 Sub-total 4,110 Sales Tax Laws Haryana General Sales Tax Act Assessing Authority 1985-86, 1988-89, 2017-18 23 Central sales tax(Gujarat) Gujarat Value Added Tax Tribunal 2013-14 3 Sub-total 26 Goods And service tax Goods and Services tax Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur 2019-20 10 Goods and Services tax Commissioner (Appeals) 2017-18 to 2022-23 739 Sub-total 749

* includes penalty wherever quantified in the Order and interest as applicable.

@ Period represents assessment year

## Net of RS 6,075 million paid under protest

# Net of RS 1 million paid under protest

^^ Net of RS 2,298 million paid under protest

^ Net of RS 420 million paid under protest

& Net of RS 578 million paid under protest

** Net of RS 0 million paid under protest

&& Net of RS 1,393 million paid under protest

The following matters have been decided in favour of the Company, but department has preferred appeals before higher authorities.

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount unpaid# (I Million) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income-tax Supreme Court 1994-95 to 2001-02, 2004-05 to 2006-07 @ 5,905 Income-tax High Court 1997-98, 1999-00 to 2000-01, 2004-05 to 2005-06, 2007-08 to 2009-10 @ 6,374 Income-tax Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) 2003-04, 2011-12 @ 4,931 Sub-total 17,210 The Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of Excise Supreme Court 2000-01 to 2007-08 395 High Court 1986-87, 1988-89 to 1993-94 517 Customs, Excise & Service Tax AppellateTribunal (CESTAT) 2006-07 to 2015-16 222 Sub-total 1,134 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Supreme Court 2003-04 to 2012-13 256 Customs, Excise & Service Tax AppellateTribunal (CESTAT) 2002-03, 2004-05 to 2010-11 17 Sub-total 273

# Includes interest as applicable and penalty wherever quantified in the Order.

@ Period represents assessment year

There are no statutory dues of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on March 31, 2024.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment of shares for consideration other than cash during the year. For such allotment of shares, the Company has complied with the requirements of Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, as applicable. The Company has not made any private placement of shares and preferential allotment or private placement of (fully or partly or optionally) convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaint received by the Company during the year and provided to us, when performing our audit.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued during the year and draft of the internal audit reports issued after the balance sheet date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary companies, associate companies or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of subsection (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.