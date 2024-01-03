A share market is a place where shares are publicly issued and traded. A share serves as a tradeable document that validates your ownership of a company. The share market is also where buyers and sellers exchange these documents. To facilitate the exchange publicly, a formal marketplace has been developed for investors to buy and sell their shares.

What is the share market?

The stock market is a financial market through which people and institutions trade shares of publicly traded companies. Companies can raise capital by issuing stocks, giving the investor an ownership stake. Prices for such markets are determined by the forces of supply and demand in markets like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or the Indian stock market.

The stock market reflects economic trends, investor sentiment, and company performance. It is a critical part of the world’s economy that offers an opportunity for wealth growth and investing but has risks because prices change swiftly due to the various market and economic factors. Understanding stock market basics is crucial for making the correct investment choices.

Types of share market

Before you learn how to invest in the stock market, understand its types below:

Primary market

The primary market is where companies first issue new shares to the public through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Investors purchase these shares directly from the issuing company, which helps the company raise capital for growth or expansion. Once sold, these shares enter the secondary market.

Secondary market

This is where the already issued shares in the primary market are traded among the investors. Major stock exchanges carry out these trades, which means that investors can sell to and buy from one another. It plays a major role in providing liquidity and enabling investors to easily convert shares into cash.

Equity market

The equity market is where firms sell shares to investors. The buyers make bids or the price they are willing to pay. Sellers set ask prices, which is the minimum price they will accept. Brokers help negotiate a final price, and if a buyer and seller agree, the trade happens. The buyer pays the total cost stock price multiplied by the number of shares, plus fees, and the shares are deposited into their account.

Derivatives market

The derivative market is very different. Here, trading goes on in contracts such as futures and options. These contracts are majorly concerned with buying and selling a stock at a certain price by a certain date. Unlike the equity market, where you actually own the shares, derivatives enable speculation of stock prices without buying them. Both futures and options involve trading in large quantities.

Steps to invest in the stock market

Now, check out the detailed steps to learn how to invest in the stock market:

Step 1: Open a demat and trading account

A demat account holds shares electronically, and a trading account lets you buy or sell the stock. Pick a reliable broker and open an account. This can be done online on their website. You must provide your personal information, banking details, ID proof, etc.

Step 2: Complete KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements

Complying with KYC guidelines is pivotal before investing in the stock market. It involves providing documents for identification, financial information, and more.

Step 3: Deposit funds into your trading account

Start buying shares by transferring the amount from the bank account to the trading account. Most brokers allow swift transfers through net banking, UPI, or debit cards. It helps in keeping your account always ready to invest.

Step 4: Research and choose stocks

Research companies, sectors, and economic trends. Start with established companies called blue-chip stocks, as they are generally stable performers. Beginners may want to make a diversified portfolio in order to prevent exposure to excessive risk.

Step 5: Place a buy order

Using your broker’s trading platform, locate the stock you would like to buy, specify the number, and indicate whether to go for a market order or a limit order. In a market order, an execution happens immediately based on the price prevailing in the market. In contrast, in the case of limit order, an execution is done at a price if it happens to reach a predetermined target.

Step 6: Monitor your investments

Review your portfolio regularly, paying attention to market trends and other relevant economic news. Then, set financial goals and manage risk as you explore long-term strategies to grow your investments while limiting potential losses.

Things to keep in mind before investing

The share market can arouse various questions for starters. Therefore, before plunging in, investors should take into account the fundamental factors to keep in mind.

Investors must initially think about what they hope to attain from their investments. Are you saving for a getaway or retirement? Your goals will help you choose which stocks to purchase and how long to hold onto them.

Consider your risk appetite honestly. If you favour safe and consistent returns, you might desire to stick to stocks that don’t fluctuate too much.

Diversifying your money across diverse categories of investments is prudent. If one sector doesn’t perform well, the others could balance out your general returns, reducing the risk of losing money.

Staying informed about the companies you’re investing in, as well as overall industry trends, is wise. Understanding what’s happening in the market can help make improved choices and avoid unexpected losses.

Conclusion

Trading in the stock market can be a successful and fulfilling investment journey. The understanding of markets and systematic steps in the process of investment is essential for new entrants into the field who need to experience a healthy return and undertake the right decisions for consistent growth.