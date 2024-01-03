iifl-logo-icon 1
image

Everything You Need to Know About Central KYC Registration

Learn what a CKYC number is, and why it matters for investors. Understand how CKYC works, the benefits of Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) registration, types of CKYC accounts.

image

How to Update Mobile Number in Pan Card?

With the various offline and online methods available, one can easily and efficiently change their mobile number on a PAN card. There is no need to go to banks or other places as it can be easily done at home nowadays.

image

How to Check KYC Status?

The Reserve Bank of India made the Know Your Customer (KYC) process mandatory in 2002 for the customers before they begin their investing journey. All the banks had to be KYC-compliant by December 31, 2005. According to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and the Securities Exchange Board of India-KYC Registration Agency (SEBI-KRA) Rules, 2011, it is compulsory for all market participants to follow the KYC guidelines.

image

Understanding the KYC Process

KYC or ‘Know your customer’ is a verification process, mandated by the Reserve Bank of India, for institutions to confirm and thereby verify the authenticity of customers. To verify their identity and address, they need to submit their KYC documentation before investing in a variety of financial instruments.

image

What is e-KYC : Meaning and Process

eKYC, often called paperless KYC, is the process of electronically verifying the customer’s credentials. This is mandatory for everyone to avail of the services from any financial institution. It is also called Aadhaar-based eKYC as your identity is verified electronically wherein the service provider can access the details of your Aadhaar from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) database.

list of articles

image

How Is The Risk Perception Of Customers Linked To KYC: RBI

Sound KYC policies and procedures are critical for protecting the safety and soundness of banks and the integrity of banking system in the country. Due to increasing globalisation of Indian banks, their interaction with other countries' financial systems are expanding, making the task of ensuring safety of our systems more critical.

image

How To Check Pan Card Status

In today's fast-paced digital world, knowing how to check PAN card status is crucial. PAN card is an integral part of all financial transactions and tax-related matters. Therefore, we must keep ourselves updated about the knowledge on how to do it smoothly and conveniently. The website and portals are built with quite a user-friendly interface and can be accessed by all.

image

Understanding AO code for pan card

The AO code, or accessing officers' code, is a very important part of the taxation process in India. It helps ensure that all individuals and businesses are thoroughly examined per the relevant regulations. The AO code, or assessing officer code, helps identify the correct tax jurisdiction and makes the process smooth for taxpayers and the government.

image

Know Your Pan Card

Knowing your PAN Card acknowledgment number is important to track any financial transaction in your career, such as filing for income tax returns, opening a bank account, buying or selling real estate property, and investing in the stock market.

image

A Comprehensive Guide on How to Link PAN with Aadhaar

The PAN is a ten-digit alphanumeric code given by the Income Tax Department of India, while Aadhaar is provided by the UIDAI.The linkage process can be conveniently fulfilled through both online and offline methods, offering flexibility to citizens. The government's goal is to promote transparency and create a seamless and efficient financial environment, benefiting the government and the citizens of India.

image

Banks to accept e-Aadhaar as 'valid document': RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said that banks may accept e-Aadhaar downloaded from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website as an officially valid document under under prevention of money laundering (PML) Rules.

image

How To Apply For A Pan Card Online

To learn the process of applying for a PAN card online and start your application, start by visiting the official NSDL website. This official portal provides a user-friendly interface for PAN card applicants

image

How to Change Your Mobile Number in Aadhaar Card?

To change your mobile number on your Aadhaar card, you need to visit the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra. These centers are set up across India to assist citizens in Aadhaar-related services.

image

How to Cancel Pan Card

PAN Card cancellation online is a short and hassle-free process. Various consequences may occur if any individual has possession of multiple PAN Cards. It is mandatory for every individual living in India to have only one PAN Card.

image

How to Download an Aadhaar Card?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the government of India to every individual resident of India.To download your Aadhaar card online, it's crucial to have your registered mobile number handy.Once your mobile number is registered, you are all set to download your e-Aadhaar.

