Banks to accept e-Aadhaar as 'valid document': RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said that banks may accept e-Aadhaar downloaded from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website as an officially valid document under under prevention of money laundering (PML) Rules.

It has been advised to banks that, while opening accounts based on Aadhaar, if the address provided by the account holder is the same as that on Aadhaar letter, it may be accepted as a proof of both identity and address, the RBI said in a notification.

If the prospective customer knows only his/her Aadhaar number, the bank may print the prospective customer’s e-Aadhaar letter in the bank directly from the UIDAI portal; or adopt e-KYC procedure, RBI added.

If the prospective customer carries a copy of the e-Aadhaar downloaded elsewhere, the bank may print the prospective customer’s e-Aadhaar letter in the bank directly from the UIDAI portal, RBI said further.

Physical Aadhaar card/letter issued by UIDAI containing details of name, address and Aadhaar number received through post and e-KYC process would continue to be accepted as an Officially Valid Document.