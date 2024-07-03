SectorFinance
Open₹1,715
Prev. Close₹1,701.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹30,956.31
Day's High₹1,732.95
Day's Low₹1,675
52 Week's High₹2,029.9
52 Week's Low₹1,419.05
Book Value₹50.79
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,68,973.7
P/E174.77
EPS9.73
Divi. Yield0.06
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
The net interest income (NII) of India's largest non-banking finance company in April-June increased by 25% year on year to ₹8,365 Crore.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
159.27
159.24
79.57
79.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,409.56
5,088.81
4,288.63
3,721.35
Net Worth
6,568.83
5,248.05
4,368.2
3,800.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-85.4
122.62
-2.05
22.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,09,205.03
80,687.06
67,223.2
60,284.69
54,065.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,09,205.03
80,687.06
67,223.2
60,284.69
54,065.34
Other Operating Income
1,176.88
1,384.18
1,182.88
306.51
281.35
Other Income
9.18
1.96
32.9
0.37
5.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjiv Bajaj
Non Executive Director
Rajiv Bajaj
Independent Director
Naushad Forbes
Independent Director
Anami N Roy
Non Executive Director
Manish Kejriwal
Independent Director
Pramit Jhaveri
Independent Director
Radhika Haribhakti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Uma Shende
Reports by Bajaj Finserv Ltd
Summary
Bajaj Finserv Limited (BFS) is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj Group. It serves millions of customers in the financial services space by providing solutions for asset acquisition through financing, asset protection through general insurance, family protection and income protection in the form of life and health insurance and retirement and savings solutions. BFS holds 52.49% stake in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and 74% stake each in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC). Apart from financial services, BFS is also active in wind energy generation and has investments in renewable energy in the form of 138 windmills, situated in Maharashtra, with an aggregate installed capacity of 65.2 MW. Bajaj Finserv was formed in April 30, 2007 as a result of its demerger from Bajaj Auto Limited as a separate entity to focus purely on the financial services business of the group. Pursuant to demerger of Bajaj Auto Ltd. in 2008, the undertaking comprising of windmills and investment in financial services were transferred to the Company. In addition to that, cash and cash equivalent of Rs 800 crore (then market value) was also transferred to the Company. The demerger enabled investors to hold separate focused stocks and facilitated transparent benchmarking of the companies to their peers in their respective industries.On 20 April 2009, Bajaj Finserv and Allianz Global In
Read More
The Bajaj Finserv Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1684.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Finserv Ltd is ₹268973.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Finserv Ltd is 174.77 and 32.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Finserv Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Finserv Ltd is ₹1419.05 and ₹2029.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bajaj Finserv Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.73%, 3 Years at 0.06%, 1 Year at 1.40%, 6 Month at 6.71%, 3 Month at -11.10% and 1 Month at 5.85%.
