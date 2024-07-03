iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Finserv Ltd Share Price

1,684.6
(-0.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,715
  • Day's High1,732.95
  • 52 Wk High2,029.9
  • Prev. Close1,701.1
  • Day's Low1,675
  • 52 Wk Low 1,419.05
  • Turnover (lac)30,956.31
  • P/E174.77
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value50.79
  • EPS9.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,68,973.7
  • Div. Yield0.06
  • Open1,567
  • Day's High1,583.05
  • Spot1,577
  • Prev. Close1,577.75
  • Day's Low1,560
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot500
  • OI(Chg %)-1,72,500 (-10.12%)
  • Roll Over%10.04
  • Roll Cost1.59
  • Traded Vol.24,55,000 (-51.41%)
Bajaj Finserv Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,715

Prev. Close

1,701.1

Turnover(Lac.)

30,956.31

Day's High

1,732.95

Day's Low

1,675

52 Week's High

2,029.9

52 Week's Low

1,419.05

Book Value

50.79

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,68,973.7

P/E

174.77

EPS

9.73

Divi. Yield

0.06

Bajaj Finserv Ltd Corporate Action

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Apr, 2024

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Jun, 2024

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bajaj Finserv Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

10 Dec 2024|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Bajaj Finserv Beats Estimates with Strong Q1

Bajaj Finserv Beats Estimates with Strong Q1

25 Jul 2024|09:03 AM

The net interest income (NII) of India's largest non-banking finance company in April-June increased by 25% year on year to ₹8,365 Crore.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.07%

Foreign: 0.06%

Indian: 60.57%

Non-Promoter- 16.36%

Institutions: 16.36%

Non-Institutions: 22.85%

Custodian: 0.13%

Share Price

Bajaj Finserv Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

159.27

159.24

79.57

79.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,409.56

5,088.81

4,288.63

3,721.35

Net Worth

6,568.83

5,248.05

4,368.2

3,800.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-85.4

122.62

-2.05

22.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,09,205.03

80,687.06

67,223.2

60,284.69

54,065.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,09,205.03

80,687.06

67,223.2

60,284.69

54,065.34

Other Operating Income

1,176.88

1,384.18

1,182.88

306.51

281.35

Other Income

9.18

1.96

32.9

0.37

5.44

Bajaj Finserv Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bajaj Finserv Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjiv Bajaj

Non Executive Director

Rajiv Bajaj

Independent Director

Naushad Forbes

Independent Director

Anami N Roy

Non Executive Director

Manish Kejriwal

Independent Director

Pramit Jhaveri

Independent Director

Radhika Haribhakti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Uma Shende

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bajaj Finserv Ltd

Summary

Bajaj Finserv Limited (BFS) is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj Group. It serves millions of customers in the financial services space by providing solutions for asset acquisition through financing, asset protection through general insurance, family protection and income protection in the form of life and health insurance and retirement and savings solutions. BFS holds 52.49% stake in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and 74% stake each in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC). Apart from financial services, BFS is also active in wind energy generation and has investments in renewable energy in the form of 138 windmills, situated in Maharashtra, with an aggregate installed capacity of 65.2 MW. Bajaj Finserv was formed in April 30, 2007 as a result of its demerger from Bajaj Auto Limited as a separate entity to focus purely on the financial services business of the group. Pursuant to demerger of Bajaj Auto Ltd. in 2008, the undertaking comprising of windmills and investment in financial services were transferred to the Company. In addition to that, cash and cash equivalent of Rs 800 crore (then market value) was also transferred to the Company. The demerger enabled investors to hold separate focused stocks and facilitated transparent benchmarking of the companies to their peers in their respective industries.On 20 April 2009, Bajaj Finserv and Allianz Global In
Company FAQs

What is the Bajaj Finserv Ltd share price today?

The Bajaj Finserv Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1684.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Finserv Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Finserv Ltd is ₹268973.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bajaj Finserv Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Finserv Ltd is 174.77 and 32.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bajaj Finserv Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Finserv Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Finserv Ltd is ₹1419.05 and ₹2029.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bajaj Finserv Ltd?

Bajaj Finserv Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.73%, 3 Years at 0.06%, 1 Year at 1.40%, 6 Month at 6.71%, 3 Month at -11.10% and 1 Month at 5.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bajaj Finserv Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bajaj Finserv Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.64 %
Institutions - 16.37 %
Public - 22.86 %

