Summary

Bajaj Finserv Limited (BFS) is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj Group. It serves millions of customers in the financial services space by providing solutions for asset acquisition through financing, asset protection through general insurance, family protection and income protection in the form of life and health insurance and retirement and savings solutions. BFS holds 52.49% stake in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and 74% stake each in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC). Apart from financial services, BFS is also active in wind energy generation and has investments in renewable energy in the form of 138 windmills, situated in Maharashtra, with an aggregate installed capacity of 65.2 MW. Bajaj Finserv was formed in April 30, 2007 as a result of its demerger from Bajaj Auto Limited as a separate entity to focus purely on the financial services business of the group. Pursuant to demerger of Bajaj Auto Ltd. in 2008, the undertaking comprising of windmills and investment in financial services were transferred to the Company. In addition to that, cash and cash equivalent of Rs 800 crore (then market value) was also transferred to the Company. The demerger enabled investors to hold separate focused stocks and facilitated transparent benchmarking of the companies to their peers in their respective industries.On 20 April 2009, Bajaj Finserv and Allianz Global In

