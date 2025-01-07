Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
0
0
0
0
RoNW
0
0
0
0
RoA
0
0
0
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
522.4
462.95
376.62
262.43
Dividend per share
4
3
5
1.75
Cash EPS
0
0
0
0
Book value per share
2,529.08
2,251.53
1,966.94
1,287.14
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.26
2.08
1.21
1.97
P/CEPS
0
0
0
0
P/B
0.67
0.42
0.23
0.4
EV/EBIDTA
0
0
0
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
3.89
3.49
3.98
3.12
Net debt / op. profit
0
0
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's individual single premiums totaled ₹39.21 Crore, while total individual non-single premiums were ₹648.28 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
The net interest income (NII) of India's largest non-banking finance company in April-June increased by 25% year on year to ₹8,365 Crore.Read More
