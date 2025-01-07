iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Finserv Ltd Key Ratios

1,680.65
(-0.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

0

0

0

0

RoNW

0

0

0

0

RoA

0

0

0

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

522.4

462.95

376.62

262.43

Dividend per share

4

3

5

1.75

Cash EPS

0

0

0

0

Book value per share

2,529.08

2,251.53

1,966.94

1,287.14

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.26

2.08

1.21

1.97

P/CEPS

0

0

0

0

P/B

0.67

0.42

0.23

0.4

EV/EBIDTA

0

0

0

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

3.89

3.49

3.98

3.12

Net debt / op. profit

0

0

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

Bajaj Finserv : related Articles

Bajaj Allianz's Dec insurance premium stands at ₹1,330.90 Crore

7 Jan 2025|09:18 AM

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's individual single premiums totaled ₹39.21 Crore, while total individual non-single premiums were ₹648.28 Crore.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

10 Dec 2024|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Bajaj Finserv Beats Estimates with Strong Q1

25 Jul 2024|09:03 AM

The net interest income (NII) of India's largest non-banking finance company in April-June increased by 25% year on year to ₹8,365 Crore.

Read More

