Bajaj Finserv Ltd Balance Sheet

1,701.25
(0.65%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

159.27

159.24

79.57

79.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,409.56

5,088.81

4,288.63

3,721.35

Net Worth

6,568.83

5,248.05

4,368.2

3,800.92

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

7.47

7.24

7.12

8.86

Total Liabilities

6,576.3

5,255.29

4,375.32

3,809.78

Fixed Assets

117.5

119.37

114.38

160.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

6,369.42

5,078.42

4,191.28

3,494.97

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.52

2.69

3.33

2.23

Networking Capital

64.47

47.12

44.28

27.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.79

0.82

2.7

0.52

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

141.29

111.64

108.01

87.52

Sundry Creditors

-2.78

-2.33

-2.03

-2.15

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-74.83

-63.01

-64.4

-58.83

Cash

21.53

7.71

22.05

124.67

Total Assets

6,576.44

5,255.31

4,375.32

3,809.78

Bajaj Allianz's Dec insurance premium stands at ₹1,330.90 Crore

7 Jan 2025|09:18 AM

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's individual single premiums totaled ₹39.21 Crore, while total individual non-single premiums were ₹648.28 Crore.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

10 Dec 2024|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Bajaj Finserv Beats Estimates with Strong Q1

25 Jul 2024|09:03 AM

The net interest income (NII) of India's largest non-banking finance company in April-June increased by 25% year on year to ₹8,365 Crore.

Read More

