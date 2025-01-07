Bajaj Finserv Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
159.27
159.24
79.57
79.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,409.56
5,088.81
4,288.63
3,721.35
Net Worth
6,568.83
5,248.05
4,368.2
3,800.92
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.47
7.24
7.12
8.86
Total Liabilities
6,576.3
5,255.29
4,375.32
3,809.78
Fixed Assets
117.5
119.37
114.38
160.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
6,369.42
5,078.42
4,191.28
3,494.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.52
2.69
3.33
2.23
Networking Capital
64.47
47.12
44.28
27.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.79
0.82
2.7
0.52
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
141.29
111.64
108.01
87.52
Sundry Creditors
-2.78
-2.33
-2.03
-2.15
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-74.83
-63.01
-64.4
-58.83
Cash
21.53
7.71
22.05
124.67
Total Assets
6,576.44
5,255.31
4,375.32
3,809.78
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's individual single premiums totaled ₹39.21 Crore, while total individual non-single premiums were ₹648.28 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
The net interest income (NII) of India's largest non-banking finance company in April-June increased by 25% year on year to ₹8,365 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.